Today in High Prairie – October 26, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 26, 2019

St. Andrew’s Senior High Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 26, 2019

Jeff Burgar

Mark Vandermeulen

Brianna Panasiuk

Donna Bissell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 26, 2019

Donna Dalke

Joanne Davis

Kyla McLaughlin

Laura Hunt-Campiou

Lovalah Collins

Neil Birkbeck

Serenity Johnston

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 26, 2019

1854 – C.W. Post, Maker of Breakfast Cereals

1875 – H.B. Warner, Sunset Boulevard Actor

1912 – Don Siegel, Escape from Alcatraz Director

1914 – Jackie Coogan, Addams Family Actor

1936 – Bruce Belland, Tim Conway Hour Singer

1936 – Shelley Morrison, Will & Grace Actress

1945 – Jaclyn Smith, Charlie’s Angels Actress

1946 – Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune Host

1947 – Hillary Clinton, Former US First Lady

1953 – Julian Strickland, B52’s Drummer

1953 – Lauren Tewes, Loveboat Actress

1973 – Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy Animator

1976 – Miikka Kiprusoff, Calgary Flame

1978 – CM Punk, WWE Wrestler

This Day in Local History – October 26, 2019

Oct. 26, 1912: Mr. Walford opens the North-Western Drug Company in Grouard.

Oct. 26, 1912: The Grouard News reports two survey parties for railway companies are working in the area. One east of Grouard is working for the ED&BC rilway while the other is on the north shore of the lake working for the Alberta and Great Eastern Railway.

Oct. 26, 1914: Post office inspector A.L. Auger promises improved postal service in Grouard after the railway arrives.

Oct. 26, 1937: The Providence Hospital, formerly the Paulson Hospital, opens in High Prairie.

Oct. 26, 1937: The High Prairie Elks Lodge No. 279 is granted a charter.

Oct. 26, 1954: The new Joussard School is built and ready to receive pupils. It is situated next to the old one.

Oct. 26, 1958: Fire destroys the original building of St. Bruno Mission that was serving as a warehouse.

Oct. 26, 1963: A two-car collision on Highway 2 seven miles west of High Prairie claims the life of Kathleen Sekulich, 60.

Oct. 26, 1969: Fred Dean Kunce passes away at the age of 71 years. He served in World War I and farmed in the Big Prairie area.

Oct. 26, 1977: High Prairie Minor Hockey, figure skating and the Regals attend a High Prairie town council meeting objecting to the proposed 25 per cent rate increase by the recreation board. All three cite financial hardships in the increased rate as their registration fees were already set before the proposed rate increase. The increase called for ice rent of $15 per hour, up from $12.

Oct. 26, 2005: South Peace News reports that High Prairie pays former town manager Ken Morgan $43,347.15 to leave his job despite earlier claims that Morgan simply resigned.

Oct. 26, 2005: High Prairie town council decides to not submit a proposal for a provincial police school. At the same time, Northern Lakes College is busy preparing a bid.

Oct. 26, 2005: High Prairie town council approves the destruction of the outdoor swimming pool.

Oct. 26, 2005: Myler Savill is elected reeve of the M.D. of Big Lakes replacing Ken Killeen.

Oct. 26, 2011: Driftpile’s Kyle Willier and his brother, Sheldon Willier, receive a Certificate of Commendation from Alberta Gov-Gen. David Johnston for saving the life of a man off Spruce Point Park June 28, 2009. Earlier, he received the Lifesaving Medal of Merit from the Life Saving Society of Edmonton on Oct. 22, 2010, and a bravery medal from the Royal Canadian Humane Association from the Edmonton Police Service on Nov. 22, 2010.

This Day in World History – October 26, 2019

1492 – Lead [graphite] pencils first used.

1858 – Hamilton Smith patents rotary washing machine.

1861 – Pony Express [Missouri to California] ends after 19 months.

1881 – OK Corral Gunfight occurs in Tombstone.

1901 – 1st recorded use of “getaway car” occurs after Paris robbery.

1905 – Union of Sweden & Norway ends.

1912 – Woolwich Foot Tunnel under the Thames River in England opens.

1916 – Margaret Sanger arrested for obscenity [advocating birth control].

1918 – Cecil Chubb gives Stonehenge to the British government.

1950 – Mother Teresa founds Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta, India.

1951 – Winston Churchill re-elected British PM at the age of 76.

