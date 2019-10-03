Today in High Prairie – October 4, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 4, 2019

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 10 a.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Sisters in Spirit Walk at Driftpile at 4 p.m.

Sisters in Spirit Walk at High Prairie at 4 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 4, 2019

Mitchell Matula

Devon Savill

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 4, 2019

Harley Ashton Hoyt.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 4, 2019

1880 – Damon Runyan, American Journalist/Writer

1923 – Charlton Heston, Planet of the Apes Actor

1931 – Dick Tracy, Comic Strip Crimestopper

1941 – Lori Saunders, Petticoat Junction Actress

1945 – Clifton Davis, That’s My Mama Actor

1946 – Susan Sarandon, Dead Man Walking Actress

1948 – Linda McMahon, WWE CEO

1951 – Alan Rosenberg, LA Law Actor

1953 – Gil Moore, Triumph Drummer

1961 – David W. Harper, The Waltons Actor

This Day in Local History – October 4, 2019

Oct. 4, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Moose Hotel, owned by W.C. Huff, is sold to Caroline McLellan.

Oct. 4, 1913: The Grouard News reports L.G. Fredette opens a vet office by the Hub Pool Room on Main Street.

Oct. 4, 1913: Mr. Purcell purchases a barber shop in Grouard and renames it Capital Barber Shop.

Oct. 4, 1963: The Pioneer Threshermans Association hall at Triangle celebrates it grand opening.

Oct. 4, 1971: Les Hiney, of High Prairie, is fined a meagre $1 plus $2 in costs for going through a stop sign. His defence in provincial court was the town did not advertise the new stop signs at the violation location.

Oct. 4, 1978: Frank Lovsin announces plans to build a new IGA store in High Prairie the following spring.

Oct. 4, 1982: It takes half a day to move Alberta Wheat Pool’s No. 2 elevator to its new home in High Prairie.

Oct. 4, 1985: A minor earthquake shakes the region. Its epicentre is in the Northwest Territories.

Oct. 4, 1986: An open forum in Grouard hears AVC-Grouard is not gearing itself toward the special needs of native students.

Oct. 4, 1986: Faust commercial fishermen Stacey Lennington is found safe after going missing between Widewater and The Narrows the day before. He is found on the north shore beside a small fire.

Oct. 4, 1989: South Peace News reports that the Government of Alberta grants the High Prairie Golf Club $120,000 for the construction of a new clubhouse.

Oct. 4, 1994: South Peace News reports Sheila Lizee opens She-La’s Beauty Salon behind JJ Video.

Oct. 4, 1996: Roger Capot begins a walk to Edmonton to raise money for the Dustin Calliou Trust Fund. Blisters halt his walk two days later.

Oct. 4, 1998: Dr. Kim Hunter and Dr. Denise Nikkel reopen the High Prairie Vet Clinic.

Oct. 4, 1999: Rick Dumont opens Rick’s Mobile Glass Service in the Grimshaw Trucking Building.

Oct. 4, 2006: Peace Country Health unveils its plans for the new hospital at an open house at the Elks Hall.

Oct. 4, 2010: Peavine Metis Settlement chair Raymond Carifelle is defeated in the Peavine election. Elected to council are Kenny Cunningham, Sherry Cunningham, Ken Noskey, Dennis Cunningham and Layne Gauchier. Noskey is later elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2010: East Prairie Metis Settlement chair Louis Haggerty is defeated in the East Prairie election. Elected to council are Gerald Cunningham, Shelly Auger, Jacob Howse, Wade L’Hirondelle and Brian Supernault. Gerald Cunningham is later elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2010: Gift Lake Metis Settlement holds elections and elects Hector Lamouche, Dave Lamouche, Ronnie Anderson, Kelly Cunningham and Sherry Anderson to council. Hector Lamouche is later re-elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2012: Northland School Division closes Gift Lake School after mould and asbestos is found in the building.

Oct. 4, 2014: The High Prairie Regals declare they will play in the NPHL for the coming season, only to later ask for a one-year leave of absence.

Oct. 4, 2016: Six runners from Peerless Lake win their respective categories at the first Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council – Northland School Division Cross County Race in Peavine.

Oct. 4, 2018: The High Prairie Renegades football team suspends operations. Lack of commitment from players, health and safety concerns are cited.

This Day in World History – October 4, 2019

1537 – 1st complete English-language Bible [Matthew Bible] is printed.

1582 – Last Julian calendar day in Spain and Portugal.

1675 – Dutch Christiaan Huygens patents the pocket watch.

1824 – Mexico becomes a republic.

1854 – Abraham Lincoln made his 1st political speech.

