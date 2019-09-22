Today in High Prairie – September 23, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 23, 2019

First day of fall.

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

HP Community Band meets in PRJH band room at 6 p.m.

Floor Shuffleboard at HP Golden Age Centre at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 23, 2019

Joel Boivin

Terry Calliou

Susan Jong

Keegan Konelsky

Kesha Smith

James Waikle

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 23, 2019

Autumn Eagle Collins

Rachel Ruecker

Skylar Hill

Ken Sheldon

Travis Sandul

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 23, 2019

480BC – Euripides, Greek Playwright

63BC – Augustus Caesar, 1st Roman Emperor

1215 – Kublai Khan, Mongol Emperor

1712 – Ferdinand The Wise, King of Spain

1791 – Johann F. Encke, Encke Comet Discoverer

1869 – Mary Mallon, “Typhoid Mary”

1920 – Mickey Rooney, Emmy Award Winning Actor

1930 – Ray Charles, American Singer/Pianist

1943 – Julio Iglesias, Spanish Singer

1949 – Bruce Springsteen, Born in the USA Singer

1965 – Ian Leggatt, Canadian Tour Golfer

2002 – Finn Wolfhard, Canadian Actor/Singer

This Day in Local History – September 23, 2019

Sept. 23, 1932: The funeral for Mgr. Joussard is held at Falher.

Sept. 23, 1962: High Prairie defeats visiting McLennan 61-18 in exhibition midget flag football action. On the first play of the game quarterback Myler Savill scores on a 60-yard touchdown run.

Sept. 23, 1970: Merners Drug Stone owner Murray Johnston publishes the first of 13 articles in South Peace News on drug abuse.

Sept. 23, 1970: South Peace News reports on the formation of the High Prairie Ballet Association, with Trevor Walker as president. Jean Lewis is secretary-treasurer.

Sept. 23, 1972: Federal Agriculture Minister H.A. “Bud” Olson tells High Prairie residents he doesn’t know anything about a grant for a proposed rapeseed crushing plant.

Sept. 23, 1981: Ben Kohn opens Ben’s TV Service in High Prairie.

Sept. 23, 1983: High Prairie is awarded the 1984 Peace Winter Games.

Sept. 23, 1987: South Peace News reports the Moostoos Building sinks eight inches during construction.

Sept. 23, 1991: A Kinuso youth is given one year of probation and ordered to do 25 hours of community service work after assaulting a six-month-old baby causing welts.

Sept. 23, 1991: Slave Lake is awarded the 1994 Arctic Winter Games.

Sept. 23, 1993: LSLIRC is furious that packages from Elections Canada sent to natives contain bingo daubers.

Sept. 23, 1994: A man who led the fight for Metis people dies in Edmonton. Louis M. L’Hirondelle was 84.

Sept. 23, 1994: Anne Olson purchases the Kozie Kitchen Restaurant and renames it Country Lane Café.

Sept. 23, 1998: South Peace News reports Sam Wiley, of Enilda, wins the use of a Case IH 2388 combine for the fall harvest season.

Sept. 23, 1998: High Prairie town council refuses to put the question of whether or not to allow VLTs in the community on the Oct. 19 election ballot.

Sept. 23, 2000: High Prairie’s Al Noble is part of a team which wins the Class 7 Alberta Team Cattle Penning Association of Alberta title in Thorsby.

Sept. 23, 2006: The Prairie River Junior High School boy’s golf team wins gold medals at the Peace Zone Golf Championships at Chinook Valley near Woking. Kody Calhoon, Quintin Guttinger, Justin Olansky and Michael Peterson shoot 276 to win.

Sept. 23, 2008: Esteemed Cree artist and leader Dale Auger, who was born in High Prairie, dies of cancer at the age of 50 years.

Sept. 23, 2009: High Prairie town council meets behind closed doors and ponders a governance review, advertising for new manager and sustainability study.

Sept. 23, 2013: Nomination day for the M.D. of Big Lakes is held. For the first time in its history, every ward in the M.D. will have an election.

Sept. 23, 2013: Former High Prairie resident Wayne Eaker passes away at the age of 68 years. He worked as a employment counsellor and life skills coach in town.

Sept. 23, 2017: Long-time High Prairie resident Jean Halaburda passes away at the age of 94 years. She operated a trucking business with her husband, was a long-time Royal Purple member, and did charity work through church groups.

This Day in World History – September 23, 2019

1459 – 1st major battle of the English Wars of the Roses occurs.

1561 – King Philip II of Spain forbids Spanish settlements in Florida.

1845 – 1st baseball team, NY Knickerbockers organize.

1846 – Johann Gottfried Galle & Heinrich d’Arrest find Neptune.

1876 – Ottawa Rough Riders play their 1st game.

1879 – Richard Rhodes invented a hearing aid called the Audiophone.

