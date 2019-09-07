Today in High Prairie – September 7, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 7, 2019

Enilda Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bright Beginnings at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

Marigold A Taste of High Prairie noon-6 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 7, 2019

Sara Hill

Luella Wood

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 7, 2019

Grace Adams

James Giroux

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 7, 2019

1533 – Elizabeth I, Queen of England

1703 – Jean Monnet, French Composer

1860 – Grandma Moses, American Painter

1913 – Anthony Quayle, Lawrence of Arabia Actor

1920 – Al Caiola, Bonanza Theme Composer

1927 – Don Messick, Bam-Bam’s Voice [Flintstones]

1928 – Donald Henderson, Smallpox Eradicator

1932 – John Paul Getty, Oil Magnate, Billionaire

1936 – Buddy Holly, Buddy Holly & The Crickets

1946 – Alfa Anderson, Chicago Vocalist

1949 – Gloria Gaynor, I Will Survive Vocalist

1950 – Julie Kavner, Marge’s Voice [The Simpsons]

1951 – Chrissie Hynde, Pretenders Rocker

1954 – Benmont Tench, Heartbreakers Keyboardist

1954 – Corbin Bernsen, LA Law Actor

1957 – Margot Chapman, Afternoon Delight Singer

1967 – Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live Actress

1981 – Paul McCoy, 12 Stones Singer

This Day in Local History – September 7, 2019

Sept. 7, 1912: J.A. Hackletts arrives in Grouard to start and open a new cigar store.

Sept. 7, 1915: Grouard town council sends Judge Beck to Edmonton to meet with Premier Sifton to try to get the government to shoulder a portion of the town’s liabilities, which total about $15,000. Taxes owing to the town are over $40,000.

Sept. 7, 1915: Town of Grouard secretary-treasurer J.E. Cook, who was on the job less than one week, resigns, and Mr. McArthur is chosen as a replacement.

Sept. 7, 1955: Registration at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School drops to 104 from about 120 the previous year after a new school opens on the Driftpile Indian Reserve.

Sept. 7, 1978: Frank Trudeau quits as High Prairie town administrator and Bryce Walt is hired. Trudeau stays on until Sept. 29.

Sept. 7, 1983: South Peace News reports the Sucker Creek Band successfully harvests three five-acre test plots of wild rice.

Sept. 7, 1985: Helen Woloshyn loses her trailer home to fire in the O’Brien subdivision. Electrical problems are cited as the cause.

Sept. 7, 1986: Driftpile hosts the Northern Alberta Native Slo-pitch Championships and the Driftpile Swingers win defeating Gift Lake 21-10 in the final.

Sept. 7, 1987: The Sucker Creek Cruisers win the men’s title at the Sucker Creek Slo-pitch Tournament. The High Prairie Angels win the women’s title.

Sept. 7, 1989: Jean Heinrichs opens Yarn Plus.

Sept. 7, 1994: Huckle Giroux’s two-run home run gives the Driftpile Swingers a 7-6 win over Gift Lake sending the Men’s Fastball League final to a seventh and deciding game.

Sept. 7, 1996: Police cordon off both sides of the street after a bomb scare forces evacuation of the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Sept. 7, 2005: South Peace News reports that Donna and Ole Getz open Wolverine Repair and Mfg.

Sept. 7, 2008: A federal election writ is dropped for Oct. 14.

Sept. 7, 2010: The High Prairie Regals decide to operate for the 2010-11 NPHL

Sept. 7, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes demands a cleanup of the old Faust Osmose site. Environmental protection officer Mark Pickering attends the M.D. meeting and said contamination was limited to the first metre of topsoil.

Sept. 7, 2012: The High Prairie Lions Club passes a motion to disband after more than 40 years in High Prairie. Lack of members is the reason.

Sept. 7, 2013: Don and Carol Charrois sell Charrois Motor Products to Lionel Robins and his partners, who decide to rename the business Revolution Chevrolet Buick GMC.

Sept. 7, 2018: Big Lakes County cuts the ribbon to officially open a new water pump station at Kinuso. Along with the new reservoir, the project cost $5.2 million.

This Day in World History – September 7, 2019

1630 – The city of Boston, Massachusetts is founded.

1813 – “Uncle Sam” 1st used to refer to the US.

1880 – Geo Ligowsky patents device to throw clay pigeons for trapshooters.

1888 – Edith Eleanor McLean is 1st baby to be placed in an incubator.

1902 – Australia observes a “Day of Humiliation” and prays for rain.

1909 – Eugene Lefebvre is 1st pilot to die in an airplane craft.

1915 – Johnny Gruelle patents his Raggedy Ann doll.

