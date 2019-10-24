Town wants no part of ski hill deficit

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A poorly-worded letter from Big Lakes County asking High Prairie town council to pick up the tab for the deficit at the Smoky River Ski Area has led to confusion.



The Sept. 30 letter reads, “On behalf of Big Lakes County, this letter offers our support towards the M.D. of Smoky River’s request to the Town of High Prairie asking them to pay 33 per cent of the 2018-19 seasonal deficit for the Little Smoky Ski Area.”



During that season, the ski hill ran a deficit of $363,860.85 making the request to the town $121,286.95.



“I’m very disappointed in our county,” said Town Councillor Brian Brian Gilroy, noting an agreement clearly outlines that Big Lakes, the M.D. of Smoky River and M.D. of Greenview would each pay one-third.



Town Councillor Judy Stenhouse agreed.



“Who is opting out of the agreement?” she asked.



However, after the meeting, Big Lakes Reeve Richard Simard noted the request in the letter was not the intent from their council. Rather, they are asking town council to pick up one-third of Big Lakes’ share of the deficit, or $40,428.98.



Town Councillor Arlen Quartly was also critical of the request, asking why the M.D. of Smoky River had not reached out to municipal partners in their boundaries while supporting the Town of High Prairie paying.



“I don’t think we should be involved at all,” said Quartly.



Town Councillor Debbie Rose agreed and compared the ski hill to High Prairie’s indoor pool, which also runs a huge deficit averaging about %450,000 a year.



“We don’t reach out beyond our boundaries,” said Rose. “I don’t understand why it’s sitting on our table.”



The Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County equally pay the annual deficit at the pool.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk also noted there were 123 users at the ski hill and “they want $123,000.”



The request for funding was denied unanimously but the matter may come back to council once the issue is clarified.