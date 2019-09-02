Today in High Prairie – September 2, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 2, 2019

Labour Day.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Triangle PTA monthly meeting at Triangle Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – September 2, 2019

Polly Gauthier

Dylan Gardner

Steven Pratt

Charlene Kasinec.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 2, 2019

Randice Quick.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 2, 2019

1838 – Liliuokalani, Last Queen of Hawaii

1850 – Albert Spalding, Spalding Sports Founder

1915 – Meinhardt Raabe, Wizard of Oz Actor

1925 – Hugo Montenegro, Composer/Bandleader

1936 – Andrew Grove, Intel Founder

1937 – Peter Ueberroth, Baseball Commissioner

1943 – Glen Sather, Edmonton Oilers Coach

1946 – Billy Preston, American Soul Musician

1948 – Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers

1952 – Jimmy Connors, Tennis Pro

1955 – Linda Purl, Happy Days Actress

1964 – Keanu Reeves, The Matrix Actor

1965 – Lennox Lewis, Boxer

This Day in Local History – September 2, 2019

Sept. 2, 1912: Vernor Maurice returns from a trip into the Swan Hills and says coal deposits of excellent quality exist south of Grouard. The coal is better than that at Edmonton, he says.

Sept. 2, 1915: The Grouard News reports ED&BC president J.D. McArthur says it is impossible for him to raise money because there are much more attractive bonds than those of the Grouard branch line. For this reason, he says it is out of the question to have the line built to Grouard. “No doubt the reason is that he has not tried and doesn’t care to,” writes Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns.

Sept. 2, 1917: The blessing of the first Catholic Church (St. Paul’s) in High Prairie is held after its construction.

Sept. 2, 1970: South Peace News reports that the old Macleods store is demolished.

Sept. 2, 1983: Lorne Halldorson, 29, of Enilda dies en route to hospital after an altercation with High Prairie police during an arrest on suspected drunk driving charges.

Sept. 2, 1986: Lyn-Mar Travel moves to the SAAN Mall.

Sept. 2, 1992: The I.D. council refuses to allow a referendum question on constructing a $1 million administration building on the fall ballot.

Sept. 2, 1993: The Alberta government opens the doors to private liquor stores.

Sept. 2, 1997: Dawn Konelsky opens RE/MAX high prairie realty across from the Royal Bank.

Sept. 2, 1999: Dr. Johann Otto cuts the ribbon as High Prairie and area celebrates the grand opening of the Riana Otto Memorial Walking Trail.

Sept. 2, 2006: High Prairie’s Erwyn Marx wins two bronze meals as the Canada Seniors Games conclude in Portage la Prairie, MB. His medals come in men’s doubles with partner Hans Homfeldt and in mixed doubles with partner Elaine Rajotte.

Sept. 2, 2008: Bev New is returned as Region 5 president and Elmer Gullion as vice-president in the Metis Nation of Alberta election.

Sept. 2, 2012: The Joussard Community Association holds a barbecue to celebrate the grand opening of the $70,000 Joussard Fire Hall Playground.

Sept. 2, 2012: Ohlen Neill Stout passes away at the age of 79 years. He worked on the first Heart River Dam, owned a trucking business, worked on the second Heart River Dam, and concrete business.

Sept. 2, 2014: Audrey Poitras is re-elected for her seventh term as Metis Nation of Alberta elections conclude.

Sept. 2, 2014: Bev New is re-elected president and Elmer Gullion vice-president of Region 5 of the Metis Nation of Alberta as elections conclude.

This Day in World History – September 2, 2019

44BC – Queen Cleopatra of Egypt declares her son co-ruler as Ptolemy XV.

31BC – Battle of Actium: naval battle ends the Roman Republic.

1666 – Great Fire of London begins; 80% of London is destroyed.

1752 – Last Julian calendar day in Britain [no Sept 3-13].

1798 – 1st bank robbery in the US: Bank of Pennsylvania robbed of $162,821.

1806 – A side of Rossberg Peak collapses into Swiss valley killing 500.

1859 – A solar super storm affects electrical telegraph service.

