Today in High Prairie – September 21, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – September 21, 2019

Grimshaw Gun Show [ends Sept. 22].

Football: Bulldogs at HP Outlaws at E.W. Pratt Field at 1 p.m.

Jamboree at Triangle Hal 15 km west of HP 7-11 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 21, 2019

Diane Elliott

Michael Belyan

Davey Cunningham

Jonathan Pardell

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 21, 2019

Dwayne Scotton

Lorrie Shelp

Yolande Klyne

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 21, 2019

1645 – Louis Joliet, Canadian Explorer

1737 – Francis Hopkinson, Designed 1st US Flag

1756 – John McAdam, Asphalt Creator

1866 – H.G. Wells, War of the Worlds Author

1902 – Allen Lane, Penguin Books Founder

1912 – Charles Jones, Looney Tunes Cartoonist

1918 – Rand Brooks, Rin Tin Tin Actor

1920 – Jay Ward, Bullwinkle Cartoonist

1931 – Larry Hagman, Dallas Actor

1934 – Leonard Cohen, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

1947 – Stephen King, The Shining Author

1950 – Bill Murray, Ghostbusters Actor

1962 – Grant Fuhr, Edmonton Oiler

1967 – Faith Hill, Country Pop Singer

1967 – Tyler Stewart, Barenaked Ladies Drummer

1968 – Ricki Lake, Talk Show Host

1983 – Joseph Mazzello, Jurassic Park Actor

This Day in Local History – September 21, 2019

Sept. 21, 1912: The Grouard News reports ideal threshing conditions are reaping the area’s best crop ever.

Sept. 21, 1912: The Grouard News reports population growth in the town stands at 14 per day.

Sept. 21, 1914: The ED&BC Railroad reaches Sawridge. Now it is possible to go to Edmonton from Grouard in 23 hours re railway and boat.

Sept. 21, 1926: Chief Felix Giroux of Kinuso dies. He was a huge supporter of the missionaries.

Sept. 21, 1960: Pleasantview Lodge opens in High Prairie and turned over to the Heart River Foundation to operate. The official opening takes place Nov. 9.

Sept. 21, 1972: The Sawridge Indian Band and Chief Walter Twin open a $634,000 motel in Slave Lake.

Sept. 21, 1977: South Peace News publishes a photo of Whitefish Indian Band Chief Fred Thunder laying the ceremonial block for the new $260,000 recreation building in Atikameg.

Sept. 21, 1987: Newly-elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president Roger Monahan says it’s time to start “rocking the boat” with government trying to get economic development into town.

Sept. 21, 1988: South Peace News reports High Prairie resident Rosemarie Willier is suing an Edmonton doctor for $250,000 because a needle was left inside her after a liver operation. She is later awarded a settlement of $9,945.

Sept. 21, 1990: The NPHL agrees to raise ticket prices to $4 from $3 for the coming season.

Sept. 21, 1992: The Spirit River Rangers are unanimously accepted into the NPHL at the league’s fall meeting.

Sept. 21, 1993: Darryl Willier, of Sucker Creek, is the first native ever appointed to the Grande Prairie Regional College board of governors.

Sept. 21, 1994: HPSD Slave Lake trustee Nicole Gladu is disqualified from the board for missing three straight meetings.

Sept. 21, 2005: South Peace News reports that Sgt. Mike Pierson accepts a promotion to Staff/Sgt.

Sept. 21, 2005: High Prairie town manager Ken Morgan resigns. Treasurer Gerry Blaikie accepts the position of interim manager.

Sept. 21, 2007: High Prairie paramedic Mark Woods receives a Peace Country Health Emergency Services medal.

Sept. 21, 2007: Thieves strike the High Prairie Hospital by stealing medical equipment. Police ask for the public’s help in finding the culprits.

Sept. 21, 2016: South Peace News reports that West Fraser has moved into its new office building.

Sept. 21, 2017: Marlene Marczyk, co-owner of Marczyk Stake and Lath, is presented with the Rupertsland Institute 2017 Entrepreneur Award.

Sept. 21, 2018: Elsie Clara Ducharme passes away at the age of 77 years.

This Day in World History – September 21, 2019

1192 – English King Richard I the Lionheart is captured.

1621 – Royal charter given for colonization of Nova Scotia.

1677 – John and Nicolaas van der Heyden patent the fire extinguisher.

1776 – 5 days after British take New York, a quarter of the city burns.

1792 – French Revolution: French monarchy is abolished.

1823 – Angel Moroni 1st appears to Joseph Smith.

1893 – Frank Duryea drives the 1st American-made gas propelled vehicle.

1897 – NY Sun runs famous “Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus” editorial.

1903 – 1st cowboy film “Kit Carson” premieres in US.

