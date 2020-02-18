Toy store teaches the value of money

Janessa Burlock

Hello, this is Janessa Burlock and Levon Okimaw bringing you the news from Joussard School for this week. We are covering for reporter, Samara Laboucan, as she is away on Land-Based learning.



As we talked with kids from each grade level, we found out this has been a very busy school with lots of learning happening.



Kindergarten students told us they have been learning all about the letter ‘V’ – for Valentines, of course! It is so exciting for the little kids – and bigger ones too! – to be getting Valentines ready to give to all of their classmates.



In Grade 1, the students let me know they have been writing in their journals, learning about dolphins, having P.E, with the kindergarten class, and learning how to bowl. Maybe that’s what they have been doing in P.E.



Our combined Grade 2/3, which actually calls itself Grade 32, because that’s the biggest number you can make with the numbers two and three – has been busy polishing up their subtractions skills. The students informed us they are learning about money by operating their toy store. This is lots of fun, of course.



Grade 32 is also learning cursive writing, how to construct things in Science, and all about citizenship in Social Studies. Lots of learning in that class!



The students in Grade 4 are making good use of their leadership skills as they prepare for this month’s assembly. They are responsible for doing a presentation on leadership and then running each part of the assembly. This is a bit nerve-wracking, but is great practice in public speaking.



Students in Grade 5 are out of the building today so we weren’t able to interview them. They are out in the bush on the Sucker Creek reserve, learning all about winter survival. They are likely walking through a whole lot of snow!



Talking with the Grade 6 students, we found out they are learning all about coordinates in Math. They are skating in P.E. and in Science they are doing a project on the phases of the moon. In Social Studies, they are learning all about ancient artifacts and how they reflect every day life in the past.



We are all looking forward to our Valentine’s Day activities during our Family Fun Night Feb. 14. We will be having a dance, cookie decorating and Valentine picture colouring.



That’s it for this week. Samara will be back next week with our news.



Thank you for reading our report.