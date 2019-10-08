Today in High Prairie – October 9, 2016

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 9, 2019

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

M.D. of Smoky River meets at 10 a.m.

Big Lakes County meets at 10 a.m.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Girouxville at 10 a.m.

Storytime for Kids 3-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Kinuso at 1 p.m.

HP Beautification meeting at Amiro’s at 6 p.m.

Village of Girouxville council meeting at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 9, 2019

Dantrell Caleb Carifelle-Badger

Wayne Beamish

Brian Campbell

Don Gauchier

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 9, 2019

Chelsea Connell

David Okimaw

Deanna Sloan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 9, 2019

1858 – Gerard Philips, Dutch Industrialist [Philips]

1888 – Hank Patterson, Green Acres Actor

1905 – Howard St John, Li’l Abner Actor

1918 – Lila Kedrova, Zorba the Greek Actress

1940 – John Lennon, The Beatles Singer

1951 – Robert Wuhl, Bull Durham Actor

1954 – Scott Bakula, Murphy Brown Actor

1966 – David Cameron, British PM

1967 – Carling Bassett-Seguso, Canadian Tennis Pro

1967 – Eddie Guerrero, WWF Wrestler

1970 – Annika Sörenstam, Swedish Pro Golfer

1981 – Zachery Ty Bryan, Home Improvement Actor

This Day in Local History – October 9, 2019

Oct. 9, 1973: The High Prairie Fire Department responds to a fire at the home of Nick Kosar. No other details are published.

Oct. 9, 1975: The Alberta government approves a $4.4 million contract for the construction of a 52,000 square foot addition to the High Prairie Hospital.

Oct. 9, 1981: An entire shift is laid off at Buchanan Lumber putting 30 people out of work.

Oct. 9, 1984: After a report that the High Prairie Curling Association is considering scrapping curling for the coming winter, they hold a meeting and decide to continue. They accept a proposed fee structure from the High Prairie recreation board.

Oct. 9, 1985: The Smoky River Minor Hockey League allows the entry of Slave Lake teams into the league for the coming season. Peace River peewee, bantam and midget teams were also admitted.

Oct. 9, 1987: Delays in making ice at the Sports Palace result in a delay in the opening of the arena. Recreation Supt. Martin Dalsin says water quality is the problem. Eventually, the existing ice is taken out and arena workers start over.

Oct. 9, 1991: South Peace News reports a new $1.1 million gym will be built at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 9, 1991: David Marx is elected president of High Prairie Minor Baseball.

Oct. 9, 1991: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Golf Club has applied to CKYL to host the 1992 Tournament of Champions.

Oct. 9, 1993: Steven Leepile wins a gold medal in finweight sparring and Haney Sharkawi wins a gold medal in the black belt super heavyweight division at the Pan-American Taekwondo Championships in Orlando, Florida. Tamara Neilsen wins a silver medal in featherweight sparring.

Oct. 9, 1997: The High Prairie Fire Department’s new Rescue Unit is unveiled at their open house.

Oct. 9, 2007: The High Prairie Elks cut a cheque for $333,333.33 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex. The money is raised from raffle proceeds from the cabin lottery and topped off by the Elks.

Oct. 9, 2013: South Peace News reports the settlement reached between dismissed M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Ken Bosman and council is $70,000 as outlined in his contract.

Oct. 9, 2013: Town of High Prairie CAO Keli Tamaklo releases emails between himself and Municipal Affairs outlining the reasons why an alleged “secret meeting” was held March 27 between council and Municipal Affairs. Tamaklo says he did not release them earlier because there was no legal requirement to do so.

Oct. 9, 2013: High Prairie town council decides to rename streets by the Sports Palace Jim McLean Way and Rod Berg drive in honour of the two men who gave so much to recreation over decades of service. It is an honourary naming, no legal name change occurs.

This Day in World History – October 9, 2019

1000 – Leif Ericson discovers “Vinland” [possibly Canada].

1192 – Richard I of England, the Lion Heart, leaves Jerusalem in disguise.

1446 – The Hangul alphabet is published in Korea.

1824 – Slavery is abolished in Costa Rica.

1855 – American inventor Isaac Singer patents sewing machine motor.

1855 – Joshua Stoddard patents first calliope [musical instrument].

1870 – Rome is incorporated into Italy by royal decree.

1919 – Black Sox Scandal: White Sox throw World Series to Reds.

