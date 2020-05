Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council is giving a one-time one-month tax forgiveness in 2020.

Council unanimously decided at a meeting Tuesday night [May 5] to give the break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some members of council had reservations about the plan but, in the end, decided to go along with it.

Residents and businesses who own the property will get the forgiveness. The amount saved will be noted on tax bills.