Town of HP closes public facilities

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie has posted the following information on its website.



Due to Covid-19 the following Town facilities are closed:

Sports Palace and Arena.

High Prairie & District Aquatic Centre.

Town of High Prairie Museum.

Town of High Prairie Municipal Library.

Updates will be posted if additional closures occur.



On March 17 at 3 p.m., the Town provided an update.



“A case of COVID-19 has been identified in our area. Please take extra precautions to protect yourself and limit the spread of the virus.”



As a result, the library was closed.



And, the Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework signing planned for March 24 is now closed to the public.



The Town Office was closed beginning March 20 until further notice. The Town will endeavour to provide services as normal.