1926 – NBC forms.

1936 – Hoover Dam begins transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.

1941 – US president OKs atomic program that becomes Manhattan Project.

1944 – Canadian offensive in West-Zeeuws-Flanders.

1946 – 1st electric blanket manufactured; sold for $39.50.

1947 – 1st telephone conversation between a moving car & a plane.

1961 – Tanganyika becomes independent within British Commonwealth.

1962 – Uganda becomes independent from the United Kingdom.

1963 – French air force gets first nuclear weapons.

1970 – Khmer Republic [Cambodia] declares independence.

1981 – Abolition of capital punishment in France.

1984 – Kathy Sullivan becomes 1st US woman to walk in space.

1986 – “Phantom of the Opera” premieres in London.

1986 – “The Late Show with Joan Rivers” premieres on Fox-TV.

1987 – Japanese bank buys “Lady McGill” stamp for $1,100,000.

1990 – Radio stations around world play “Imagine” honouring John Lennon.

1992 – Great meteorite seen from Kentucky to New York.

1994 – Darmstadtium [element 110] created in Darmstadt, Germany.

2006 – North Korea conducts its first nuclear test.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 9, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Action should be your main priority, especially when it comes to love and romance. You may not be too concerned about what sort of action you take. Your only concern is that you aren’t sitting still at any time. Once you figure out what you want, you’re unlikely to stop until you get it. Your power is forceful and extreme.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A surprise in love and romance is on its way to you. Things are coming full circle, and the investment you made in this realm is finally paying off. Something new is cropping up, but in reality, this is a result of things you set in motion long ago. Be open to embracing the tremendous flow of love and beauty that’s coming your way.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Be more aware of your personal appearance and how you’re perceived. Make sure that your attire is appropriate for the people you’re with and the situation. Fashion is a consideration, so don’t look like a slob. You may be urged into a fancy store today where you’re talked into buying some new items to spruce up your wardrobe.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Know what you’re getting yourself into, especially if it has to do with love and romance. You may be like a fly on a tree branch, carefully inspecting the beautiful spider web at your feet. You’re tempted to step on the silky strands, yet once you place one foot on the sticky web, you’ll be tangled there for a long time – maybe forever.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your heart may be hurt by misfortunes that have befallen you. Thinking about times past is just pulling up buckets of tears from a well. Don’t keep doing this to yourself. It’s time to move forward. Your heart is eager to start something new and bring adventure into your life. Use your emotions as fuel for the future instead of restraints from the past.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’re filled with joy! There’s a tremendous wave of love coming your way. Everything involving romance could be taken to extremes. An extreme in the direction of love and boundless creativity means that at some time there will be a dramatic swing in the opposite direction. Today you only need to concern yourself with the upswing.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Instead of dragging on with something old, tired, and worn out, why not start something new? If you refuse to give up on a project that’s doomed to fail, you’ll be in for a long, frustrating road ahead. You’ll find this to be especially true of anything involving music, beauty, creativity, and the arts. Redirect your energy toward something more promising.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Social engagements will be your saving grace. Without them, you may be confused and sad about issues that are reaching a climax. In some form or another, you’re being asked to make some major transformations. These changes are slow and perhaps subtle, but they’re important and need addressing. This is where the help of friends can come in handy.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The intensity should increase around an issue regarding love and romance. Friction is building. Unfortunately, this tension may be unavoidable. It’s likely that some sort of power struggle is being thrown into the mix, and you may fight for control of your emotions. Try not to get sucked into a bottomless pit.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Let your heart shine. Love surrounds you like a beautiful pink cloud, and you can’t help but attract people to you. Take romance to a higher level with someone really special tonight. You’ll find that whatever you give will come back to you tenfold. Your aura glows brightly with emotion, so let it light your way.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There’s a great deal of transforming energy in the air that you should harness and capitalize on. You may be a fan of the diet that you’ll start “tomorrow”. When tomorrow comes and there’s a huge meal of pizza, soda, and fries, suddenly the diet once again starts “tomorrow”. Use the powerful energy of today to break out of this habit and make a real change in your life.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may experience writer’s block in every sense of the phrase. Even if you don’t consider yourself a writer, for some reason it may be difficult to get even the simplest words down on paper. Don’t get upset. Your verbal juices may not be flowing freely, but they haven’t disappeared. Use this time to read other people’s works and visit museums for inspiration.