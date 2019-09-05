Today in High Prairie – September 5, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 5, 2019

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

Bright Beginnings at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – September 5, 2019

Dustin Burgar

Yvonne Cunningham

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 5, 2019

Kevin Hunt

Lyle Nadon

Renea McLeod

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 5, 2019

1638 – Louis XVI, King of France

1735 – Johann Christian Bach, German Composer

1847 – Jesse James, American Outlaw

1916 – Frank Shuster, Canadian Comedian

1923 – Arthur C. Nielsen, Nielsen’s Ratings Founder

1929 – Bob Newhart, Bon Newhart Show Actor

1934 – Carol Lawrence, West Side Story Actress

1940 – Raquel Welch, 1,000,000 B.C. Actress

1946 – Freddie Mercury, Queen Songwriter

1951 – Michael Keaton, Batman Actor

1952 – Graham Salmon, Fastest 100-M Blind Runner

1963 – Kristian Alfonso, Falcon Crest Actress

1979 – Stacey Dales, Canadian Sportscaster

1990 – Jeremy Snider, Bold & Beautiful Actor

This Day in Local History – September 5, 2019

Sept. 5, 1912: The Grouard News reports council agrees to purchase 1,500 to 2,000 feet of wood from Traverse Brothers to build sidewalks.

Sept. 5, 1912: Grouard village council meets and hears from George E. Macleod, who wants an enlarged phone system and electric lights for the community.

Sept. 5, 1914: Bishop Grouard tells the Grouard News the Mission Lumber Mill will close due to financial woes.

Sept. 5, 1914: The Town of Grouard issues $50,000 in debentures to complete improvement projects.

Sept. 5, 1955: Father Henri Giroux, O.M.I., after spending 20 years at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard, is transferred to Hotel Dieu in Whitelaw, Alta. because of poor health.

Sept. 5, 1970: MLA Roy Ells announces he will not seek re-election for the Social Credit party in the next provincial election. He was first elected to the Alberta Legislature in 1959.

Sept. 5, 1970: Lloyd Rohloff is elected president of the Lesser Slave Lake Social Credit Constituency Association at a meeting at the Spaulding Hotel.

Sept. 5, 1983: High Prairie firefighters move around the corner into their new home at the fire hall.

Sept. 5, 1984: South Peace News reports that a proposed marina in Joussard would generate $1 million in economic spinoffs. A copy of the plans are published.

Sept. 5, 1985: Reg and Cindy Fjeld lose their home to fire west of town. Electrical problems are cited as the cause.

Sept. 5, 1986: Sucker Creek officially celebrates the opening of their Medical Services Building.

Sept. 5, 1990: South Peace News reports Brenna Chalifoux, 18, of Grouard wins $20,000 in a Cash on the Double lottery ticket. David Cox, 39, of High Prairie, also wins $10,000 in a Special Edition lottery ticket.

Sept. 5, 1992: Peter Keay and Jesse Smith hit homeruns as the High Prairie Playboys defeat the High Prairie 86ers 9-1 to win the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title.

Sept. 5, 1995: Elan and Dave Lynes open the Sweat Shop, High Prairie’s first fully equipped fitness centre.

Sept. 5, 1996: The Prairie Echo Community League hosts the first smoke-free bingo at the Bingo Barn. It’s a sellout.

Sept. 5, 2000: The Peavine Rangers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title in four games over the Peavine Junior Canadians.

Sept. 5, 2001: South Peace News reports that conservation officers are alarmed at the mortality rates in fishing tournaments on Lesser Slave Lake. They warn tournaments could be banned in July and August in future years.

Sept. 5, 2001: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Helen Henderson announces she will not seek re-election in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

Sept. 5, 2007: The High Prairie 86’ers win their third straight High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title after sweeping the Whitefish Lake Hawks three straight. The final game score is 8-0.

Sept. 5, 2007: Jennifer Woodcock wins the High Prairie Lifesaver Race and $1,000. The race is not held; instead, a draw decides the winner.

Sept. 5, 2012: The Caught Being Good program rewards five local children with prizes. Caught doing good deeds and/or obeying the law are Clayton Cooper, Riley Cox, Emily Donahue, Lexi Stout and Kali White. Their names are drawn at random from all children doing good deeds for grand prizes.

This Day in World History – September 5, 2019

1666 – Great Fire of London ends: 13,200 houses destroyed and 8 dead.

1698 – Russian Tsar Peter the Great imposes a tax on beards.

1774 – Philadelphia becomes the 1st capital of United States.

1793 – French Revolution: the “Reign of Terror” begins.

1839 – The 1st Opium War begins in China.

1885 – 1st gasoline pump is delivered to a gasoline dealer in Indiana.

1889 – German Christine Hardt patents 1st modern brassiere.

1914 – Proclamation prohibits Canadian mint from issuing gold coins.

