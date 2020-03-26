Update 12 from Government of Alberta – COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta

Sixty-one additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 419. Aggressive public health measures continue to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Latest updates

Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:

– 250 cases in the Calgary zone.

– 100 cases in the Edmonton zone.

– 23 cases in the North zone.

– 35 cases in the Central zone.

– 10 cases in the South zone.

– 1 case where the zone is still under investigation.

Of these cases, 20 are currently hospitalized of which eight have been admitted to intensive care units [ICU].

In total, 24 people have been hospitalized and two patients have died.

Up to 33 of the 419 cases may be due to community transmission.

A COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed March 24 at the Nelson Home, a Calgary group home for persons with developmental disabilities. A caseworker and two residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two other residents are symptomatic. All individuals are self-isolating.

To date, nine cases have been identified in continuing care facilities, including one case in Rosedale on the Park and two at Shepherd’s Care Kensington Campus, both in the Edmonton zone.

The number of confirmed recovered cases remains at three. A longer-term process for determining timely reporting of recovered cases is underway.

Aggregate data, showing cases by age range and zone, as well as by local geographical areas, is available online at alberta.ca/covid19statistics.

All Albertans need to work together to help prevent the spread and overcome COVID-19.

Enforcement of public health orders

Public health orders will now be enforced by law to protect the health and safety of Albertans. Fines for violating an order have increased to a prescribed fine of $1,000 per occurrence. Courts will also have increased powers to administer fines of up to $100,000 for a first offence and up to $500,000 for a subsequent offence for more serious violations. These new fines will be in force over the coming days.

Public health orders will include mandatory self-isolation for travellers returning from outside of Canada for 14 days, plus an additional 10 days from the onset of any symptoms should they occur, whichever is longer.

This legal requirement also applies to close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as to any individual with COVID-19 symptoms, which consist of a cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, or sore throat.

Orders regarding restrictions around mass gatherings, public recreational facilities, private entertainment facilities, and visitations to long-term care and other continuing care facilities are also enforceable, along with any future public health orders.

Emergency isolation supports

Emergency isolation supports are now available for Albertans who are self-isolating or who are the sole caregivers for someone in self-isolation, and have no other source of income. Applicants can view eligibility criteria and apply at alberta.ca.

Community and social services

Funding criteria and forms for the emergency funding to charities, non-profits and civil society organizations are now posted online.

The Emergency Financial Assistance web page now includes information on the federal and provincial supports/programs and a link to the COVID-19 page for more information.

Community and Social Services has suspended in-person service delivery in its program offices and Alberta Supports Centres. Albertans should contact 1-877-644-9992 for more information.

Offers of help

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency Unsolicited Offers Program has been set up in response to growing offers of generosity from individuals and organizations to help with the challenges many Albertans are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those wanting to help can go to alberta.ca/COVID19offersprogram for more information.

Quick facts

The most important measures that Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.

This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately, and staying home and away from others if you are sick.

Anyone who has health concerns or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should complete an online COVID-19 self-assessment.

For recommendations on protecting yourself and your community, visit alberta.ca/COVID19.