1898 – Machine gun 1st used in battle.

1901 – Theodore Roosevelt advises “Speak softly & carry a big stick.”

1902 – “A Trip to the Moon”, the first sci-fi film, released.

1929 – Unilever forms by merger of Margarine Union & Lever Bros.

1931 – Bing Crosby makes his solo radio debut.

1944 – Holocaust diarist Anne Frank sent to Auschwitz concentration camp.

1945 – Ho Chi Minh declares Vietnam independent from France.

1952 – Dr. Floyd J. Lewis 1st uses deep freeze technique in heart surgery.

1969 – 1st ATM in the USA is installed in Rockville Center, New York.

1978 – John McClain performs 180 outside loops in an airplane over Houston.

1986 – Cathy Evelyn Smith sentenced to 3 years for death of John Belushi.

1987 – Donald Trump takes out a full page NY Times ad lambasting Japan.

1987 – Philips introduces CD-video.

1998 – Swissair Flight 111 crashes near Peggys Cove, NS; 229 die.

2012 – Decades-long ban on veiled female news presenters lifted in Egypt.

2015 – Report: Earth’s trees number just over 3 trillion.

2018 – Major fire at the National Museum of Brazil destroys most artifacts.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 2, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Don’t assume that the person you’re trying to reach is getting your messages. Perhaps you’ve been waiting for a reply, thinking that this person has blown you off. Maybe this person doesn’t understand the question you’re trying to ask. When it comes to matters of love and romance, you’re going to have to spell things out.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You feel reprimanded because of the way you reacted to a situation that came out differently than you’d hoped. Trust that you acted in the best, calmest, and most understanding way possible. If the person you’re dealing with doesn’t understand your actions, then this is probably more a function of their own baggage and not yours.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Something unusual could put a smile on your face today. Look for beauty and love in the simplest things. If you can’t see it, then work on adjusting your attitude. Your inner state is likely what needs to be fixed, not the world around you. If you can shift to a light, understanding mood, you’ll receive the laughter and romance that are sure to brighten your day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It’s time to step up to the plate and take responsibility for the things you want to have happen. It’s one thing to talk about great visions and dreams, but the bottom line is that they’ll continue to remain abstract concepts unless you work to develop them into something solid and tangible. Test this theory for yourself today.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The warm, loving feeling that you’ve been happily nurturing is calling for a bit of practicality in order to make your romantic life work out the way you want it to. Remember that less is more. Having love and romance in your life doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to be best friends with every person you meet. This is a good time to enjoy more quality time with fewer people.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might feel a bit reserved when it comes to issues of love and romance. Other people might consider this rather strange when they see that suddenly your courageous forward motion comes to a dramatic halt. Don’t feel like you need to make excuses for the way you feel. It’s probably better if you slow down a bit, especially when it comes to love.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things are apt to remain quite orderly for you. Even though your heart may want to soar into the clouds, you’ll find that there’s a stable side to the equation that’s working to keep things in perspective. You might want to consider making a greater commitment to someone you love. You’re of a sound and solid mind to do so now.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The engagements in your social calendar are likely stacking up to the point of absurdity. Make sure you schedule some time for yourself somewhere in there. Today you’re choosy about your companions. Feel free to say no to people you’d simply rather not see.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Just because your heart is feeling extra generous now doesn’t mean that you need to send flowers to everyone you know. On a day like this you should channel all your incredible love and affection to one special person. Help him or her feel like an important part of your life.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be confused by your heart. It may be extremely frustrating when you can’t keep a tight rein on your emotions. This internal conflict is a signal there’s a lesson to learn. Perhaps your heart knows something that your conscious mind hasn’t yet realized.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your mind gives you a great deal of security, which allows you to explore other worlds. You have your satellite outpost operating smoothly, and you can now take trips into the frontier knowing that you have a secure facility to fall back on. Find new ways to bring love into your life.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is a good time to get more serious about your art. You were probably born with talent, but perhaps you don’t treat it with as much respect as someone endowed with only a fraction of your natural ability. Look at your tools realistically and know that you have the power to accomplish a great deal when you put your creative nature into high gear.