1922 – Yankees final game at Polo Grounds [played there 7 years].

1929 – French premier Aristide Briand requests a United States of Europe.

1939 – FDR declares US neutrality at start of WW II in Europe.

1955 – Fred Kaps becomes world champion magician.

1958 – “Doctor Zhivago” novel by Boris Pasternak published in USA.

1958 – 1st colour video recording on magnetic tape presented.

1958 – “The Huckleberry Hound Show” featuring Yogi Bear premieres.

1961 – US President JFK signs law against hijacking

[death penalty]

.

1972 – 11 Israeli athletes taken hostage at Munich Olympics.

1972 – Chemical spill with fog sickens hundreds in Belgium.

1975 – 1st assassination attempt on US President Gerald Ford.

1977 – Cleveland Indians stage 1st “I hate the Yankee Hanky Night”.

1979 – Canada puts its 1st gold bullion coin on sale.

1980 – World’s longest road tunnel, St Gotthard in Swiss Alps, opens.

1982 – Eddie Hill sets propeller-driven boat water speed record of 229 mph.

1989 – “The Joan Rivers Show” premieres.

1991 – Nelson Mandela chosen as president of African National Congress.

1995 – Cal Ripken Jr. ties Gehrig’s record of playing 2,130 straight games.

2014 – WHO estimates 1,900 people have died from the Ebola virus in Africa.

2017 – Hurricane Irma is most powerful hurricane ever in Atlantic Basin.

2017 – 4th type of chocolate “Ruby” made from Ruby cocoa bean announced.

2017 – Togo’s government shuts down the Internet for a week.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 5, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have an intense nature. You probably feel things deeply and spend time lost in thought. Too much intensity can take a toll on your well-being. It might be time you got out and enjoyed yourself. Get up from your chair and take a walk. Meet someone for lunch or do a little shopping. Find something active to do to break the monotony of your routine.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Feed your mind today. While you enjoy being active and social, you do get bored quickly. You’ll need to give yourself a constant supply of intriguing, fresh material in order to feel your best. Explore an interesting subject or learn a new hobby. Stimulate your mind and your body will become more energetic. Go online if you can’t get away.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you’re trying to prove you have something valuable to offer, think this through. You’re naturally friendly and can get along with almost anyone. This may already be your strength, and you probably have something great to bring to a crowd. Consider just being you and not always trying to feel a part of things. Start by looking at your good qualities to prove your worth to yourself.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Consider putting your problem-solving skills to the test today. You have a real flair for investigating situations and figuring out what happened. If something comes your way that seems mysterious, deal with the problem directly and wrestle out the truth. If you’re baffled, use the process of elimination. Stick with it and you’ll learn what’s what in no time.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Try not to be fooled by others. If you don’t know a person well and you aren’t sure about him or her, trust your instincts. You tend to care about others, so it can be easy for you to feel sorry for someone and bend over backward to help. Make sure that the person you help really deserves it and you know the whole story. This can save you problems down the road.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It can be very easy to get carried away today. You might get caught up in some excitement. You need to use your head on a day like this. Double-check everything and moderate your activities. Keep your limitations in mind. There’s nothing saying you can’t do whatever it is that catches your eye. Just use caution and keep yourself safe.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The energy you feel today may have you so jittery that others don’t know what to do. The day’s aspects can really bring a boost and you’d be wise to plan to do things so you have an avenue to spend it all. Get busy with physical chores. Pull things out, organize, move furniture around – whatever it takes. It’s better to be productive than drive everyone crazy.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Venturing into something completely new and different may be what you need. You have a solid practical side, but the need for excitement and adventure is likely just as strong. If you’ve been putting your nose to the grindstone a lot lately, take time off for some fun. Visit a friend or drive to a place you haven’t been to before and explore.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Learning about things that interest you most is something you may want to do today. At work and home, there’s a schedule to tend to. On your own time, you’re free to learn about anything your heart desires. Intellectual growth is something you enjoy. Whether you delve into cooking, astrophysics, or genealogy, you’ll find something new.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you meet new people today, be careful. Some can appear interesting because they’re bold or dangerous. Perhaps they do things you’d never dream of doing. While this may be intriguing, it can lead to trouble and hurt you if you aren’t careful. Stick to your usual standards and ethics. If danger excites you too much, it may be time to make some changes in your life.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might have to make a choice between telling the truth and a lie. Sometimes this can be a difficult choice, especially if you’re afraid you’ll hurt someone’s feelings. However, a lie can take far more energy than the truth. Consider what you’d want the other person to do in your place. Stick to your ethics, even if it’s tough.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Kindheartedness is wonderful, but being taken advantage of can be a danger. You really need to trust your instincts to keep this from happening. If what you hear doesn’t match what you feel, trust your feeling. In the event that you get used, move past it. It would be a shame if resentment permanently dampened your giving nature.