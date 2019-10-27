Today in High Prairie – October 28, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 28, 2019

Bright Beginnings at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

HP Community Band meets in PRJH band room at 6 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 28, 2019

Brittany Patrick

Evelyn Trudel

Tanisha Cunningham

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 28, 2019

Hanako Nagao

Mathew Dery

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 28, 2019

1756 – ALF, Fictional Character

1902 – Elsa Lanchester, Bride of Frankenstein

1914 – Jonas Salk, Created the Polio Vaccine

1915 – Dody Goodman, Mary Hartman Comedian

1917 – Jack Soo, Barney Miller Actor

1925 – Leonard Starr, Little Orphan Annie Drawer

1929 – Marcel Bozzuffi, The French Connection Actor

1936 – Charlie Daniels, Devil Went Down to Georgia

1944 – Dennis Franz, Hill Street Blues Actor

1945 – Wayne Fontana, Groovy Kind of Love Rocker

1949 – Caitlyn Jenner, Famous Transgender Figure

1955 – Bill Gates, Founder, CEO or Microsoft

1955 – Indira Nooyi, Pepsi CEO

1962 – Daphne Zuniga, Melrose Place Actress

1967 – Julia Roberts, Erin Brockovich Actress

This Day in Local History – October 28, 2019

Oct. 28, 1912: A meeting to organize a hockey club is held at the Western Hotel in Grouard.

Oct. 28, 1914: The Grouard Curling Club is formed.

Oct. 28, 1915: The Grouard Royal Bank closes.

Oct. 28, 1915: The Grouard News reports the Western Hotel is being dismantled and moved to High Prairie by Nic Smith.

Oct. 28, 1932: Nurse Joyce Coleman arrives in the Joussard district to administer health care to nearby schools and accessible reserves.

Oct. 28, 1962: The NPHL meets to plan for the coming season and hears that Fairview has decided to join the SPHL.

Oct. 28, 1969: The High Prairie Hospital Auxiliary meets and reports that a modern Bible has been places in each room.

Oct. 28, 1978: St. Andrew’s School teams win both the girl’s and boy’s volleyball titles at their own tournament. Both teams defeat Faust in the final.

Oct. 28, 1981: South Peace News reports that a $1 million alcohol rehab centre will be built in Grouard. It is eventually known as Kapown Centre.

Oct. 28, 1985: The second inquiry into the plane crash that killed six people near Joussard Oct. 19, 1984, begins after an adjournment. Testimony hears another crash is likely to happen if Wapiti doesn’t change its operation practices. Pilots also testify they flew in poor weather in fear of being fired.

Oct. 28, 1986: The Valleyview Jets phone NPHL president Wayne Forrester telling him that they pull out of the NPHL for the coming season.

Oct. 28, 1987: South Peace News reports the year’s 70 forest fires make it the busiest year on record.

Oct. 28, 2000: Mike Tookey records eight assists to lead the visiting Peace River Stampeders to a 12-4 win over the High Prairie Regals in NPHL action. The Stamps would later forfeit the game due to the use of an ineligible player.

Oct. 28, 2001: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires win four straight games and first place at a tournament in Slave Lake. High Prairie defeats Slave Lake in the opening game 5-1 and in the final 6-3.

Oct. 28, 2005: Ernest and Corine L’Heureux of Joussrd celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Oct. 28, 2015: Ron Matula is sworn in as the new councillor for Big Meadow – Enilda at Big Lakes County’s organizational meeting.

Oct. 28, 2015: South Peace News features the efforts of Jennifer Anderson to form a Community Christmas Choir.

Oct. 28, 2016: The High Prairie Regals fold on the eve of the beginning of the NPHL season, citing lack of players and sponsorship.

Oct. 28, 2016: Michael Bernard Jackman, 40, is sentenced to 28 months in jail in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench for killing Dale Richard Davis at Swan River First Nation. Jackman pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

This Day in World History – October 28, 2019

1492 – Christopher Columbus sights Cuba and claims it for Spain.

1726 – “Gulliver’s Travels” by Jonathan Swift is published.

1746 – Peruvian city of Lima demolished by earthquake.

1790 – New York gives up claims to Vermont for $30,000.

1793 – Eli Whitney applies for a patent on cotton gin.

1858 – R.H. Macy & Co. opens 1st store in New York City.

