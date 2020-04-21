Triangle PTA still planning major events

Organization takes wait and see attitude

Three young children were in the Canadian spirit at 2019 Canada Day celebrations. The event has not been cancelled yet for 2020. Left-right, are Nicholas Shaw-Willier, 4, of Grouard, Sarah Shaw-Willier, 6, of Grouard, and Zoey Caudron, 4, of Enilda.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three major summer events at Triangle are still being planned despite current restrictions and risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The eighth annual Hoedown Jamboree scheduled for July 23-26 is the biggest annual event hosted by the Pioneer Threshermans Association.



“We’re still thinking about it, although we haven’t had any meetings,” president Henry Nyberg says.



“Some organizations have already cancelled events planned for August.”



He is optimistic that restrictions of gatherings and social distancing might be eased in the coming months.



“We’re waiting on the government to see how the pandemic might turn around,” Nyberg says. “We’ll wait to see what happens.”



Organizers are eager to build from a big year in 2019.



“We probably had a record turn-out last year,” Nyberg says.



Crowds of more than 1,000 people have attended the event during good weather.



People travel from all over Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan for the event, which is part of a summer circuit.



About 30 performers have travelled from all Alberta and B.C.



Nyberg is less optimistic about the annual Triangle Mud Bog weekend scheduled for July 4-5.



“We haven’t had a meeting yet,” Nyberg says.



“There’s a circuit for mud bogs and it all might be cancelled.”



Last year, the local event returned after it was cancelled in 2018 for a lack of volunteers.



“We had a fair crowd,” Nyberg says.



He says definite decisions will be made in the coming weeks about the jamboree, mud bogs and Canada Day events on July 1.



The PTA celebrates Canada Day the old-fashioned rural way at Triangle Museum Grounds. Historical and rural life of the past are highlighted with various activities such as antique tractor parade, demonstrations of flour milling, threshing, sawmill work, and lumberjack competition and an ecumenical church service. People of all ages have also enjoyed apple bobbing, sack race, hanging-doughnut-eating contest, egg-and- spoon race and Jeans hanging.