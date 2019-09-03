Today in High Prairie – September 4, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 4, 2019

HP Interagency meeting at Provincial Building at 9 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

CRC Bright Beginnings at Sunset House at 10 a.m.

Storytime for Kids 0-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Marigold Farmer’s Market from 1-6 p.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office 1 p.m.

CRC Parents n’ Tots at Enilda at 1 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – September 4, 2019

Eric Stokes

Kenneth Cox

Shelly Willier

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 4, 2019

Chelsea Garrick

Emma Doerksen

Fred O. Okimaw Sr.

Jerry Millett

Sherri Scotton

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 4, 2019

1383 – Amadeus Vill, Last Antipope

1848 – Lewis Latimer, Carbon Lightbulbs Inventor

1901 – William Lyons, Industrialist [Jaguar Cars]

1918 – Paul Harvey, Rest of the Story Author

1919 – Howard Morris, Andy Griffith Show Actor

1934 – Richard Castellano, Godfather Actor

1942 – Merald Knight, Gladys Knight The Pips Singer

1944 – Gene Parsons, Byrds Drummer

1949 – Tom Watson, Pro Golfer

1972 – Daniel Nestor, Tennis Pro

1981 – Beyonce, Pop Singer

This Day in Local History – September 4, 2019

Sept. 4, 1913: Grouard town council approves unanimously Fred C. Marshall is the chief of police.

Sept. 4, 1958: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and presses for daily milk delivery in town. The move is in opposition to High Prairie Dairy’s recently amended schedule of milk delivery cutting service to three days a week from six.

Sept. 4, 1958: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to lobby Alberta Government Telephones to change the name of its directory to Peace River District Directory from Grande Prairie and Peace River Area Directory.

Sept. 4, 1970: A truck driven by Ernie Jones runs into a school bus causing extensive damage. Road conditions and mud contribute to the accident.

Sept. 4, 1970: Hockey High Prairie is formed, to bring all hockey matters into town under one system. Bernie Barker is named commissioner.

Sept. 4, 1974: Audrey Willier, 20, wins $25 for designing the new logo for the High Prairie Regional Health Care Complex.

Sept. 4, 1984: PC Jack Shields joins the Tories in forming the federal government under Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Sept. 4, 1985: Don Thompson, operator of the Winners Circle Bingo Hall in Grande Prairie, expresses interest in building a hall in High Prairie.

Sept. 4, 1990: Darcy Younghans gets three hits including a home run as the High Prairie Playboys defeat the Peavine Rangers 8-1 and win the men’s fastball league title in three straight games.

Sept. 4, 1993: High Prairie mourns the loss of early pioneer E.W. Pratt. He was 91.

Sept. 4, 1996: Lesser Slave Lake FCSS changes its name to Big Lakes FCS and announces all programs are available only to M.D. and Kinuso residents.

Sept. 4, 1999: Shane and Michelle Kachnic celebrate the grand opening of Fas Gas.

Sept. 4, 2000: For the second time in two weeks, vandals break into the High Prairie Museum. Artifacts were stolen after thieves gained access through a small window.

Sept. 4, 2006: Vivian Torrens’ duck wins the annual Duck Race in High Prairie at the West Prairie River. She wins a 42” Panasonic plasma TV.

Sept. 4-6, 2009: The High Prairie team of Clayton Kruger and Chris Kruger win the Golden Walleye Classic and $50,000 with a catch of 22.62 pounds.

Sept. 4-5, 2010: The Faust team of Reg Cook and his grandson, Aaron Cook, win the Golden Walleye Classic at Shaw’s Point Resort. Their catch of 24.08 pounds garners them a cheque for $46,500.

Sept. 4, 2012: Darrell Shewchuk breaks ground on construction of the new Park Theatre across from the old water treatment plant.

This Day in World History – September 4, 2019

476 – Traditional end of the Western Roman Empire.

1609 – Henry Hudson 1st European to discover Manhattan

[disputed]

.

1618 – “Rodi” avalanche destroys Plurs, Switzerland, 1,500 killed.

1682 – English astronomer Edmond Halley observes comet named after him.

1807 – Robert Fulton begins operating his steamboat.

1833 – 1st newsboy hired; Barney Flaherty, 10, by New York Sun.

1842 – Work on Cologne cathedral recommences after 284-year hiatus.

1884 – Britain ends policy of penal transportation to New South Wales.

1886 – Apache Chief Geronimo surrenders ending last major US-Indian war.

1888 – George Eastman patents 1st roll-film camera & registers “Kodak”.

1893 – Beatrix Potter 1st writes the story of Peter Rabbit boy, 5.

1933 – 1st airplane to exceed 300 mph.

1949 – Marie Robie sinks 393 yd hole-in-one.

