Today in High Prairie – October 31, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 31, 2019

Halloween! Great day to be a witch!

HP CRC Little Pumpkins Halloween Party at 10 a.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 31, 2019

Lori Johansson

Dianna Bissell

Pat Dube

Dwayne Taylor

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 31, 2019

Hayden Sloan

Lane Gibson

Travis Lodge

Ward Thompson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 31, 2019

1795 – John Keats, English Romantic Poet

1860 – Juliette Gordon Low, Girl Scouts Founder

1887 – Chiang Kai-shek, Chinese Political Leader

1912 – Dale Evans, Roy Rogers Show Singer

1923 – Hicks B. Waldron, Avon Products Chairman, CEO

1926 – Shirley Dinsdale, Judy Splinters Ventriloquist

1931 – Dan Rather, CBS Evening News Anchor

1936 – Michael Landon, Bonanza Actor

1942 – David Ogden Stiers, MASH Actor

1949 – Bob Siebenberg, Supertramp Rocker

1950 – John Candy, SCTV Comedy Actor

1961 – Peter Jackson, Lord of the Rings Director

1967 – Vanilla Ice, Ice Ice Baby Rapper

1982 – Justin Chatwin, War of the Worlds Actor

This Day in Local History – October 31, 2019

Oct. 31, 1912: Grouard ratepayers vote unanimously to incorporate into a town.

Oct. 31, 1914: The Grouard News reports that the new townsite for High Prairie is secured on Pat Ireland’s quarter-section and adjoining land secured by the ED&BC railroad. Several lots are disposed of. Among the businesses established are two general stores, one restaurant, a barber shop, a pool room and a post office. Ireland subdivided 10-acre lots at $100 each. Another source cites the first business to open within the limits of High Prairie is called McFadyen’s General Store. Later the same year, the McLeod Hotel opens.

Oct. 31, 1959: Fairview announces they are pulling out of the NPHL for the 1959-60 season after the collapse of their arena Feb. 10, 1958. They hope to have a covered arena completed during the year and hope to play exhibition games.

Oct. 31, 1960: High Prairie Mayor Max Vanderaegen is among 48 people to receive certificates and pins from the Civil Defence program.

Oct. 31, 1974: Halloween mischief turns to arson as a barn is set afire belonging to the High Prairie Agricultural Society at the Stampede Grounds.

Oct. 31, 1980: Slave Lake’s Jerry Wallsten presents a petition of 279 signatures to HPSD objecting to the fact HPSD and High Prairie town council will share office space in the same building.

Oct. 31, 1989: Director of nursing at the High Prairie hospital Sue Hotson is asked to resign following a meeting with hospital administrator Len Hough.

Oct. 31, 1993: Perry Brust’s rink wins the Valleyview Red Willow Black Gold Bonspiel thus qualifying for the men’s districts.

Oct. 31, 2000: Fire destroys the home of George Hindbo southwest of High Prairie. No one is injured.

Oct. 31, 2001: Louis Kenneth Bissell, 14, dies of heart disease at Prairie River Junior High School after collapsing at the completion of gym class.

Oct. 31, 2007: South Peace News publishes proposed plans for the new High Prairie Hospital. It is announced site preparation work will begin shortly.

Oct. 31, 2007: High Prairie RCMP present a plaque to Brian Holmberg for his volunteer work in the local Citizens on Patrol program.

Oct. 31, 2105: The end of an era occurs in High Prairie as Richards Lumber holds a site auction and closes.

Oct. 31, 2015: The PRJH Raiders boy’s volleyball team wins the HPSD Volleyball Tournament at Falher.

Oct. 31, 2015: The St. Andrew’s Grade 12 graduating class of 2015 presents a $6,000 cheque to St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church. The money will be used to purchase a new sound system.

Oct. 31, 2015: Dan Matula passes away at the age of 66 years. He was well-skilled in welding, autobody and mechanical work.

Oct. 31, 2017: PRJH students collect 387 pounds of food during their Tricks for Eats drive on Halloween night.

Oct. 31, 2017: A High Prairie teenager is hit by a vehicle on Halloween night at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 48th Street. The boy is treated for minor injuries. Police are looking for the culprit.

Oct. 31, 2018: PRJH students collect 320 pounds of food during their Tricks for Eats Drive, which is donated to the High Prairie & District Food Bank.

This Day in World History – October 31, 2019

1517 – Martin Luther begins Protestant Reformation.

1541 – Michelangelo finishes painting “Last Judgement” in Sistine Chapel.