1873 – Toronto Argonauts Football Club forms.

1881 – Edward Leveaux patents automatic player piano.

1883 – Orient Express makes its 1st official journey: Paris to Instanbul.

1910 – Portugal becomes a republic, King Manuel II flees to England.

1911 – 1st escalator installed in London.

1921 – League of Nations refuses to assist starving Russians.

1927 – Gutzon Borglum begins sculpting Mt. Rushmore

1931 – Dick Tracy comic strip by Chester Gould debuts.

1943 – German occupiers forbid flying of kites.

1948 – World Council of Churches forms.

1949 – United Nations’ permanent NYC headquarters is dedicated.

1955 – Rev. Sun Young Moon leaves prison in Seoul.

1957 – “Leave It to Beaver” debuts on CBS.

1957 – USSR launches Sputnik I, 1st artificial Earth satellite.

1959 – USSR Luna 3 sends back 1st photos of moon’s far side.

1960 – Courier 1B Launched; 1st active repeater satellite in orbit.

1963 – The Gambia achieves full internal self-government.

1965 – Pope Paul VI becomes 1st Pope to visit Western Hemisphere.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 7; crash lands on moon.

1966 – Lesotho gains independence from Britain.

1970 – Highest parachute jump from a tower [1,984 feet] in Tulsa.

1975 – Wrestling legend Ric Flair survives airplane crash in NC.

1978 – Funeral services held for Pope John Paul I.

1983 – New land speed record of 650.88 mph attained.

1988 – Pillsbury stock soars $18.37 to $57.37 on takeover bid.

1990 – U.S. premiere of Fox-TV’s “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

1997 – Farm Aid 10 concert in Texas cancelled due to weak ticket sales.

2006 – WikiLeaks is launched, created by Julian Assange.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 4, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you been looking for some new ways to earn extra money? Today might find you studying all the latest statistics and economic trends to point you in the right direction. Research online could be beneficial, although you might not know where to look. You should still make some inroads that sound interesting.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Passion is on your mind today. You’ll want to get together with a romantic partner. Don’t be surprised if the evening turns into a long, involved, and very intimate conversation, revealing secrets that you thought you’d never repeat to anyone. You could learn some rather surprising things as well, though nothing that changes your feelings.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do you want to surprise your partner with a gift? Perhaps there’s something that your beloved has wanted for a long time but hasn’t bought. This would make a wonderful surprise, and should be greatly appreciated. Expressions of gratitude could be followed by a long conversation that brings you closer together.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A group activity, perhaps a festival of some kind, could bring new information and people into your life. You could meet people from all over the world and lifestyles. You might also discover some new products you want to try. This experience could transform you in a profound way, so don’t expect to go back to your routine immediately.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Discussions of spiritual or psychic matters could result from exposure to an author on such subjects. You might attend a lecture by this person or perhaps see a documentary on the topic. You might not be convinced about what this person has to say and want to check it out with research of your own. But isn’t that the point – to get you to learn on your own?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A long-awaited letter or call might come today from a friend who lives in another state or a foreign country. This could open the lines of communication to a degree they haven’t reached for a long time. You and your friend have grown considerably since you were last close, so it’s almost like a whole new friendship. Enjoy getting to know each other again.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Are you interested in investing? This is a good day to read financial pages, study stock reports, and consult with people who know about these things. You’re probably considering a number of possibilities. Learn about them in detail before taking any action. This is a great day to collect information.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Communication with business and romantic partners should be more warm, open, and honest than usual. Take advantage of this to get misunderstandings out of the way, explain things that might seem confusing, and develop empathy with those around you. You could come out of this more united in all of your relationships.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your tasks should go smoothly and quickly today, particularly paperwork. Others are willing to lend a hand if you need it, and you might be called upon to assist another with a task beyond his or her ability. The atmosphere is unusually pleasant, so the day could just fly by. In the evening, go to a bookstore that’s holding a lecture or book signing.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A rush of communication heightens love and romance today. Feelings and memories are willingly shared. Either you or your partner could reveal something that the other didn’t know, which could strengthen the bond between you. Some of what’s exchanged might be a little surprising, but your relationship should be much better for all the open, honest, and loving communication.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A number of interesting visitors could come to your home today. At least one could be from a foreign country, and some could be in the educational field. You can expect some interesting conversations, and you might learn some fascinating facts on a subject that’s new to you. You could enjoy learning this so much that you look for books on the subject tomorrow.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some fascinating new neighbours may move in. They could be in law, education, or travel, they could be from a foreign land – or they could be both. A friend could introduce you to these people. An impromptu welcome party could result, so you and everyone else have a chance to get to know each other.