1911 – Canadian PM Wilfrid Laurier loses election to Robert Bordon.

1913 – 1st aerobatic maneuver, sustained inverted flight, performed.

1915 – Cecil Chubb buys English monument Stonehenge.

1921 – Pope Benedictus XV donates 1 million lire to feed Russians.

1930 – Johann Ostermeyer patents flashbulb.

1949 – Chinese Communist leaders proclaim People’s Republic of China.

1955 – Last allied occupying troops leave Austria.

1957 – “Perry Mason” TV series starring Raymond Burr premieres on CBS-TV.

1961 – Maiden flight of the CH-47 Chinook transportation helicopter.

1964 – Malta becomes independent from the United Kingdom.

1968 – Police drama “Adam-12” debuts on NBC-TV.

1970 – “Monday Night Football” premieres on ABC-TV.

1970 – Soviet space probe Luna 16 leaves the moon.

1972 – Philippines Prez Ferdinand Marcos declares martial law.

1974 – US Mariner 10 makes 2nd fly-by of Mercury.

1981 – Belize [British Honduras] gains independence from UK.

1982 – San Francisco cable cars cease operations for 2 years of repairs.

1995 – The Hindu milk miracle occurs.

2008 – The final home game is played at Yankee Stadium.

2016 – Report in Nature: Australian Aboriginals oldest known civilization.

2017 – Discovery of the 1st brainless animal that sleeps, a jellyfish.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 21, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your level of concentration generally tends to be strong, but today you could be temporarily at a disadvantage. Your thoughts seem vague and disjointed and you’re less able to express yourself clearly and precisely. Make sure the people around you know that. At the same time put in extra effort to make yourself understood or you could cause confusion.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might intuit some strange and unsettling thoughts and feelings from a brother, sister, or neighbour. This person isn’t likely to want to talk about what’s bothering them, even if you express concern. Sometimes people have to work these things out for themselves. Just make it clear that you’re available to talk about it and then let it go. That’s all you can do now.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some disconcerting information you receive today from a group you’re affiliated with could have you wondering if you have a future with this group. This might be disillusioning for you, but this isn’t a good day to make any decisions. Wait a few days and then consider what you heard today objectively and assess its impact. You’ll be in a far better frame of mind.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Usually your mind is sharp and centered, but today you’ll probably feel like you can’t think straight. Your thoughts might be vague and disjointed. If there’s something you need to do immediately, either make a great effort to focus on the task at hand or get some help. Otherwise, leave major chores or decisions for another day. You’ll be your old self again tomorrow.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You generally tend to be intuitive, but today your sensitivity might approach the level of an oracle – or seem to! You might have some good luck picking up the thoughts and feelings of others, but your premonitions, while plentiful, are off track. Write them down and check them out later, but don’t put any stock in them, at least not now.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may have a very strange and somewhat disturbing dream about a friend tonight. It may wake you up in an unsettled state. Write it down if you can. This might exorcise some of the emotions involved and shed some light on whatever caused you to have the dream. Don’t worry! Chances are it’s symbolic and not prophetic.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A lack of communication between you and someone close could lead to misunderstandings. This might not seem that important, but sometimes a lack of clarity can lead to bad feelings in the future. Make your intentions clear to everyone. If someone misinterprets anything thing you say, explain it more precisely right then. You don’t want some careless words to come back to haunt you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might be so intent on your work that you don’t hear what someone says to you. No matter how important your task, take the time to listen and pay attention to what someone tells you, however trivial it may seem now. It might not matter in the end, but it’s best to err on the side of caution. Sparing a few minutes now could avoid a serious rift in a friendship.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you’re presently romantically involved, you could find that one of you feels very passionate while the other doesn’t. Compromise! If you’re currently unattached, someone for whom you feel nothing could express an interest in you that’s more than friendly. This is a difficult situation, but you have to sidestep this person’s attentions without hurting any feelings.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Are you working at home today? This won’t make your efforts any less intense, especially if your work involves writing or speaking on the phone. Whatever you’re doing will probably seem urgent. You need to do things carefully or you may miss important details or express yourself vaguely. Slow down and don’t work too quickly. It may take longer, but you won’t regret it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A strange letter or phone call could come your way today, and the information you receive could seem rather garbled. It may be good news or bad, or possibly neither, but don’t accept it at face value. Somewhere along the line someone has misinterpreted some important information. If what you hear is important to you, check the facts before accepting it as truth.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is a day in which you need to use logic. You could receive an unsettling and unexpected letter or phone call, perhaps involving money. The person communicating with you is probably operating under a misconception, so don’t panic if it’s bad news. Talk to people in a position to know the facts before moving ahead with the information. Chances are it’s been garbled.