Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie is holding its second annual Citizens Appreciation Barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the town office June 28.



Highlighting the early morning and afternoon celebration will be the induction of Marilyn Emter and Ken Melnyk as the 2018 and 2019 Outstanding Citizens.



Each year, town council recognizes the outstanding service of selected citizens.



Town staff and council will serve a free meal to everyone attending.