Today in High Prairie – September 12, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 12, 2019

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

Football: HP Renegades at G.P. Warriors at 5 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

HP RCMP consultation meeting in HP council chambers from 7-9 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 12, 2019

Rhoda Dumont

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 12, 2019

Hunter Garrick

Jordan MacEachern

Travis Gallagher

Travis Timmons

Suzanne Plante

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 12, 2019

1575 – Henry Hudson, English Navigator/Explorer

1818 – Richard Gatling, Gatling Gun Inventor

1909 – Donald MacDonald, Canadian Politician

1913 – Jesse Owens, American Olympic Athlete

1931 – Sir Ian Holm, Lord of the Rings Actor

1933 – Stafford Heginbotham, British Toymaker [Tebro Toys]

1937 – George Chuvalo, Canadian Boxer

1940 – Linda Gray, Dallas Actress [Sue Ellen]

1944 – Barry White, Love’s Theme Singer

1955 – Nina Blackwood, MTV Personality

1956 – Brian Robertson, Thin Lizzy Guitarist

1957 – Hawk, Legion of Doom Wrestler

1980 – Yao Ming, Chinese NBA Player

1981 – Jennifer Hudson, Dreamgirls Singer

This Day in Local History – September 12, 2019

Sept. 12, 1912: The Grouard News reports 120 miles of steel will be laid this season to Athabasca Landing.

Sept. 12, 1912: A citizen writes Grouard village council complaining of the danger of unfinished buildings in town. He says it is time to form a fire brigade.

Sept. 12, 1914: The Grouard News reports 95 per cent of grading is complete and ready for steel and the track laying machine has arrived in Sawridge.

Sept. 12, 1914: The Diamond P steamer Grenfell is destroyed by fire near Dunvegan.

Sept. 12, 1945: High Prairie town council approves the construction of the first street lights.

Sept. 12, 1969: Larry Shaben is elected president of High Prairie Minor Hockey.

Sept. 12, 1973: Four windows at the High Prairie RCMP detachment are broken by vandals who leave before they are caught.

Sept. 12, 1983: The first night of league bowling occurs at the recently-opened lanes in Enilda. In all, about 360 bowlers register for league play.

Sept. 12, 1987: A farewell dine and dance is held for Fred and Marg Dumont.

Sept. 12, 1990: Faust I.D. Councillor Albert Burger cites “mental stress” in the way the I.D. council deals with Alberta Transportation and leaves the I.D. meeting.

Sept. 12, 1992: REAC opens a paper recycling depot in High Prairie.

Sept. 12, 1998: High Prairie RCMP charge 14 adults after a successful undercover drug operation concludes.

Sept. 12, 2001: Caisse Horizon Credit Union opens its doors for business in the Moostoos Building in High Prairie under the management of Judy McAndrews.

Sept. 12, 2001: South Peace News reports on the completion of the new Heart River Dam.

Sept. 12, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes council votes 5-2 to block the sale of the John Kryzalka land to the Town of High Prairie. The decision pleases adjacent landowner Nick Shybunia but angers town council.

Sept. 12, 2001: The NPHL refuses an application from Sturgeon Lake to enter the league at its annual meeting.

Sept. 12, 2007: M.D of Big Lakes CAO Gilles Lussier tells council they made inquiries about the possibility of locating a nuclear plant in the M.D. A site by Lac Cardinal near Grimshaw is chosen.

Sept. 12, 2008: NAPA Auto Parts owners Wade and Michelle Zahacy celebrate their grand opening in the old Crazy Horse Saloon.

Sept. 12, 2010: The Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture decides to continue holding the farmer’s market after the local fire department withdraws it sponsorship.

Sept. 12, 2012: South Peace News reports that the popular Spirit Dollars program faces extinction. Later, the program is discontinued at the end of 2012. People with Spirit Dollars can still use them until June 30, 2013.

Sept. 12, 2012: Commercial fisherman Kevin Bell tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council that the Lesser Slave Lake fishery is in bad shape.

Sept. 12, 2017: High Prairie town councillors express differing opinions on the proposed location of the Northern Lakes College Integrated Campus. Some councillors favoured waiting until the old hospital site was available – providing demolition started next spring – while others wanted to proceed on land by High Prairie Elementary School.

Sept. 12, 2018: The High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary holds its first donor fair to highlight the equipment they purchased for the High Prairie Hospital.

This Day in World History – September 12, 2019

1624 – 1st submarine publicly tested in London on the Thames River.

1755 – Giacomo Casanova jailed 5 years for affront to and common decency.

1759 – British soldiers capture the town of Quebec.

1848 – Switzerland becomes a Federal state.

1895 – 1st woman completes round-the-world trip on a bicycle.

1909 – World’s 1st patent for synthetic rubber granted to German chemist.

