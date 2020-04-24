Update: Big Lakes County announces changes to road closure – April 24

The following update was issued by Big Lakes County April 24:

Big Lakes County is continuing to experience heavy spring runoff conditions. This is causing overland flooding of low lying areas from various rivers, streams, and creeks within the county.

Public Works crews are currently working throughout the county repairing washouts.

The following roads within Big Lakes County are now open:

* Range Road 180 at Highway 2 to south.

* Township Road 742 east from Range Road 160 to Range Road 154.

* Township Road 742 west from Range Road 160 to Range Road 161.

* Township Road 724 east [of Highway 749] at Range Road 164.

* Range Road 93 north of Highway 2.

* Range Road 112 House Mountain Road at km 23.

* Range Road 163 north of Township Road 750.

* Range Road 93 south or Township Road 730.

The following roads within Big Lakes County have been closed due to overland flooding and/or culvert washouts:

* Township Road 742 west of Range Road 185, culverts washed out.

* Township Road 714 east of Range Road 163, culverts washed out.

* Township Road 750 east of Highway 750 to Range Road 152, culvert washed out.

* Range Road 185 south from Township Road 742 to Township Road 740, washed out culvert.

* Range Road 171 north of Township Road 752, culvert washed out.

New

* Range Road 192 from Township Road 730 to Township Road 724.

* Range Road 192 from Township Road 724 to Township Road 720.

We will continue to add to this list of road closures as we become aware of flooded conditions. Residents are advised to avoid flooded areas. Respect the barricades and signage. Do not move/remove or drive around barricades.

If you encounter a flooded road that has not yet been marked or barricaded contact the county office at [780] 523-5955.

Should residents feel that their homes are at risk due to rising water, they are advised to contact Big Lakes County at [780] 523-5955, and crews will be dispatched to investigate the situation. Sandbags are also available at the Big Lakes County administration office at 5305-56 Street in High Prairie.

As conditions change, we recommend that residents watch the Big Lakes County website (www.biglakescounty.ca) and Facebook page for updates. If you see water running over the road, please report it immediately.

Editor’s note: South Peace News will endeavour to include updates sent by BLC as soon as possible on this website.