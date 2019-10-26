Today in High Prairie – October 27, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 27, 2019

Attend the church of your choice.

Cribbage at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 27, 2019

No listings.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 27, 2019

Alyssa Sloan

Chelsey Sharpe

Raelle Hoover

Thomas Sloan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 27, 2019

1728 – James Cook, 1st to Explore Australia

1763 – William Maclure, Drew 1st Geological Map

1811 – Isaac Singer, Sewing Machine Inventor

1858 – Theodore Roosevelt, 26th US President

1896 – Edith Haisman, Oldest Titanic Survivor

1910 – Fred de Cordova, Tonight Show Producer

1923 – Ned Wertimer, The Jeffersons Actor

1924 – Gary Chester, Monkees Drummer

1933 – Floyd Cramer, Last Date Pianist

1951 – K.K. Downing, Judas Priest Guitarist

1958 – Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran Vocalist

1981 – Kristi Richards, Canadian Freestyle Skier

This Day in Local History – October 27, 2019

Oct. 27, 1963: The High Prairie Optimist football club blasts Grouard 76-0 to increase its league record to 3-1.

Oct. 27, 1971: NPHL president Ike Lawrence announces that Fairview pulls out of the league leaving only High Prairie and Peace River. Earlier, both Grimshaw and Manning announced intentions to drop out. The NPHL agrees to an interlocking agreement with the SPHL.

Oct. 27, 1971: AGT announces in South Peace News that Christmas phone calls will not require advance booking for the first time.

Oct. 27, 1977: Dale Cox is elected the first president of the newly-formed High Prairie Rodeo Association.

Oct. 27, 1993: South Peace News reports Creative Cresting will open soon in High Prairie.

Oct. 27, 1994: A sod turning ceremnoy is held to celebrate the start of construction of the $6 million K-Grade 12 school at Driftpile.

Oct. 27, 1995: Jim Gagnon celebrates the grand opening of the House of Furniture in a new location in the old Alberta Transportation offices.

Oct. 27, 1998: West end trustee Marco Gervais is selected new HPSD chairman.

Oct. 27, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes elects Helen Henderson to serve as reeve.

Oct. 27, 2001: Ralph Courtorielle, of Grouard, receives a recreation volunteer award from Alberta Recreation and Parks Association in Red Deer.

Oct. 27, 2006: St. Andrew’s School officially opens it Grade 5-6 playground.

Oct. 27, 2008: High Prairie hits the national news as improper use of syringes at the hospital scares former patients. The risk of infection to patients was greatly exaggerated, says Dr. Robin Laughlin.

Oct. 27, 2008: Peavine Bishop Routhier School holds a run to raise money for cancer patient Georgette Chalifoux.

Oct. 27, 2012: The Alberta government announces it is ready to proceed with construction on High Prairie’s new $160 million hospital.

Oct. 27, 2015: A bandit produces a handgun during a daring daytime robbery at the Days Inn.

Oct. 27, 2015: Lakeshore Regional Police celebrates its grand opening at a new building in Driftpile.

Oct. 27, 2016: High Prairie town council decides to add the names of Ron and Diane Ukrainetz to the High Prairie Citizens Monument.

This Day in World History – October 27, 2019

1275 – Traditional founding of the city of Amsterdam.

1795 – Spain grants Americans right to navigate Mississippi River.

1838 – Missouri orders Mormons to leave the state or be exterminated.

1904 – 1st section of New York subway opens.

1913 – President Woodrow Wilson says US will never attack another country.

1920 – League of Nations moves headquarters in Geneva.

1925 – Water skis patented by Fred Waller.

1938 – DuPont announces the name of its new product: nylon!

1947 – “You Bet Your Life” with Groucho Marx premieres on ABC-Radio.

1954 – Walt Disney’s 1st TV show “Disneyland” premieres on ABC-TV.

1961 – 1st Saturn launch vehicle makes an unmanned flight test.

1966 – UN deprives South Africa of Namibia.

1967 – Expo 67 closes in Montreal.

1971 – Republic of Congo-Kinshasa becomes Republic of Zaire.

