Today in High Prairie – October 24, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 24, 2019

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

CRC Baby & Me at East Prairie at 1 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 24, 2019

Lance Halldorson

Brogan Severson

Brenna Kachnic

Sarah Rederburg

Elyse Rederburg

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 24, 2019

Brook Twin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 24, 2019

1632 – A. van Leeuwenhoek, 1st to Observe Bacteria

1817 – H.Mège-Mouriés, Inventor of Margarine

1890 – Chicago Mainbocher, Red Cross Uniform Designer

1920 – Julius Youngner, Helped Develop Polio Vaccine

1930 – Jiles Richardson, “The Big Bopper” Musician

1939 – Murray Abraham, All the President’s Men Actor

1946 – Jerry Edmonton, Steppenwolf Drummer

1954 – Wang Jianlin, Dalian Wanda Group Founder

1985 – Wayne Rooney, Manchester United Great

1986 – Drake, Canadian Rapper

This Day in Local History – October 24, 2019

Oct. 24, 1912: Mr. P. Tomkins is elected president of the newly-formed Grouard Curling Club. About 25 attend a meeting in the Western Hotel to form the club.

Oct. 24, 1959: Terry Anderson of High Prairie is elected NPHL president succeeding Paul Mercier of Grimshaw at the league’s organizational meeting.

Oct. 24, 1966: High Prairie town council signs a contract to install artificial ice at the Sports Palace.

Oct. 24, 1969: An open house is held to welcome Harold Kjemhus as the new Esso Bulk agent in High Prairie.

Oct. 24, 1978: Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park is officially born by an Order in Council.

Oct. 24, 1983: Yvonne Hendry opens Hendry’s Management and Accounting Services beside the Elks hall.

Oct. 24, 1987: General Service Garage holds a grand opening celebration under the new owner, Don Charrois.

Oct. 24, 1992: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s and women’s volleyball teams each win silver medals at a tournament in Fort St. John.

Oct. 24, 1992: Atikameg wins the boy’s title and Prairie River the girl’s title at the Charles Dumont Memorial Volleyball Tournament at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 24, 1994: Citizens in the I.D. vote 664-89 in favour of incorporation effective Jan. 1, 1995.

Oct. 24, 2001: Ken Killeen is elected reeve of the M.D. of Big Lakes defeating Craig Bissell.

Oct. 24, 2006: The cabin being built at the Sports Palace parking lot for the cabin lottery is transported to its new home in Joussard.

Oct. 24, 2007: South Peace News reports former High Prairie resident Ryan Zahacy designs the winning entry in the Globe Design a Shoe competition.

Oct. 24, 2009: High Prairie Scorpions Taekwondo Club members Edwina Ayles, Julia Isaac, Keana Duchesneau, Melissa Isaac and Chantelle Billings win medals at a meet in Sundre, AB.

Oct. 24, 2011: The end of an era occurs as Greyhound ceases to offer passenger service from High Prairie.

Oct. 24, 2011: High Prairie town council fires CAO Chris Parker and pays him three month’s salary or $25,416.51. Parker was hired May 20.

Oct. 24, 2012: South Peace News publishes a special eight-page section to recognize Jeff and Mary Burgar’s 40th anniversary as owners. The supplement is published without their knowledge.

Oct. 24, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes re-elects Alvin Billings to serve as reeve for the coming year.

Oct. 24, 2012: Marie Zylla passes away at the age of 78 years. She and her husband, Pastor Mike Zylla, served High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church for over four years from 1957-61.

Oct. 24, 2013: Maureen Butterfield is presented with a jacket for being an Alberta finalist in the Canadian Curling Association’s Volunteer-of-the-Year award.

Oct. 24, 2016: Cenovus Energy makes a $250,000 donation to Northland School Division.

This Day in World History – October 24, 2019

1648 – Treaty of Westphalia signed, Switzerland’s independence recognized.

1818 – Felix Mendelssohn, 9, performs his first public concert in Berlin.

1836 – Earliest US patent for a phosphorus friction match occurs.

1851 – William Lassell discovers Ariel & Umbriel, satellites of Uranus.

1857 – World’s first soccer club, Sheffield FC, founded in England.

1861 – First US transcontinental telegram is sent.

1881 – Levi P. Morton drives first rivet in Statue of Liberty.

1889 – Softball rules adopted by Mid Winter Indoor Baseball League.

