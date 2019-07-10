Unlikely HP will see Houligan Big Top Show

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

While one carnival rolled into town last weekend, plans to have the Dr. Houligan Big Top Show in late August will not come to fruition.



The popular show, which has occurred at Berwyn Fiesta Days for several years, contacted Town of High Prairie Councillor Brian Gilroy, who brought the matter to council June 25.



However, the late notification coupled with concerns prompted council to take a cautious approach.



Show organizers charge a flat fee of $2,500 for three 90-minute shows. The organization paying the fee, whether it’s town council or a community group, decides what to charge.



It was quickly suggested a community organization bring the show into town, not council.



Council did pass a motion if they could find a partner to split the cost 50-50, they would co-sponsor the show.



A tentative date is Aug. 25, one day after Berwyn Fiesta Days.