1979 – St. Vincent & Grenadines becomes independent of UK.

1980 – Dave Gryllis sets world bicycle speed record of 94.37 kph.

1981 – Soviet submarine U 137 runs aground on east coast of Sweden.

1982 – China announces its population has reached 1 billion plus.

1982 – IBM ROM is capable of EGA graphics.

1985 – Thieves steal 9 paintings, including 5 Monet’s & 2 Renoir’s.

1988 – “ET” released to home video [14 million presold].

1997 – Intel Corp. buys Digital Equipment for $700 million.

1997 – Microsoft argues it should be “free from government interference”.

1998 – Helmut Kohl resigns as Chancellor of Germany after 16 years.

2004 – The Boston Red Sox win the World Series for 1st time in 86 years.

2016 – Strongest earthquake in Italy for 36 years.

2017 – 1st operation to separate conjoined twins joined at the head.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 27, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An unexpected event might cause you to be temporarily separated from the special person in your life. Confusion surrounding the incident and your mate’s role in it might plague you, and you might doubt your friend’s motives. Money may be on your mind, and the need for it may have you brainstorming ways to increase your income. Don’t make any decisions now.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Mild cold symptoms could affect your ability to tend to your chores today. You’re an active person, so this could affect your self-confidence and ability to do what you want to do. Upsets beyond your control within your circle of friends could also affect your concentration. Don’t dwell on them. Dose yourself with juice and tea and get through the day.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The special someone in your life might feel a little jealous of your friends now. Perhaps you’ve had a number of invitations that only involve you and your pals. It might be a good idea to turn down one in favour of being with your partner. Goals and projects may be blocked temporarily, which is frustrating. Let them ride for now.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You likely want to take the day off, perhaps to take care of an unfinished creative project you’ve been working on for some time. But you aren’t likely to get very far since disagreements within your friends keep your mind occupied and you may be upset. Despite it all, try to stay focused. That’s the only way to get anything accomplished.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re thinking about friends and family members who live far away and wondering what they’re doing. You could feel a little nostalgic, longing for times long past. Don’t dwell on it. Call your friends. They’ll be glad to hear from you and you’ll feel more positive about the day. In the evening, give some attention to those you love who live nearby.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Money matters might be tangled today. There could be a delay in receiving funds due you, which could prove frustrating but can be straightened out. This isn’t a good day to make investments, buy property, or seek a loan. The strain of dealing with this might cause a few doubts about your money management skills. Don’t despair. This is temporary and probably beyond your control.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Troubles with friends and possibly a romantic partner over the past day or two could have you feeling unloved, insecure, and emotionally blocked. All signs indicate that these feelings aren’t accurate. Your friends haven’t changed their attitude toward you. There’s still a lot of love directed your way. Whatever problems you may have had are just a bump in the road.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may have sniffles or a sore throat, possibly necessitating taking time off from work. This could be unwelcome, as it keeps you from going out on a date as well. Try to keep your mind occupied with activities that don’t tire you physically. And take some vitamin C!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Lack of contact with a close friend or romantic partner might find you feeling lonely and insecure, wondering if he or she has forgotten you or simply doesn’t care to be around you anymore. This is more likely your insecurity than anything based in reality. Sometimes people are busy! Give your friend a call. Chances are the person will be very glad to hear from you.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Responsibilities at home may weigh on your mind today and interfere with other obligations. This could cause some inner conflict, but you have a personal life and it’s important to take care of these things, too. Upsets in your circle of friends could distract and stress you. Make an effort to balance it all and you’ll make it through the day.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Disappointing E-mails or calls could come your way today. Perhaps someone you were hoping to visit with won’t be able to make it, or perhaps a friend had to turn down an invitation to a party. Don’t let it spoil your mood. Things happen. Keep yourself busy with preparations and enjoy your day. Don’t go to the opposite extreme and work too hard.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may feel worried about your financial situation today. You may have been expecting to receive some money that’s now delayed. A temporary separation from a romantic partner could have you feeling a little blue. If you keep yourself busy and don’t dwell on it, time will pass quickly until you’re together again. In the evening, take some time to relax.