1901 – Anna Taylor is 1st woman to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel.

1903 – First trotter to run a mile under 2 minutes [Lou Dillon 1:58.1].

1908 – Billy Murray hits the charts with “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”.

1911 – Orville Wright remained in the air 9.45 seconds in plane.

1926 – Harry Houdini’s last performance at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.

1931 – Gangster Al Capone is sentenced to 11 years for tax evasion.

1938 – US forbids child labor in factories.

1939 – Nylon stockings go on sale for first time in Wilmington, Delaware.

1945 – Charter of United Nations comes into effect.

1948 – Bernard M. Baruch introduces term “Cold War”.

1949 – Construction begins on the United Nations headquarters in New York.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis occurs.

1964 – Zambia, formerly Northern Rhodesia, gains independence from Britain.

1970 – Nancy Walker creates Ida Morgenstein on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

1970 – Marxist Salvador Allende elected President of Chile.

1973 – John Lennon sues US government to admit FBI is tapping his phone.

1978 – Keith Richards convicted of heroin possession in Toronto.

1989 – American televangelist Jim Bakker sentenced to 50 years for fraud.

1992 – Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves to win 88th World Series.

2003 – Concorde makes its last commercial flight.

2009 – First International Day of Climate Action occurs.

2017 – Dog doping scandal confirmed by officials of Iditarod dog race.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 24, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Indulge in a day of laughter. Things get much more serious tomorrow, so use today to have some fun before it comes time to get down to business. If you don’t join in with the happy-go-lucky attitude, you may get seriously depressed when you feel yourself slipping out of sync with everyone around you who’s jolly and bright.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Share your thoughts with those who can help execute them today. If you have something that needs to be moved, don’t try to do it by yourself. Ask around for someone with the vehicle or tools you need to get it to where it needs to go. You have the resources available to you. All you need to do is ask in order to set the gears in motion.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Try not to get too caught up in trying to penetrate to the core of everything today. Enjoy the simple pleasures that are free. Be entertained by a bug walking on your windowsill. See trees as art. See the shapes and colours around you. Don’t view things as annoyances. Most of the time the things you shun are those that can teach you the most.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There’s a fast-paced energy in the air that suggests a dramatic change of some sort in your life. Things may not go so well for you if you fail to notice the opportunities open to you. You may not need to work so hard simply because so many things are going your way. Consider ways in which you can prepare for the future. The good times won’t last forever.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your mind may be playing tricks on you, so it isn’t necessarily in your best interests to trust your perceptions completely. Consider other methods of solving problems that confront you. If you have fun with a situation, the solution will find its way into your hands easily. You shouldn’t have to work especially hard to make things happen for you today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today may be one of your last chances to say what you want about a certain situation. Take advantage of the opportunity to get your words out. Your thoughts may be quite progressive, so use this forward-thinking attitude to break new ground in your project. You’ll be rewarded accordingly for your efforts.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’re apt to be drawn to lively and exciting things today. Dramatic and dynamic activities are the ones that you’ll be most comfortable with. If you’re in a boring situation, think about ways you can spice it up. Throw a wrench in the conversation to see how people react.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may have to take major action today in order to defend your position. Your current mindset has brought you to a certain point and now you’re faced with having to defend that point. It may feel like the school bully is demanding your lunch money. Don’t give in without a fight. The bully is just as frightened of you as you are of him.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The more action you take today, the bigger the hole you’re apt to dig for yourself. You could be engaged in one of those situations in which you say one thing and then are forced to stretch the truth or outright lie in order to defend your point. You’re then put in a very vulnerable position. Try your best to avoid this trap.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your thinking is right in line with the group dynamic today, and you’ll find working with a team to be extremely rewarding. The more you express your thoughts to the group, the more physical support you’ll receive for your work. You’ll find that your actions are diplomatic and you’re able to see both sides of issues. Your decisions are fair and honest.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – No matter how many maps you look at and how many times you stop and ask for directions, you’ll still be unsure which road to take. All routes have appeal, and you don’t want to miss any sights along the way to your destination. Remember that this isn’t the last time that you’ll be traveling. You can always try a different route next time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your well-considered actions will be effective today. There’s strength in your mental power. You shouldn’t hesitate to direct others toward avenues that would be good for them. You have the vision to see things that other people might not notice. People may not be able to see something in front of them even if they’re about to crash into it!