1921 – In Atlantic City, NJ, 1st Miss America Pageant is held.

1936 – Boulder Dam [now Hoover Dam] begins operation.

1936 – Last surviving member of the thylacine species, Benjamin, dies.

1940 – German Luftwaffe bomb London for 1st of 57 consecutive nights.

1944 – Strongest hurricane of century in Netherlands

[wind force 12]

.

1948 – 1st use of synthetic rubber in asphaltic concrete.

1952 – Outfielder Don Grate throws a baseball a record 434 feet.

1963 – American Bandstand moves to California, airs once a week.

1970 – Highest parachute jump from a bridge [1,053 feet] in Colorado.

1977 – USA and Panama sign the Panama Canal treaties.

1979 – ESPN makes its debut.

1986 – Desmond Tutu becomes Anglican archbishop of Cape Town.

1986 – Failed assassination attempt on Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.

1991 – 1st South African international competition in 25 years.

1997 – The 1st test flight of the F-22 Raptor takes place.

2012 – US drone attack kills 8 people in Kismayo, south Somalia.

2012 – Canada closes its Iranian embassy and expels Iranian diplomats.

2014 – Asteroid makes a close approach to Earth [39,900 km].

2018 – Eminem breaks 36-year UK chart record for consecutive No. 1 albums.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 7, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Something out of the ordinary may appeal to you, especially if life seems dull these days. Nothing says you can’t indulge yourself as long as what you’re considering isn’t dangerous or something you’ll regret. To bring some excitement into your life, just think through the means of attaining it. Perhaps all you need is to try a new sport or go out this evening.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It’s a great day to set some goals or review existing ones. If you don’t have a working list, it’s time you started one. Brainstorm without censorship. Let your thoughts flow and write them down. Then prioritize the list, add the steps needed to reach each goal, and consider the time frame. Map out your life and go where you want.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Make yourself available to someone in need of a friend. Don’t turn anyone away even if you’re busy or under the weather. Chances are the person who comes to you needs the advice and support that only you can offer. Listening doesn’t take that much energy, and that may be all that’s required. Leave yourself open to others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Take care of yourself if you feel tired. There’s no shame in slowing down or taking a day off if it’s needed. If you can spend a day in bed, go for it. This can be more restorative than you know. If some things must get done, delegate or work on a laptop in bed. Take heed when your body tells you it’s had enough. Give yourself the rest you need.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Music can soothe the savage beast. If you feel rather savage yourself, turn on some music. Dance and sing aloud. You’ll be amazed at how this reduces stress and increases energy. Many find it therapeutic when times are tough and emotions run high. Try it for yourself. Expand your listening range to include many musical styles. You’ll be glad you did!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you feel sluggish today, put on some upbeat music to get you going. Whether it’s your favourite tune or the radio, it will help a great deal. Dance a little or sing while you tend to your work. Housework, filing – just about anything goes more quickly with a little rhythm. It also makes it more fun! Bring some enjoyment to your day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Try again today. It can feel terrible to fail at something. Sometimes you just want to hide rather than face the possibility of humiliation. If success is important to you, you need to overcome your embarrassment and fear. Most people have to try more than once, especially when striving for important goals. Don’t give up. Your goals are worthy of the effort.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Consider talking with a good friend today. Don’t let your pride get in the way of getting the support and help you need. If you’ve made a mistake or fear you’ve done something wrong, don’t walk around with guilt. Sit down with a confidante over a cup of coffee and share what’s happening. Remember that everyone ends up in positions like this at some time.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It might be time to face a recent failure. No one is exempt from disappointment, of not succeeding at something. It’s part of reaching a goal, no matter who you are or what you’ve done in the past. Even the most accomplished people have had to face this. You aren’t alone in your feelings. Give it another shot. Things will work out.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Don’t delude yourself. While it can be a real temptation to see what you want to see, there’s danger in doing so. A pipe dream can only last so long. It’s never permanent! Rather than playing this kind of trick on yourself, take off the blinders and face what’s before you. Even if it hurts, it will likely be far less painful now than later.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do you need a change of pace? If things are beginning to feel boring and you’re apathetic, chances are that you do. All you have to do is figure out what to shift. If you’re home most of the time, change the furniture around. It can make the house seem new. Consider putting up new pictures or bringing in fresh flowers. Switch your schedule around. This will energize you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Mind your physical health today. Don’t push yourself if you’re feeling tired and run down. Seriously consider taking a day off from everything to get the rest your body needs. This can prevent more serious ailments by bolstering your strength and immune system. If you can’t take a day off, consider what you’ll do when you’re forced to take a week because of illness.