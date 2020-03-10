Top 10 PRJH Science Fair projects recognized

Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie presented its top-10 winners in the school science fair at an assembly Feb. 27. Standing, left-right, are Aislinn Drefs, Ilona Drefs, Natalie Pratt, Shayla Gray, Mya Cardinal, Joseph Gill, Liam Bilyk, Sarah Gordon and Jessica Whalen. Missing is Sarah Calahesin.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Prairie River Junior High School students were rewarded for a job well done at the High Prairie school’s science fair Feb. 13.



Awards were presented Feb. 27. Forty-four Grade 9 students participated.



“The judges felt the projects on average were the best they have seen in the past years and impressed with the overall quality,” says science teacher Neil Pereira, who organized the fair.



“The projects were very well done this year and we had a good turnout without participation from our Grade 8s.”



Mya Cardinal rated first overall and first in physical sciences for her project What’s in My Water?



Jessica Whalen was second overall and first in life sciences for her project Buddy Bear.



Ilona Drefs was third overall and second in physical sciences for her project Better Roads for Alberta.



Aislinn Drefs finished fourth overall and second in life sciences for her project Plants and Propogation.



Liam Bilyk was fifth overall and third in life sciences for his project Which Soap Cleans Best?



Sarah Gordon was sixth overall and third in physical sciences for her project Road Conditions.



The top-10 students qualify for the Peace Regional Science Fair for their overall scores.



Sarah Calahesin was seventh overall for her project The Paint War.



Joseph Gill was eighth overall for his project on bioplastics.



Natalie Stewart was ninth overall for her project on horse performance while Shayla Gray was 10th overall for her project on colloidal silver on bacteria.



The Peace Regional Science Fair is set for March 19-20 in Peace River at the Belle Petroleum Centre.