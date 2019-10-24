Today in High Prairie – October 25, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 25, 2019

ASQ Clinic & Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 10 a.m.

Off to a Good Start at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

AB Beef Producers Fall Meeting at Triangle Hall at 6 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 25, 2019

Randy Cardinal

Gilles Lussier

Cameron Waikle

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 25, 2019

Ava Wild

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 25, 2019

1735 – James Beattie, Essay on Truth Author

1825 – Johann B. Strauss Jr., Waltz King Composer

1864 – John Francis Dodge, Co-Founder of Dodge Brothers

1881 – Pablo Picasso, Spanish Artist

1888 – Richard E. Byrd, 1st to Reach Both Poles

1909 – Whitner Bissell, Magnificent Seven Actor

1913 – Klaus Barbie, Gestapo “Butcher of Lyon”

1919 – Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Last Shah of Iran

1926 – William McGuire, Serpico Actor

1928 – Marion Ross, Happy Day Actress

1940 – Bobby Knight, Indiana Hoosiers Coach

1941 – Helen Reddy, I Am Woman Singer

1944 – Kathy Danoff, Starland Vocal Band Singer

1957 – Robbie Macintosh, Pretenders Guitarist

1966 – Wendel Clark, Toronto Maple Leaf

1969 – Samantha Bee, Canadian Comedian/Actress

1970 – Ed Robertson, Barenaked Ladies Musician

1971 – Pedro Martinez, Montreal Expo

1984 – Katy Perry, American Pop Singer

This Day in Local History – October 25, 2019

Oct. 25, 1913: The Grouard News reports the new $7,000 public school is nearing completion.

Oct. 25, 1953: Lee J. Boyd, of Peace River, is elected president of a new senior hockey league in the Peace Country. It was decided the league would likely operate with three or four teams from Peace River, Fairview, McLennan and Falher. The NPHL is not officially born yet but close to reality.

Oct. 25, 1962: Alberta Highways Minister Gordon Taylor announces a bridge will be build across the Little Smoky River.

Oct. 25, 1970: Former High Prairie mayor and businessman Max Vanderaegen dies suddenly at the age of 57 years. He operated a hardware store, car agency, garage and machine agency.

Oct. 25, 1971: Archie Calliou begins his job in Counselling Services in the field of alcoholism.

Oct. 25, 1971: High Prairie’s Herb Marquardt is appointed president of the Land of the Mighty Peace Tourist Association annual meeting in High Prairie.

Oct. 25, 1972: Jeff and Mary Burgar publish their first issue of South Peace News after taking over from Reg Burgar.

Oct. 25, 1974: The G. Tessier Memorial Hall in Joussard is opened.

Oct. 25, 1975: Dennis Peyre opens Peyre Farm Equipment.

Oct. 25, 1993: Reformer David Chatters wins the federal seat for Athabasca.

Oct. 25, 2000: South Peace News reports no youths have been charged under the town’s new curfew bylaw implemented Jan. 1.

Oct. 25, 2001: Amanda LaPointe begins her new job as High Prairie Museum curator.

Oct. 25, 2008: High Prairie’s Jeromy and Amy Whalen win $100,000 in the Lotto 6/49 Extra draw.

Oct. 25, 2016: The RCMP holds an open house to see if there is any interest to warrant providing services in French. Turnout is low and the need not deemed.

Oct. 25, 2016: Kim Dumont is given a plaque recognizing her 10 years of service to the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society.

Oct. 25, 2017: South Peace News staff celebrate Jeff and Mary Burgar’s 45th anniversary as publishers of the paper with cake and a lunch.

Oct. 25, 2017: Big Lakes County stops control of grasshoppers after being advised they are not authorized to provide services. County staff cannot provide product as they are not a licensed vendor.

This Day in World History – October 25, 2019

1521 – Emperor Charles V bans wooden buildings in Amsterdam.

1577 – Pope Gregory XIII asks renewal of ecclesiastical hymns.

1616 – Dutch East India Company ship discovers Australia.

1621 – Plymouth colony disallows sport on Christmas Day.

1671 – Giovanni Cassini discovers Iapetus, satellite of Saturn.

1861 – Toronto Stock Exchange created.

1870 – Postcards first used in USA.

1885 – Johannes Brahms’ 4th Symphony in E premieres.

1918 – Canadian steamship “Princess Sophia” sinks off Alaska, 398 die.

1932 – Benito Mussolini promises to remain dictator for 30 years.