1954 – Chevrolet unveils V-8 engine.

1958 – PanAm flies 1st transatlantic jet from New York to Paris.

1964 – Last person in Western Australia to be executed.

1970 – “Doonesbury” comic strip debuts in 28 newspapers.

1972 – Guided tours of Alcatraz begin.

1972 – Henry Kissinger declares “Peace is at hand” in Vietnam.

1977 – Last natural case of smallpox discovered in Somalia.

1984 – Stephanie Fae Beauclair gets baboon heart transplant, lives 21 days.

1984 – “The Terminator” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is released.

1988 – Donald Trump bills Mike Tyson $2 million for 4 months’ advice.

1992 – Charlottetown Accord fails in Canada-wide referendum.

1997 – Canadian Jacques Villeneuve wins F1 World Drivers Championship.

2002 – Moscow Theatre Siege ends: about 200 die.

2005 – Chicago White Sox win World Series for 1st time in 88 years.

2015 – World Health Organization classifies processed meat as carcinogenic.

2017 – Cremation ceremony for Thailand’s king a year after his death.

2017 – Jacinda Ardern becomes world’s youngest female head of gov’t [NZ].

2018 – Rhine River in drought with lowest levels since 1920s.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 26, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Family members may want to make changes in your home, such as remodeling, redecorating, or refurnishing, but there could be disagreements about the changes needed. Everyone will have a different idea. This isn’t a good day to make such plans. It’s unlikely that any agreement will be reached now. Put off the planning until another time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Miscommunication with a romantic partner could have you either writing or reading love poetry or a story of some kind. It’s more important that you clear up the misunderstanding with the special person in your life. Cheer up. Don’t let your insecurity get the better of you. All isn’t as bad as it seems. The end of the day could bring a passionate reconciliation.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A close friend or group with which you’re associated could have money troubles. You might be asked to help, but be careful. It’s doubtful that the person or organization will be able to pay you back. A goal that you’ve been working toward could get stalled, but this isn’t the day to try to jump-start it. You may lack information. Take a day off and then fix it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You like people but sometimes you can be very critical. Today you may have a hard time integrating yourself into a group. The group dynamic may not appeal to you. All you want to do is break away. Try to overcome that feeling and observe your resistance. Try to find your place in the group and play along without faking it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Confusion about metaphysical or spiritual matters could have you seeking clarity through research. Talking with friends could prove beneficial, but it’s important to remember that they could be as perplexed as you. Interesting discussions and technology will make a difference. A friend may prove untrustworthy, so be careful about the people you share confidences with now.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A new sort of bond may form with someone you consider a friend. Perhaps you discover a mutual interest or suddenly see your friend in a new light. This can be beautiful, but before you make any commitment, make an effort to get to know the person a little better. Your image of him or her might be clouded by idealism. You might not see the person objectively.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Something important to you is changing. You’re beginning to doubt whether there’s a future in it or not. It may be a career or a romantic relationship. Confusion may dominate your thoughts today. You aren’t comfortable with an uncertain future. You need to give this a lot of thought before deciding. Hang in there.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Vague physical discomfort could have you feeling out of sorts. Most likely you aren’t really ill. You’re tired and stressed, but you can make it through the day. Disillusionment with someone you’ve admired could also be on your mind. You could be seeking someone else for a role model. You’ll feel better tomorrow!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A long-awaited romantic encounter may be canceled or prove less rewarding than you’d hoped. Doubts about the future of this relationship could come up. This isn’t the day to make any final decisions about serious matters like this. Wait a few days until you feel a little more confident and then make up your mind.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A visitor to your home might bring unreliable information. Don’t take at face value whatever this person says. As far as romance is concerned, your passions are high and your need for intimacy about the same. It’s unlikely that you’ll have any truly romantic encounters today, at least satisfying ones. If the opportunity comes your way, it might be best to make a date for a later time.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A passionate letter or phone call could come from a close friend or romantic partner. The person may be confused and rather emotionally tormented. Be kind! If you’ve been thinking about doing some writing, this is the day. Your imagination is flying high. Let the words flow and don’t get too caught up with grammar and structure now. You can edit later.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You could have an artistic talent that you haven’t yet tapped. Today events might occur that cause you to want to try. This is a good time, as your inspiration is high. Don’t judge yourself too harshly if your efforts don’t quite fit your expectations. Cut yourself some slack. More experience is needed before you can really fit your vision to your skill.