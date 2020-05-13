Triangle cancels mud bogs, Canada Day, Hoedown Jamboree

Triangle Hoedown Jamboree music co-ordinator Louise Myre plays at the 2017 jamboree.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three major summer events at Triangle have been dropped over restrictions and risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The eighth annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree scheduled for July 23-26 was scrapped by the Pioneer Threshermans Association at a meeting May 4.



“Everything is cancelled for the summer,” president Henry Nyberg says.



It also includes the Triangle Mud Bog weekend scheduled for July 4-5 and Canada Day festivities July 1.



Health orders have prohibited public gatherings of more than 15 people until at least the end of August.



All three events are planned to return in 2021 in Triangle, 15 km west of High Prairie.



“We hope to have the events next year if we get the COVID restrictions lifted,” Nyberg says.



“Everyone will be happy to return next year.



“They’ll be ready to party.”



Supported strongly by seniors, the Triangle Hoedown Jamboree has become a popular summer event in a circuit in Alberta, Saskatchewan and B.C.



“It keeps getting bigger every year,” Nyberg says.



All other hoedown jamborees in July and August have also been cancelled, he notes.



More than 1,000 people from the three Western provinces travel to Triangle for the event that features about 30 performing acts.



Organizers hoped to build on last year’s record crowd, Nyberg says.



A 50-50 draw planned for the jamboree in 2020 will be held at the event in 2021.



The association was granted an extension by Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, he says.



“Gaming relaxed some of its rules because of the COVID pandemic,” Nyberg says.



The mud bog weekend may be postponed to the fall, he says.



“There might be an opening in September if gathering restrictions are relaxed,” Nyberg says.



“It’s just a maybe.”



Last year, the local event returned after it was cancelled in 2018 for a lack of volunteers.



The PTA annually celebrates Canada Day the old-fashioned rural way at the Triangle Museum Grounds.