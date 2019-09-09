Today in High Prairie – September 9, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 9, 2019

International FASD Day.

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

HP Community Band meets in PRJH band room at 6 p.m.

Floor Shuffleboard at HP Golden Age Centre at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 9, 2019

Audrey Carlson

Barbara Lines

Darren Cox

Janice Kachnic

Koltin Rose

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 9, 2019

Caylin Okimaw

David Start

Devon Hunt

Jo Labby

Kaden Laboucan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 9, 2019

1754 – William Bligh, Mutinied on HMS Bounty

1890 – Col. Harland Sanders, KFC Founder

1919 – Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder, Gambler/Sportscaster

1923 – Cliff Robertson, Spider-Man Actor

1932 – Slvia Miles, Midnight Cowboy Actress

1942 – Luther Simmons, Main Ingredient Singer

1947 – Freddy Weller, Paul Revere & The Raiders

1949 – Joe Theismann, Toronto Argonaut

1951 – Tom Wopat, Dukes of Hazzard Actor

1960 – Hugh Grant, 9 Months Actor

1966 – Adam Sandler, Happy Gilmore Actor

1980 – Michelle Williams, Dawson’s Creek Actress

This Day in Local History – September 9, 2019

Sept. 9, 1970: South Peace News publishes a story on Grouard Constituent MLA Roy Ells, who announces he win not seek re-election in the next provincial election due to personal business plans.

Sept. 9, 1970: South Peace News announces three seats will be vacant during town council elections this fall. Councillors Jack Sanders and Dr. Phil Rutter’s terms expire, while Annah Holt announces she will not seek re-election.

Sept. 9, 1972: Arne Fevang catches a 15 1/2-pount jackfish at Whitefish Lake.

Sept. 9, 1972: High Prairie’s Rodney Cox reports to the New York Rangers training camp. He played with the Medicine Hat Tigers and was chosen Best Defenceman in their playoff series.

Sept. 9, 1975: The Gift Lake Expos defeat the Peavine Rangers 8-4 to take a 2-1 lead in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final.

Sept. 9, 1981: South Peace News reports Bev Matthews opens a hair shop in the SAAN Mall.

Sept. 9, 1981: South Peace News reports Mel Adrian is the town’s newest plumber recently moving from Calgary.

Sept. 9, 1985: Community groups hold a meeting and plan to build a bingo hall. The meeting is in response to the owner of Grande Prairie’s Winners Circle Bingo Hall expressing the same desire.

Sept. 9, 1985: Roger Monahan opens Monahan Ford Sales.

Sept. 9, 1985: Taekwondo instructor Albert Clow meets with 64 interested students at High Prairie Elementary School in regard to starting a junior taekwondo program.

Sept. 9, 1990: High Prairie Mayor Rollie Johnson decides to not seek re-election.

Sept. 9, 1990: Brian Panasiuk wins the men’s title at the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

Sept. 9, 1997: Craig Bissell challenges the legality of the High Prairie library board before it begins its first meeting. Reps go home instead of arguing the issue.

Sept. 9, 1998: South Peace News reports at least 30,000 waterfowl die during an avian botulism outbreak at Kimiwan Lake.

Sept. 9, 1998: The M.D. of Big Lakes council says it’s a waste of money to change its name to the County of Big Lakes.

Sept. 9, 1998: The Town of High Prairie limits residents to four pets per household, provided only two of them are dogs.

Sept. 9, 1999: The Alberta government announces it will replace the Heart River Dam in 2000.

Sept. 9, 2011: The DVD Store re-opens in its new location at 4838 51 Ave. across from RONA.

This Day in World History – September 9, 2019

1513 – Battle of Flodden Fields; English defeat James IV of Scotland.

1543 – Mary Stuart, nine months old, is crowned “Queen of Scots”.

1867 – Luxembourg gains independence.

1892 – Jupiter’s 5th moon is discovered.

1898 – Ottawa Football Club re-organizes into the Rough Riders.

1908 – Orville Wright makes 1st 1-hour airplane flight.

1912 – J. Verdrines becomes 1st to fly over 100 mph.

1926 – NBC created by Radio Corporation of America.

1942 – 1st bombing on continental US soil at Mount Emily, Oregon,

1944 – Red Army supports coup in Bulgaria; new Communist government forms.

