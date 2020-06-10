UPDATE: Earthquake strikes southeast of HP

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An East Prairie resident says his house “shook right up” during a 4.0 magnitude earthquake June 8.

Earthquakes Canada tweeted the earthquake occurred 31 km southeast of town at 8:58 p.m. It would put the location at East Prairie Mets Settlement.

“It was right at my place,” says Gerald Cunningham, who serves as the Settlement’s administrator.

“It was pretty scary. The whole house shook.”

Cunningham has never experienced an earthquake.

“I heard a big bang,” he says of the quake’s oncoming approach.

“The first thing we thought is, ‘My God, Victor [his son] fell,’ Or we thought a tree fell on the house or a furnace exploded.”

A quick check revealed none of those things occurred leaving the only answer to be an earthquake.

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected,” read a description Earthquake Canada’s website as of Monday night.

Volcano Discovery’s website published reports from the area.

“A large ‘thud’ heard in the house with slight movement felt while sitting in the basement,” posted a Banana Belt resident.

“Light shaking: loud rumble, floor rumbling, furniture vibrating,” added another post.

“Light shaking,” added a Driftpile resident.

Cunningham says the Settlement office received no calls of damage.

“Everything seems OK. The first thing we did was check the water treatment plant.”