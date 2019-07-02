Trap shoot coming to High Prairie

Rod Smith of High Prairie will be one of several local competitions at the Northern Lights Shoot at the High Prairie Gun Range from July 12-14. The event is the first for High Prairie sanctioned by the Amateur Trapshooting Association.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie welcomes a major trap shoot competition July 12-14.



The High Prairie Fish and Game Association will host the Northern Lights Shoot sanctioned by the Amateur Trapshooting Association.



“We expect 30-35 competitors from all over Alberta,” says Rod Smith, director of the local association and range officer.



Shooters will mainly come from Peace River, Grande Prairie and Edmonton.



“We’ll have a few local people compete, including myself,” Smith says.



He is excited to welcome the event to the community.



“This is the first ATA event for High Prairie,” Smith says.



“I went to other shoots and we thought it would be good to have a tournament and bring something new to High Prairie.”



The closest shoot of this level is in Athabasca.



Spectators are welcomed to the event at the High Prairie Gun Range on Highway 749 about 10 km north of Highway 2.



“It’s an interesting event to watch,” Smith says.



Action starts on July 12 at 1 p.m. and July 13 and 14 at 9 a.m.



Shooters will compete in A, B and C classes.



The first day will be a doubles marathon where competitors will shoot at two birds coming out at the same time, Smith says.



The schedule will be the same on the final two days.



“Competitors will shoot 100 targets at the 16-yard line, 100 handicap and 100 doubles in a single day,” Smith says.



He says many local people are active in organizing the event and volunteering to ensure a successful weekend.



The ATA has member clubs in North America and New Zealand in the sport of American-style trapshooting. It was founded in 1900 as the American Trapshooting Association and later changed to the Amateur Trapshooting Association in 1923.



More information about the ATA and the sport can be found online at shootata.com.



For more information, phone Smith at [780] 523-1548.