1910 – USA’s 1st known female cop appointed, Alice Stebbins Wells by LAPD.

1928 – Katharine Hepburn’s NYC stage debut in “Night Hostess”.

1930 – Brooklyn catcher Al Lopez hits baseball’s last recorded bounce HR.

1933 – Dutch parliament accepts ban on uniforms.

1935 – Howard Hughes flies his own designed plane at 352.46 mph.

1940 – 4 teens, following their dog, discover Lascaux Cave Paintings.

1944 – US Army troops entered Germany for 1st time.

1959 – “Bonanza” premieres on NBC-TV.

1959 – Luna 2 launched by USSR; 1st spacecraft to impact on the moon.

1970 – Soviet unmanned spacecraft Luna 16 launched to the moon.

1970 – Supersonic airliner Concorde lands for the 1st time at London.

1978 – Comedy “Taxi” premieres on ABC-TV.

1981 – “The Smurfs” animated cartoon series debuts.

1988 – Gilbert, strongest hurricane ever [160 mph], devastates Jamaica.

1990 – Agreements allowing 2 Germanys to merge.

1994 – Parti Québécois wins parliamentary election.

2000 – Netherlands passes law allowing same-gender marriage.

2005 – Hong Kong Disneyland opens in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

2007 – Former Philippine President Joseph Estrada convicted of plunder.

2012 – Apple unveils its iPhone 5.

2012 – Excavators announce they may have found the remains of King Richard.

2017 – Apple unveils premium iPhone X costing $999.

2018 – Oldest known human drawing – 73,000 years – found in South Africa.

2018 – 3,600+ children reported abused by Catholic priests in Germany.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 12, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There’s action to be taken, so make sure you get up early to make a fresh start. You may be on stage today in more ways than one. Your powerful words won’t go unnoticed by others. You’re dynamic and effective in the pursuit of your goals. Your mental acuity is in top working condition, and your words are emotionally charged.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Be yourself and you can do no wrong. This is one of those days when you barely need to make any effort to go a long distance. You’ll find power at your disposal and confidence in yourself. Feel free to grab the microphone and express your opinions. Your words and thoughts are highly charged.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There may be a bit of restlessness due to strong forces urging you to take action. A dynamic feeling is in the air and calling on you to get up and get moving. Take this opportunity to push through some of your new ideas. Make strides toward the completion of your goals. Don’t let your emotions get in the way of your mental processes.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Charge ahead and use your emotions to fuel your fire. You have plenty of mental acumen today that can help break through any puzzle. New beginnings are underway in many areas of your life. There’s no reason to delay any longer than you already have. Take this opportunity to live up to your full potential and make things happen for yourself.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be a bit selfish today. You have every right to look out for number one. Sensitivity to other people’s emotions and issues is noble, but it may leave you emotionally drained. Think rationally about your emotions and have the courage to say no to people once in a while. You’re a giver and a saint. This is the perfect day to do some giving back – to yourself.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your mind is going to be sharp today, and you should be certain of all your words. Take pride in who you are and what you believe. This self-confidence will radiate from you. Use your keen mental powers to move things along in your favour. This is too good of an opportunity to waste passively. Take control of the situation and lead the charge. Full steam ahead!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Much of your focus is internal, but today it would behoove you to turn some of that energy outward. Take this opportunity to make a leap of faith in the right direction. You have a great deal of bite behind your words. Don’t underestimate your power and bravery. Just be careful that you don’t start arguments over petty issues that aren’t worth losing friends over.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There’s no need to walk around with a frown on a day like this. You have a special spark in your eye and spring in your step that you should make great use of today. Jump into action with vigour and communicate your thoughts to other people. Change is important and necessary now. It might be smart to wipe the slate clean and start anew.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might feel a bit rough around the edges today. There’s a bite to the day that could leave you feeling upset and unnerved. It may seem as if no one understands you. By opening up to others, you’ll allow them to open up to you. People will be anxious to learn the inner workings of your mind. You have a great deal of personal wisdom to share.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your thoughts are emotionally charged, but you’ll find that this can be used to your advantage. You have a great deal of knowledge at your disposal, and you aren’t afraid to throw in a little drama just for the fun of it. Your dramatic flair will take you far on a day like today. Don’t hesitate to get exactly what you want.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The fast-paced frenzy of the day is just what you need to jump-start your brain and get it moving in the right direction. Take control of the fire within and keep it strong all day. You’ll find that there’s a more personal aspect to your thoughts, and you can think more rationally about your emotions. Your heart and your head are working well together.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – While you’re on a crusade for peace and diplomacy, you may find that other people seem to be on a crusade for war. Do your best under the prevailing trends. You may find that other people’s words are charged with a great deal of passion that will be hard to ignore. You have your work cut out for you today if you plan on maintaining a serene and calm disposition.