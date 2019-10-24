Until gov’t acts, the people wait

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Farmers wishing to apply for a grazing lease on provincial Crown land may still have to wait for the process.



Big Lakes County received a response from the agriculture minister to a letter the county sent in August to speed up the process.



“There is a general understanding that transferring agricultural dispositions to Alberta Agriculture and Forestry would ensure better management,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen writes in a letter Sept. 23.



“The question of whether agricultural dispositions could be managed better by Agriculture and Forestry is complex.”



Reeve Richard Simard signed a letter dated Aug. 21 to Dreeshen.



Big Lakes requests the process be transferred from Alberta Environment and Parks to Agriculture and Forestry.



“This is something my ministry, Environment and Parks and the Government of Alberta may consider exploring at a future time,” Dreeshen writes.



He adds similar proposals have been made by grazing stakeholders several times in the past.



Dreeshen says he understands the view of the county to shorten the process and delays.



“I appreciate the seriousness of your concerns in light of our commitment to expedite government processes for all industry stakeholders and Albertans in general.”



Agricultural dispositions on public land are administered under the Public Lands Act [PLA], the Public Lands Administration Regulation [PLAR], the Forest Reserves Act [FRA] and the Forest Reserves Regulation [FRR], he explains.



Roles in the process changed in 2015 when the ministries of agriculture and forestry merged, he says.



Authority under the FRA and the FRR are shared responsibility of the Agriculture and Forestry ministry and the Environment and Perks ministry, Dreeshen says.



The PLA and the PLAR are under the authority of Environment and Parks with sections related to oil and gas administered by the Alberta Energy Regulator.



Steps to transfer the authority to Agriculture and Forestry could be complicated.



“The process would require legislative amendments, as well as major department reorganizations of both EP and AF,” Dreeshen says.



The management of agricultural dispositions requires close co-ordination with the Wilderness Areas, Ecological Reserves, Natural Areas and Heritage Rangelands Act, which is also under the authority of Environment and Parks, he adds.