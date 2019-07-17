Town, county unite for good cause

Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, sitting left, and Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard, sitting right, sign a declaration proclaiming July 21-27 as National Drowning Prevention Week. Standing, left-right, are High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre pool manager Gayla Arams and aquatic programmer Amber Cottingham. Both are planning several activities during the week.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie and area is doing its part to raise awareness in regard to water safety.



The Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County are both proclaiming July 21-17 as National Drowning Prevention Week. Town council agreed to the proclamation at its meeting July 9, the county the next day.



To help promote the week, High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre pool manager Gayla Arams and aquatic programmer Amber Cottingham are organizing several events to promote water safety including Swim to Survive sessions and the chance to win free swim passes if the participant signs a declaration.



The pledge includes a promise to always wear a life-jacket when in a boat, to always supervise children, never swim alone, stay sober around water, and take swimming lessons and lifesaving or First Aid classes.



The proclamation includes an effort to prevent drowning, which are all preventable.



“The High Prairie Aquatic Centre urges residents of High Prairie and area to be Water Smart and participate in Water Smart Education and activities,” reads the proclamation.



Please see more information and forms to enter to win prizes on southepeacenews@hotmail.com and on the pool’s or Town of High Prairie website.