1886 – Statue of Liberty dedicated.

1904 – St. Louis police try a new investigation method – fingerprints!

1913 – “Krazy Kat” comic strip by George Herriman debuts.

1918 – Czechoslovakia gains independence as Austria-Hungary breaks up.

1924 – White Sox beat NY Giants 8-4 in Dublin, less than 20 fans attend.

1927 – Tito begins 7-month jail sentence in Croatia.

1934 – Brooklyn & Pittsburgh play a penalty free NFL game.

1940 – Meeting between Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in Florence.

1961 – Ground broken for Shea Stadium for NY Mets.

1962 – Radio Moscow reports nuclear missiles in Cuba deactivated.

1966 – Belgium’s Gaston Roelants runs 12-4/5 miles in 1 hour.

1971 – Great Britain becomes 6th nation to have a satellite in orbit.

1978 – Bobby Orr scores his last career NHL goal [vs Detroit].

1992 – Lee Jang Rim predicts today will be the end of the world!

1994 – Japanese space probe Sakigake passes Earth for 3rd time.

2015 – WHO ranks TB alongside HIV as world’s deadliest infectious disease.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 28, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Matters involving work and home should be going very well. Physically, you’re feeling well and strong in spite of your recent overindulgence. News of success in things you’ve been working on for months should make your day. You might want to spend the rest of the day celebrating. The company of friends and family brings a lot of happiness, as does a romantic encounter.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A passionate letter or call from a romantic partner could have you longing for an encounter. You’re likely to make a night of it this evening. You’re both feeling happy, glowing in each other’s company. One or both of you will have career success to report. Relations with co-workers and superiors should be cooperative and congenial. This bodes well for your future.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Unexpected financial benefit could leave you speechless today. It could be an unanticipated bonus, gift, or even a small lottery win. This is the day to seek the improbable. If you have a project you’ve wanted to try but have hesitated because it’s too risky, start it now. Success and good fortune should follow anything begun or completed now.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’re probably getting a lot of great news today. Business and personal success are coming your way. A project that you’ve hoped would turn a profit may finally be moving that way. Financial gain is imminent. Your enthusiasm, self-confidence, and optimism should be very high as a result, making you that much more apt to move forward.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Special information that comes to you either from within – your intuitive insights – or without – information received from books, TV, or the Internet – could pave the way for career advancement and financial gain. The outlook for you is rosy, although you can expect a lot of work before you get where you want to be. A stimulating evening with friends or romantic partner is in the works.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You should feel happy and enthusiastic today. Whatever you strive for should be successful, whether it’s job related or creative inspiration. Your dedication and organizing talent promise advancement. If you aren’t presently involved in a relationship, you might be soon. If you have a partner, look forward to an engagement or marriage. If you’re married, expect new closeness.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your personal and professional relationships should benefit from today’s energies. This is a day to strengthen all your relationships, especially friendships. You may want to gather your closest pals and plan a party. Your optimism and generally positive nature should draw others to you like bees to nectar. Professionally, your efforts should bring success.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A long journey to a distant place could be uppermost in your mind today. You may be getting ready to take off, or the trip might still be in the planning stages. Either way, this could be a very exciting day. You’re feeling happy and enthusiastic. You look forward to the future. Long-term goals might finally show promise of success.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A lot of your time today could be spent working on financial matters on the computer, phone, or other form of technology. This could have to do with your job or it could concern personal finances. Whichever it is, you’ll do a good job, as success in accomplishing whatever you work on is indicated. One way or another, career success is coming your way.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A business or romantic partner could either contact you or return from a long trip with great news. Perhaps your friend has had a lucky break of some kind that betters life in general for both of you. Success and good fortune are indicated today, as are happiness, enthusiasm, and optimism. If you have a project you’ve wanted to start, do it now.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Work that needs to be done could centre on money, investments, and other financial matters. Your mind is especially quick, and you’re likely to get everything done well. Technology is going to prove especially helpful. The possibility of significant financial gain is strong, as is career advancement. Friendship, love affairs, and family relations are also favourable.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Love and romance are very much on your mind today. This is a perfect day to concentrate on this part of your life, for all signs indicate that relations with romantic partners are going to be happy, stimulating, and passionate. If you aren’t involved, chances are you’ll meet someone. If you are, expect a wonderful evening together!