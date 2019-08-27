Trans Canada Trail takes a step back in time

Grouard – Peace River Trail Net Society banner welcomes hikers to the Trans Canada Trail.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A walk along a local stretch of the Trans Canada Trail took people back a step in time.



Grouard – Peace River Trail Net Society hosted a hike along the trail in the Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park area Aug. 17.



Society president Leonard Sahlin led a walk to Cut Bank Point, east of Hilliard’s Bay on the north shore of Lesser Slave Lake.



For one senior, the trail is special.



“I walked the trail a lot,” says High Prairie resident Louisa Rich, 89, a founding member of the society that was established in 1998.



“It’s good to come back.”



She says the trail and lake are such vital parts of the region and its rich history.



“Our big lake is so special,” Rich says.



Her roots to the region run along the trail when her grandparents Crosby and Marguerite Macdonnel arrived in the Peace region.



“My grandparents travelled along the trail,” Rich says, perhaps around 1900.



“They ended up in Peace River.”



Not much wider than four feet, the trial was a challenge to travel in the early days.



“When I think of all the people who came by wagon and horse, it’s amazing,” Rich says.



She tells that times were also tough on the trail.



“I’ve heard stories that if something broke on the wagon, they had to stop and unload the wagon, usually food and move on,” Rich says.



“Nobody ever stole the food, unless they were hungry and left a note.”



Society members have worked hard to build and maintain the trail and want people to use and enjoy it, Sahlin says.



The Trans Canada Trail is a huge undertaking across the country, and it has not yet been completed.



“However, it does serve as another way to connect people across the country, and to expose people to the beauty and diversity we have in Canada,” Sahlin says.



“Our local portion of the trail takes us through boreal forest, and along the path of the First Nations, fur-traders, missionaries, and settlers who travelled the area before the railroads and highways we know today.”



Many people used the original trial in the 1860s to travel north during the great Gold Rush.