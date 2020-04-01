Town, BLC postpone ICF ceremony

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A signing ceremony for Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie scheduled for March 24 has been called off over concerns and gathering restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.



High Prairie and Big Lakes were scheduled to sign an inter-municipal collaboration framework [ICF].



“The ICF signing ceremony has been cancelled for March 24,” states an e-mail message from Big Lakes communications co-ordinator Victoria Zahacy on March 23.



“We will reschedule for a later date.”



Town and county councils initially planned to open the event to the public before COVID-19 became a pandemic.



Then on March 18, the event was restricted to only members of the town and county inter-municipal collaboration committee.



A stronger partnership to provide services for the town and county was set to be signed and sealed.



Sharing costs for municipal services is the focus of a plan finalized by the neighbouring municipalities.



Municipalities sharing boundaries are required to adopt an ICF under the provincial Municipal Government Act.



The ICF was adopted by county council Feb. 12 and by town council Feb. 4.



Under the agreement, the former name of the inter-municipal committee changes to inter-municipal collaboration committee.



Recreation, tourism, High Prairie Airport, and waste have the most significant changes from the former inter-municipal agreement.



Big Lakes and High Prairie agree to establish a new joint recreation committee to provide strategic direction for recreation services. Two members from each council will be appointed annually at the council organizational meetings.



The county and town agree to share airport operating costs at 50 per cent each to a maximum annual cost of $50,000 from the town.