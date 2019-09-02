Today in High Prairie – September 3

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 3, 2019

Pre-registration for HP Library After-School programs all day.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – September 3, 2019

Wylie Caudron

Carmen Lizee.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 3, 2019

Diane Bittman

Dominic Lodge

Doug Hunt

Francois Cayer

Graisyn Ames

Ken McLaughlin

Kyle Tomnuk

Tim Robinson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 3, 2019

1910 – Paul Kane, Canadian Painter

1856 – Louis Sullivan, Father of Skyscrapers

1875 – Ferdinand Porsche, German Auto Maker

1897 – Cecil Parker, Tale of 2 Cities Actor

1915 – Memphis Slim, Blues Musician

1923 – Mort Walker, Beetle Bailey Cartoonist

1929 – Whitey Bulger, American Gangster

1932 – Richard Tyler, The Aldrich Family Actor

1945 – George Blondo, Steppenwolf Musician

1947 – Eric Bell, Thin Lizzy Guitarist

1955 – Steve Jones, Sex Pistols Guitarist

1965 – Charlie Sheen, Two and a Half Men Actor

1973 – Damon Stoudamire, Toronto Raptor

This Day in Local History – September 3, 2019

Sept. 3, 1912: The CNR opens its railway line from Edmonton to Athabasca as the first locomotive arrives.

Sept. 3, 1912: The crankshaft on the engine at the Diamond P. mill breaks putting the mill out of commission.

Sept. 3, 1957: The High Prairie Progress reminds citizens to turn over their $20 provincial dividend to the arena fund to help complete the facility.

Sept. 3, 1957: The High Prairie Progress reports that High Prairie Dairy recently won an award for being the best kept dairy in Alberta.

Sept. 3, 1969: South Peace News reports pavement has reached Slave Lake from Edmonton.

Sept. 3, 1971: The High Prairie Native Centre Braves defeat the High Prairie Regals in three straight games to win the High Prairie Fastball League.

Sept. 3, 1980: South Peace News reports Howard Walker signs a three-year deal with the Washington Capitals for $300,000 plus a $60,000 signing bonus.

Sept. 3, 1986: A break-in at Seen’s Photography causes over $3,000 in damages.

Sept. 3, 1986: Allan Wishart writes his last “Good Sports” column for South Peace News.

Sept. 3, 1987: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council and the I.D. will slash recreation board funding by $20,000.

Sept. 3, 2001: Miro Micovsky is hired as Big Lake Country Tourism’s new executive director replacing Steve Lane.

Sept. 3, 2001: The Gift Lake Bears win the Metis Accord Cup slo-pitch tournament in High Prairie defeating the Peavine Rangers in the final. Kelly Cunningham is named tournament MVP and wins the Terry Gauchier Memorial Trophy.

Sept. 3, 2005: Jonny Giroux of the Grouard 86’ers and Trish Courtorielle of the Faust Silver Bullets are named the MVPs of the men’s and ladies fastball leagues at an awards banquet in Enilda.

Sept. 3, 2005: Peggy Chemerinski, Dr. Robin Laughlin, Rudy Lubeseder and Alicemary Olansky’s names are added to the High Prairie Monument.

Sept. 3, 2008: The Peavine Charity Golf Classic raises $7,540 which is donated to the CT Scan fundraising efforts.

Sept. 3, 2017: The two-day High Prairie Open Singles Horseshoe Tournament concludes at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. In all, 64 competitors take part, including 35 from the local area. Local club president Ray Prevost wins the Men’s 40B Event.

This Day in World History – September 3, 2019

301 – San Marino founded; still one of the smallest nations in the world.

1189 – Richard the Lionheart is crowned in Westminster.

1752 – Britain and the British Empire adopt the Gregorian Calendar.

1777 – Flag of the United States flown in battle for 1st time.

1812 – World’s 1st cannery opens in London.

1826 – 1st warship circumnavigates globe.

1916 – Allies turned back Germans in Battle of Verdun.

1917 – 1st night bombing of London by German aircraft.

1933 – Yevgeniy Abalakov climbs highest point in Russia: Communism Peak.

1935 – 1st automobile to exceed 300 mph.

1935 – Andrew Varipapa bowls record of 2,652 points in 10 games.

1938 – 1940 Olympic site is changed from Tokyo to Helsinki.

1939 – World War II: Britain declares war on Germany.

1940 – Adolf Hitler orders an invasion of Great Britain for Sept. 21.

1940 – US gives Britain 50 destroyers in exchange for Newfoundland base.

1944 – Canadian troops liberate Abbeville, France.