1950 – 1st helicopter rescue of American pilot behind enemy lines.

1950 – Nova Scotia fisherman catches a 997-pound tuna.

1950 – “Beetle Bailey” comic strip debuts in 12 newspapers.

1951 – NBC extends to become a 61 station coast-to-coast network.

1957 – Ford Motor Co. introduces Edsel.

1970 – Marxist Salvador Allende wins Chile’s presidential election.

1972 – Thieves steal 18 paintings from the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

1972 – “The Price is Right” – US’s longest running game show – debuts.

1983 – Scott Pellaton sets barefoot waterski speed record; 119.36 mph.

1992 – “Scared Silent” is 1st non-news program to be seen on 3 networks.

1995 – Cult TV series “Xena: Warrior Princess” debuts.

1998 – Google is formally incorporated.

1998 – 1st “Who wants to be a Millionaire?” debuts in Britain [not USA].

2010 – Canterbury earthquake: a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in New Zealand.

2012 – Pauline Marois becomes the first female premier of Quebec.

2014 – Viking fortress from the 900s discovered in Denmark.

2016 – Mother Teresa canonized by Pope Francis.

2018 – Amazon becomes America’s second trillion dollar company.

2018 – Jebi hits Japan: strongest typhoon in 25 years.

2018 – Dorothy’s slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” recovered after 13 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 4, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Jealousy might rear its head today. The key to coping with it is to understand why you feel insecure. If you’re jealous of a partner, why is this? Is trust an issue? If this comes up at work, is it because you don’t feel recognized for your contributions? Examine the cause of jealousy. It’s almost always a symptom of a deeper problem.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Arts and crafts may hold your interest today. Even if you lean more toward sports, an artistic streak likely runs pretty strong in you. Creating can be richly satisfying, both in the process and in the finished product. Allow yourself the opportunity to explore this part of you. The day’s energy will lend much to your abilities.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Getting along with others may prove challenging today. The planetary aspects can have you isolating yourself. You might feel impatient and easily annoyed. If this is so, stay solo if you can. If you can’t, you’ll need to curb a tendency to be argumentative or confrontational. Exercise patience and bite your tongue if that’s what it takes. Avoid conflict.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Don’t be surprised if you’re a little weepy today. The day’s planetary influences could enhance your sensitivity to everything, including your feelings. Let yourself cry if you need to – it can be cleansing. Try not to wallow too much, as things will look better tomorrow. Take good care of yourself today.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Obsessive thinking may be something you need to look at today. Common areas for such behaviours are in the pursuit of money, power, success, and romance. There’s a fine line between determination and obsession. If you fixate on the same thing day after day, it may be time to talk with someone about it. An expert can help you see what you don’t want to see.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Don’t act impulsively today. It can be easy to confuse this with spontaneity, but one has more thought in it than the other. Look before you leap! Think everything through from decisions to projects to contracts. Read the fine print more than once. When it comes to relationships, avoid trusting too quickly. Don’t set yourself up for hurt by being gullible.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Is it time to take a more drastic approach to solving a problem? If you’ve made several attempts to resolve your trouble to no avail, it might be something to consider. As long as drastic doesn’t equate with destructive, you may find it works to try something more aggressive. Be careful. Think things through first. Run any ideas past a trusted friend.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Tap into your creativity to unblock your emotions today. This can be a more powerful tool than you realize. Creativity is a big part of you – almost as big as communication. Your emotions are linked to these, and all are interacting beneath the surface. If one is blocked, the key to releasing it is to focus on the other two. Express yourself through creativity and talking to someone close.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may need to deal with disapproval today. This will likely come from someone you see as a superior or authority figure, perhaps a parent or teacher. While it’s important to listen, if what they have to say involves your personal life and how you live it, it’s no one’s concern but yours. No matter what you do, someone will disapprove of something!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Taking time alone is essential for everyone, but recognize when you’re isolating yourself to the point where it’s unhealthy. If you ask why you’re taking this time and answer because you’re avoiding something or someone, you need to reconsider. Things will only build and get worse under these conditions. You begin to work things out by facing whatever it is that’s upsetting you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Watch out for the green-eyed monster today. It can rear up before you even say the word “jealousy” if you’re not on your guard. Many situations that cause this feeling are born of insecurity. If you aren’t secure in your job, relationship, or family, and feel threatened by someone else, it’s time to take a look at the reason. Look for answers rather than lash out.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may feel insecure about your appearance today. This can be a vicious cycle, and the end result is almost always negative. Rather than picking yourself to pieces, find ways to accept your looks. Whether it’s your weight, age, or anything else, if you can’t accept yourself as you are, you’ll always find something wrong no matter how many changes you make.