1950 – 1st use of TV laugh track by “The Hank McCune Show” in the US.

1956 – Elvis Presley appears on the Ed Sullivan Show for 1st time.

1957 – “Diana” by Paul Anka reaches #1.

1960 – India’s run of 6 straight Olympic field hockey gold medals ends.

1965 – Tibet is made an autonomous region of China.

1967 – Uganda declares independence from Great Britain.

1971 – NHL great Gordie Howe retires.

1975 – Viking 2 Mars probe launches.

1977 – Radio Shack sells the 1st TRS-80 computer.

1983 – Radio Shack announces their color computer 2 [Coco2].

1991 – Only 1,695 fans watch Boston Red Sox play Cleveland.

2010 – A court in Philippines orders Imelda Marcos to repay $280,000.

2015 – Queen Elizabeth II becomes Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

2015 – Apple unveils the iPad Pro.

2017 – Egypt announces discovery of a 3,500-year-old tomb.

2018 – 1st Miss America competition without a swimsuit section.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 9, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Feed your mind today. The day’s energy supports growth and expansion, so why not see about learning about something you’re interested in? Challenge yourself by reading or taking a class. There are plenty of online subjects to engage you. Find something that interests you that you can do in your own time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re more into socializing today than anything else. This could be great providing you don’t have a heavy workload. See who’s available and go for it. If you need to get something done, you’ll have to resist the temptation to chat too long. Use breaks for this and keep your focus on getting done what you’ve taken on. There’s always the evening to get together with friends.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Don’t be surprised if you get back into the swing of things more slowly than usual today. Not every day starts off with a bang, so don’t be too hard on yourself for this. Just take things slow and easy. If you have a deadline, consider asking for a short extension. Pushing yourself to get things accomplished can leave you feeling even less productive.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – XXXXXXXXXXXXX

Sep 9, 2019 – Don’t be surprised if you’re pensive. It’s one of those days when daydreaming can happen more readily. Your imagination may also be at a peak. Rather than fighting this so you can be more productive, jot your ideas down. It may be to your advantage, as better and innovative ways of doing things can pop into your mind. Take time to ponder. It can bring great results.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Chatting with your loved ones may be more appealing to you today than any other day. It may be important to curb this desire if there are many things that need your attention. If you’re at home, don’t spend all your time on the phone or loafing. Consider tending first to things that need to get done. Socializing will be far more enjoyable without guilty feelings about what you should be doing.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You can expect to feel a little more energetic today. In fact, you may run circles around everyone. What a great way to start the day. Head out with the confidence that you can easily handle anything that comes your way. Take time to enjoy the company of others as much as possible. If there are meetings on the agenda, handle them right away.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might feel like doing something different today. Everyone needs a break from the regular grind and this is a good time to try something new. Perhaps you feel like varying your routine. If this is your day off, you might spend the day doing whatever strikes your fancy. Try a new wardrobe style. Go to a movie. Do something to spice up your life today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Start your day writing in a journal. This provides an avenue to communicate and connect with your inner being. Things you need to do, ambitions, and even challenges can appear while you’re writing, providing a map that you can follow. Even if starting is difficult, stick with it. The words will come if you give it a chance. It can make your day much easier.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might find it hard to get going. Taking direction could rub you the wrong way, especially if you’re set on doing something different. Communicate your ideas and how you want to approach things rather than let irritation get to you. Your approach will be better received if you leave emotions out of it. You may even get kudos for staying calm and collected.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might feel cheerful and generous today. Helping others will probably suit you, and matters will move along smoothly. If there are outstanding projects from earlier, tackle them first. It’s an opportune time to get caught up on challenges. Don’t hesitate to lend a hand if you’re approached or notice someone in need. This will benefit them as well as you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Make an effort to connect with someone you miss today. Even if it feels painful at first, you’ll feel a lot better once you do. Pick up the phone, write a note, or send an e-mail. Let the person know you miss and care about him or her. Expressing yourself is often far better than stuffing your feelings. The person may be missing you just as much.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today may be a time of heightened reasoning and judgment for you. What a great way to get things done! Pull out unfinished projects and get going. Tackle issues or problems that have surfaced recently by facing them directly. Make the most of this day’s energy by thinking about ways to do things more efficiently. Be confident that you can handle anything.