1815 – Cornishman Sir Humphrey Davy patents miner’s safety lamp.

1888 – Scottish vet John Boyd Dunlop patents pneumatic bicycle tire.

1892 – Arthur Conan Doyle publishes The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

1913 – 1st US paved coast-to-coast highway, Lincoln Highway, is dedicated.

1923 – 160 consecutive days of 100 F begin at Marble Bar, Australia.

1940 – Battle of Britain, fought between the RAF and Luftwaffe, ends.

1941 – Mount Rushmore Monument is completed.

1952 – 1st thermonuclear bomb detonated at Marshall Islands.

1956 – G.J. Dufek becomes 1st American to land an airplane at South Pole.

1959 – USSR & Egypt sign contracts for building Aswan Dam.

1962 – “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” horror film released.

1964 – Barbra Streisand’s “People” album goes No 1 for 5 weeks.

1968 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson halts bombing of North Vietnam.

1975 – Bob Geldof’s first appearance with The Boomtown Rats.

1980 – Julian Nott sets world hot-air balloon altitude record [16,806 m].

1980 – Polish government recognizes Solidarity trade union.

1982 – Pope John Paul II becomes first pontiff to visit Spain.

1984 – Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is assassinated.

1992 – Don Keller makes his 18,000th sky dive.

1992 – Roman Catholic church reinstates Galileo Galilei after 359 years.

2000 – Last Multiplexed Information & Computing Service machine shut down.

2011 – The world population reaches 7 billion according to the UN.

2017 – Hawaiian judge orders man to write ex-girlfriend 144 compliments.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 31, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You must not expect any enormous changes today. The process you began three or four years ago will accelerate slightly. You’re changing the moorings of your identity, the ideas that make you sure of who you are. Your family, background, and education no longer count for as much as your spiritual foundations.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The day ahead should be fairly positive. You’ll begin to feel the faintest hint of a major change beginning. This new phase will last seven months. As it progresses, you’ll find greater freedom of expression. You can expect to shift into high gear on subjects you used to avoid in the past. Some friction with siblings may arise in the next few months.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The solar system is liable to trigger a transformation that will last several months. The change will centre on the means you use to fulfill yourself in terms of your career and love life. If you feel hemmed in by your training or upbringing, you can expect to seek liberation from these inhibitions in the months to come.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It’s an excellent day for you! Although no major events occur today, there’s the promise of freedom in the coming months. A fundamental shift is about to occur in your occupation and love life. As the months unfold, you can expect to be more visionary, more creative, and perhaps more rebellious. You’ll be much more effective than in the past two or three years.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – To understand the shift occurring today, you must look at events from a lofty perspective. A slow liberation process is gathering momentum. Over the next few months you won’t refuse an opportunity to rid yourself of an oppressive part of your past. You’ll shed your old complexes and emerge renewed. Don’t be alarmed if family relations suffer a bit. The distress is only temporary.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The gentle winds of change are blowing through your life at the moment. You have a feeling of newness and an open attitude toward the world. Some outside events give you the impression that you’re advancing in a concrete manner toward a new life. You can expect to have some pleasant surprises.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – In your case, the phrase “turning point” has some meaning. This turning point could take the form of a new person or a key event that changes things forever. Sometimes amazing things we hear about really do happen. One of these things may be happening to you in the coming months.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It may be that you’ve come back deeply changed from a long voyage. Of course, travel changes everyone to some extent, but in your case, the change is more profound. You’re going to have a problem getting back into your old life. It may feel too limiting for you. So what are you waiting for? Change it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you feel suffocated by your romantic relationship, if you feel it lacks spice or is too traditional, then why not liberate yourself? Today’s planetary energy will help you turn even your craziest ideas into reality. Starting today, you’re going to be asked to be more decisive.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’ve met some strange people who have greatly influenced your attitude about your marriage or partnership. Some people have been pushing you toward more freedom. These people have been influenced by the planetary alignments, but that’s no reason you have to be. Freedom or lack of it is completely subjective.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you’ve yearned to modify something in your daily life, do it now. The planetary energy is telling you that the hour has come to make concrete changes. Whether the change you seek is at home or at work, physical or emotional, don’t be afraid to seriously upset the status quo of your life.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The planetary shift will probably be imperceptible today, but you’ll have several months to understand how this change impacts you. It will dawn on you that you feel a strong need for liberation. Perhaps you need to release yourself from the bonds of your group. Change and innovation are in the air!