1941 – Germany attacks Moscow.

1943 – Burma railroad completed & opens.

1945 – Japanese surrender Taiwan to General Chiang Kai-shek.

1946 – 1st trial against Nazi war criminals in Nuremberg.

1951 – Peace talks aimed at ending Korean War resumed in Panmunjom.

1955 – Tappan sells 1st microwave oven.

1960 – 1st electronic wrist watch placed on sale.

1963 – Anti-Kennedy “Wanted for Treason” pamphlets scattered in Dallas.

1964 – Rolling Stones appear on Ed Sullivan for the 1st time.

1971 – General Meeting of UN agrees to admit People’s Republic of China.

1974 – Wings release “Junior’s Farm”.

1976 – Clarence Norris pardoned: last known survivor of 9 Scottsboro Boys.

1980 – Barbra Streisand’s single “Woman In Love” goes #1 for 3 weeks.

1981 – 200,000 demonstrate in Brussels against cruise missile.

1983 – US invades Grenada, a country 1/2,000 its population.

1986 – International Red Cross ousted from South Africa.

1988 – ABC News reports on potbellied pygmy pigs’ popularity as pets.

1995 – Singer Cliff Richard 1st rock star to be knighted.

2001 – Windows XP first becomes available.

2017 – 1st fossil of ichthyosaur, 152 million years old, found.

2018 – Super Typhoon Yutu strikes west Pacific with winds of 180 mph.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 25, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Money and creativity are successfully joined today. You might make money from a completed project, or you could receive some money to finance a project. Others might share in your efforts, but you’re the mind behind the whole thing. Your intellectual powers are particularly strong. You’re better than usual at expressing your ideas.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you’re likely to be especially sharp. Your intellectual powers are operating at a high level. A wealth of new ideas may come to you from all sides, without and within. You’re more talkative than usual and want to share your ideas with others. Optimism and enthusiasm define you today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel inspired to make certain changes in your home. Your imagination is especially acute, so it’s easy to visualize how the rooms will look afterwards. You could seek others’ opinions, too. Now you need to sell your family on the idea. Don’t worry – you can do it. Your persuasive powers are at an all-time high.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may want to take a more judicious approach to your shopping sprees. Try spending the afternoon looking and trying on but not buying. That way, you’ll have time to reflect on whether or not you really want and need the items. This could help cut out a lot of impulse spending. Your wallet will be fatter and happier.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you have a quick intellect and intensified persuasive powers. Acute mental powers are joined with personal power to bring about career and financial success. Any projects you start or complete today are destined for success followed by public recognition of some kind. This is a great omen for your future.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your intellect and way with words have served you well in the past. Now all signs indicate that you’ll progress more rapidly toward your goals. Advancement is definitely on the horizon. You might decide to increase your marketability by signing up for a course of some kind, perhaps an advanced degree. All systems go!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you’ve been considering writing or teaching, today is the day to get started. Your imagination is intense, you’re inspired, and your way with words is sharper than usual. You could also sell anything. If you want to pitch a project to someone, do it now. Many ideas may be running through your mind. It would be a shame not to set them down on paper.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Contact with a lot of friends may take place today. Invitations to social events could come your way. Your relationship with your friends is congenial. You could be introduced to new friends. Some of the people you meet could be from distant states or foreign lands or involved in unusual occupations. This could prove an exciting, stimulating day.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today’s intense celestial energy will help you make progress toward your goals. Your mind will be quick and receptive and your writing and speaking abilities especially acute. You might feel that you could sell anything to anyone if you wanted to. Make the most of this intellectual power. Start new projects now. If you do, success is more than likely.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your creative impulse should be high today. You might decide to try some writing. You may have a particular subject in mind to write about. You could also take a class in a subject that interests you, or do a little research on your own. You might consider some long-distance travel for pleasure as much as for learning. The sky’s the limit.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Intense, vivid dreams spark your mental processes. You could wake up wondering why you dreamed what you did and what it has to do with what’s going on in your life. Dream books can be helpful. What do the symbols mean to you? The symbols, or even the story itself, could set in motion a mental chain of events resulting in a new project of some kind. Make the most of it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A phone call from a partner could have you suddenly playing the role of salesperson. You might have a project you want to pitch, you might need to sell your way of doing something, or you might actually have to sell a product. Whichever it is, you’re likely to succeed. You’re especially quick and expressive today. Your powers of persuasion are high.