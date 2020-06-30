Trap shoot returning to HP

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A trap shooting event returns to High Prairie July 10-12.



The second annual Northern Lights Shoot will be hosted by the High Prairie Fish and Game Association at the gun range on Highway 749 about 11 km north of Highway 2.



“It’s an interesting event to watch,” says Rod Smith, event co-ordinator and range officer of the association.



The event is sanctioned by the Amateur Trapshooting Association [ATA].



“We hope to get 20-25 competitors,” says Darrell Basarab, one of the organizers.



“We had strong reviews from people who participated last year,” he adds.



He expects the number of participants will be higher than about 15 who attended last year’s inaugural event.



“A lot of sanctioned events this year are cancelled because of the coronavirus,” Basarab says.



Spectators are welcome to the event.



Shooters will mainly come from Peace River, Grande Prairie and Edmonton.



Action starts on July 10 at 3 p.m. and July 11 and 12 at 9 a.m.



Shooters will compete in A, B and C categories or classes.



The first day will be a doubles marathon where competitors will shoot at two birds coming out at the same time, Smith says.



Events on opening day are not included in the competition, Ba- sarab says.



The schedule will be the same on the final two days.



“Competitors will shoot 100 targets at the 16-yard line, 100 handicap and 100 doubles in a single day,” Smith says.



The ATA has member clubs in North America and New Zealand in the sport of American-style trapshooting.



It was founded in 1900 as the American Trapshooting Association and later changed to the Amateur Trapshooting Association in 1923.



More information about the ATA and the sport can be found online at shootata.com.



For more information and all inquiries, please phone Smith at [780] 523-1548.