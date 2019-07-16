Tries wins 6-pack

Frank Tries returned from the Alberta 55 Plus Games with six medals.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Make it six more medals for High Prairie’s Frank Tries!



Tries added to an already extensive collection by winning four gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games in Medicine Hat July 4-7.



Tries won all his gold medals in Men’s 85 Plus track and field events, the other two medals in 55 Plus photography.



Tries recorded a toss of 7.9 metres in shot put, 19.98 metres in discus, 18.80 metres in javelin and 1.87 metres in the long jump to sweep the events.



Tries says his marks were not as good as ones recorded at the Canada Games.



“It takes time to warm up,” he says, adding competitors were only given about half a dozen tosses to warm up.



However, he quickly points out everyone competed under the same conditions so it was fair.



For example, in long jump, Tries recorded a leap of 2.42 metres at the Canada Games, but over half a metre less at Medicine Hat.



And in javelin, his first two tosses were faults so he had to be extra careful not to foul on this third and be disqualified.



Tries also placed second in Photography – Bugs with his shot of a bee pollinating a flower, and a bronze in Birds with a photo of a magpie standing.