1945 – World War II: Japanese forces in Philippines surrender to Allies.

1966 – Houston Oilers hold Denver Broncos to no 1st downs in 45-7 win.

1966 – Bobby Orr signs his 1st NHL contract with the Boston Bruins.

1967 – Final episode of “What’s My Line?” on CBS-TV.

1967 – Sweden begins driving on right-hand side of road.

1970 – Bill Haley & Comets reject $30,000 for 15-date Australian tour.

1971 – John Lennon leaves UK for New York, never to return.

1971 – Qatar regains complete independence from Britain.

1976 – Viking 2 soft lands on Mars, returns photos.

1977 – Sadaharu Oh hits his 756th career home run to pass Hank Aaron.

1977 – Last broadcast of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” on CBS-TV.

1995 – eBay [Electronic Bay] founded by Pierre Omidyar.

2007 – Panama Canal’s “Third Set of Locks” expansion project begins.

2013 – Microsoft purchases Nokia for $7.2 billion.

2015 – Kentucky clerk jailed for refusing marriage licences to gay couples.

2017 – 1.4-ton WWII bomb defused in Frankfurt, Germany.

2017 – North Korea conducts its sixth and largest ever nuclear test.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 3, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel like you’re being tested in some way, like you’re on trial and must defend yourself, including what you believe and how you operate. This feeling is unsettling, but soon you’ll realize that it’s strengthening in many ways. Questioning your behaviour patterns is healthy, so open up in a way that you may not have considered before.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your vitality is low. It may be difficult to fight adversity. Try not to get discouraged. Instead, realize this is part of the natural cycle. Awareness of your energy patterns is half the battle. Don’t force yourself into feeling something you don’t. It’s important that you not overexert yourself or take on more responsibilities than you can handle.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may find it hard to admit you can’t do everything. There are some jobs you aren’t cut out to do. Why pretend when a better option would be to delegate the task to someone else? If you don’t feel a strong connection with something or someone, don’t force it. Pretending that you’re capable of something will only cause frustration for you and everyone else.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your hard work is paying off in ways that may not be noticeable to you now. Things are flowing naturally, and you seem to have all your responsibilities under control. You may not be aware that this is so since it’s easier to see when something’s wrong than when something’s going well. Take time to appreciate the incredible things you’ve created for yourself thanks to all your effort.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel like it’s your responsibility to take care of everyone. If you love someone, your brain translates this into thinking that you need to be the caretaker. If you don’t take someone under your wing, maybe you see yourself as selfish or unkind. Dismiss this notion. Other people’s feelings aren’t your responsibility. Don’t let another’s well-being become your project.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There are opportunities for achievement, so stay open to new energy coming your way. If you don’t turn at these fortuitous junctions, you may never find this spot in the road again. What comes your way may not be a pot of gold, but it will certainly be the rainbow that leads you to it. If nothing else, you’ll find opportunities that strengthen your spirit, preparing you for adversity later.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may find it hard to relate to others verbally. You may have everything figured out in your head, but the words get in the way as soon as you share your ideas. Talking with someone else may add confusion instead of clarity to the situation. The other person’s energy seems to affect your perceptions. Stay grounded despite your frustration.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be coming to a point of reckoning in something you set into motion years ago. This is a time of hard work when you may need to either salvage the mess you’ve created or start reaping the wonderful rewards of the success you’ve become. Your ego is wrapped up in this scenario. You may be frustrated by people wasting your time with problems that seem insignificant.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your thoughts may be scattered and confused, especially regarding responsibilities that are important to you. You need to be disciplined and focused, but frivolous chatter may fill your brain. This kind of mental muddle limits you in many situations, making it difficult to express what you feel. Ask someone who knows you well to help you make sense out of these thoughts.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There’s a chance that incredible luck will befall you, but nothing will come without hard work on your part. Don’t expect someone else to hand you the treasure chest. You have the map in your hand, so follow it. Once you start, you may realize that you’re much closer than you think. It’s up to you to make the journey. There’s a great deal of help for you along the way.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel like someone’s trying to pin you down before you start. Perhaps these obstacles are self-imposed. Maybe you’re restricting yourself from doing the things you want to do because you’re afraid they won’t work out. This fear of failure is the pain you feel. Overcoming it is the first step. If you try and fail, you’ll be no worse off than if you never try at all.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things should be running smoothly for you, and you’ll accomplish a lot with surprisingly little effort. Although there may not be any Earth-shattering developments, you should find that things go well. Maybe you won’t win the lottery today, but the few dollars you invest now will turn into megabucks later. Be patient. Success may not come overnight, but it will come.