1884 – Herman Hollerith patents his mechanical tabulating machine.

1889 – Nintendo Koppai [Later Nintendo Company, Limited] founded.

1907 – Fineness & weight of silver & bronze coins of Canada is set.

1908 – University of Alberta opens.

1911 – Earl Ovington becomes 1st air mail pilot.

1932 – Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz merged into Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

1938 – Time capsule, to be opened in 6939, buried New York.

1949 – Indiana owner Bill Veeck holds funeral to bury 1948 pennant.

1952 – 1st closed circuit pay-TV telecast of a sports event.

1957 – “That’ll Be Day” by Buddy Holly & Crickets reaches #1.

1961 – 1st movie to become a TV series “How to Marry a Millionaire” debuts.

1962 – ABC’s 1st colour TV series “The Jetsons” 1st broadcast.

1969 – 1st broadcast of “Marcus Welby MD” on ABC-TV.

1969 – “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” starring Paul Newman premieres.

1976 – Soyuz 22 returns to Earth.

1977 – Cheryl Ladd replaces Farrah Fawcett on TV show “Charlie’s Angels”.

1979 – Jane Fonda & 200,000 attend anti-nuke rally in New York.

1984 – Sparky Anderson is 1st manager to win 100 games in both leagues.

1990 – Saddam says he will destroy Israel.

1992 – Bill Comrie purchases B.C. Lions from CFL.

1992 – 1st female to play in a NHL exhibition game: Manon Rheaume.

1994 – “The Shawshank Redemption” starring Tim Robbins is released.

2002 – 1st public version of web browser Mozilla Firefox is released.

2012 – Iran blocks the use of Google as a search engine.

2012 – Scientists discover 4 genetically distinct types of breast cancer.

2017 – Women allowed in King Fahd Int’l Stadium in Riyadh for 1st time.

2018 – Japan is 1st to place two robotic explorers on an asteroid.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 23, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Hop on board early today, or you may get left behind. If you sit around and wait for someone to grant you an invitation, you’ll probably never get where you want to go. Once you get on, there’ll be no stopping you. The key now is to take that first step. This is a good day to take the initiative and go wherever the tide takes you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may sense a bit of conflict in your world today, especially when it comes to emotions. Keep in mind that your perception of a dispute may make or break the result. Look for opportunities in the spaces where you might disagree with others. You can gain a wonderful perspective when you open your channels to things completely new to you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might be thrown off balance by the flightiness of today. Perhaps it’s difficult to make a decision about anything. Try not to get too caught up in the gossip swarming around you. People may talk quite a bit today, but what you should be concerned with is substance. You want results and action, not empty information and promises.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’re ready to soar like a bird. When the next gust of wind comes up, you’ll take flight and send your beautiful presence all over the world. Try not to spread yourself too thin, but feel free to soar to every corner of the field. There’s an expansive feeling in the air today that gives a boost to your emotions.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’ll be pulled in many directions today. It could be like you’re in a candy shop with only a dollar and everything looks delicious. Be careful of starting off in too many directions at once and not following through on any of them. If you’re stuck and unsure which way to turn, retreat from the situation and spend some time by yourself. You work best alone.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Thank your friends today. Let them know how much they mean to you. It’s important to show your appreciation to the people around you. There’s an expansive feeling in your heart that will shine through. The more generous a spirit you can project, the better off you’ll be in all situations. Share your smile and you can’t go wrong.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It’s important to communicate your feelings today. You tend to hold them inside and wait until they build up and erupt like a volcano. Emotional blocks in your system are clogging up the works and preventing new, healthier energies from moving in. Say what you need to say to the people who need to hear how you feel.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a terrific day for you, so make the most of every moment. You can accomplish a tremendous amount as you juggle a dozen different things at once. Others will be inspired by your miraculous feats. You’re a superstar! While you hold everyone in thrall, take the opportunity to send your love and generosity outward. It will be cherished.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be asked to turn yourself inside out today. People may bombard you in a way that makes you want retreat into your protective shell. Let their steam dissipate before you pull out your witty, well-crafted retort. Your cutting sense of sarcastic humour is exactly what’s needed to puncture any inflated, superficial egos.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You can cruise from left to right and front to rear and back again. There’s plenty of fuel for your fire today, and so you should take this opportunity to move forward toward your goals. Connecting with others is an important aspect of the day. Do your best to work with like-minded individuals.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your mind is buzzing like a busy bee today. Keep things light and social. Don’t get too wrapped up in details. You may tend to worry about outcomes, but the truth is that problems will work themselves out quite well if you maintain a clear view of your goals. How you get there isn’t as important as where you want to go.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’re on top of the world today, as you should be. You’re on your way to conquering a domain that you once considered impossible. Stay strong and assertive. This a great time for you, but not a time to get too focused on one thing. Make sure to keep all your options open. Don’t get roped into making a commitment to just one camp now.