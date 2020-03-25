Town of HP lessens pressure, agrees to defer utility bills

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie is giving its citizens more time to pay their utility bills.

Council agreed at its March 24 meeting that starting April 1, citizens will be given 90 days to defer payment of utility bills, including penalties, with no threat of disconnection.

The vote passed unanimously.

Citizens must apply for the deferment at the town office.

Citizens are reminded that the bills are only a deferment and must still be paid.

Council passed the motion to alleviate the financial pressure some citizens are feeling during the COVID-19 crisis.

Discussion of a similar plan for 2020 taxes will be debated at a budget meeting March 26.

Big Lakes County announced last week it is waiving all penalties on utility bills for the months of April and May.

“We will not disconnect any customers during this time,” Reeve Richard Simard said.