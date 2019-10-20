Today in High Prairie – October 21, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 21, 2019

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

HP Ag Society meets at the HP Agriplex at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 21, 2019

Angie Williscroft

Ray Duchesneau

Eden Gervais

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 21, 2019

William Thunder.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 21, 2019

1833 – Alfred Nobel, Dynamite Inventor

1917 – Dizzy Gillespie, Jazz Trumpeter

1924 – Joyce Randolph, Honeymooners Actress

1931 – Shammi Kapoor, “Elvis Presley of India”

1942 – Judith Sheindlin, “Judge Judy”

1943 – Paula Kelly, Night Court’s Liz

1943 – Ron Elliott, The Beau Brummels Musician

1952 – Brent Mydland, Grateful Dead Vocalist

1953 – Charlotte Caffey, Co-Go’s Rocker

1955 – Eric Faulkner, Nay City Rollers Rocker

1956 – Carrie Fisher, Star Wars Actress

1976 – Jeremy Miller, Growing Pains Actor “Ben”

1980 – Kim Kardashian, American TV personality

This Day in Local History – October 21, 2019

Oct. 21, 1914: The ED&BC railway reaches Strawberry Creek.

Oct. 21, 1915: The Grouard News reports the construction of a fish hatchery on Lesser Slave Lake is delayed until after the war.

Oct. 21, 1915: The Grouard News reports oats sells for 27 cents a bushel in High Prairie.

Oct. 21, 1961: Dennis Ryerson, 52, of Widewater, dies of exposure after his commercial fishing boat capsizes on Lesser Slave Lake. Gary Cowell, 19, survives.

Oct. 21, 1970: South Peace News reports construction begins on the new Royal Bank addition in High Prairie.

Oct. 21, 1970: South Peace News reports an explosion occurs at the AGT building in High Prairie causing little damage. Slight damage is done to the furnace room.

Oct. 21, 1975: The High Prairie post office closes as CUPW workers go on strike.

Oct. 21, 1981: South Peace News features a report on the operation of the town’s new water treatment plant.

Oct. 21, 1985: The Prairie River Health Unit celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Oct. 21, 1987: South Peace News reports the Sew and So Shop is closing.

Oct. 21, 1992: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Agricultural Society has asked the Golden Walleye Classic to move its dates for the fishing tournament. Conflict between the two major events is hurting the fair, say Ag Society members.

Oct. 21, 1996: The Village of Kinuso meets and announces plans to scrap the idea of joining the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Oct. 21, 1996: Ruby Sekulich opens Gifts and Geckos across from the post office.

Oct. 21, 1997: Marigold Enterprises moves into the old Rollie’s Sports Plus building.

Oct. 21, 2009: The NPHL is shocked after hearing the Spirit River Rangers request a year’s leave of absence. No reason is cited in their letter to league president Jack McAvoy.

Oct. 21, 2010: Peavine celebrates the grand opening of the new Bishop Routhier School. Elder Madeline Gauchier and Education Minister Dave Hancock cut the ribbon.

Oct. 21, 2010: Peavine Bishop Routhier School honours the passing of Georgette Chalifoux with a tribute at the newly-opened school. Her portrait is hung in the coatroom between Aboriginal Head Start and the day care.

Oct. 21, 2013: Linda Cox wins the municipal election in High Prairie 423-363 over Crystal Sekulich. Voters also elected six new councillors including Michael Long, Brian Panasiuk, Trevor Carrier, Donna Deynaka, Debbie Rose and Quenten Emter. All incumbent councillors are defeated. In the M.D. of Big Lakes, four incumbents are also defeated including Guy L’Heureux in Joussard, Randy Ehman in Sunset House – Gilwood South, Violet Campiou in Faust and Fern Welch in Grouard.

Oct. 21, 2014: Kayleigh Butler passes away from cancer at her home in Edmonton at the age of 27 years.

Oct. 21, 2014: Olive Lila Burback passes away at the age of 79 years. She was a former secretary at Prairie River School.

Oct. 21, 2016: High Prairie’s new Peavey Mart celebrates its grand opening bright and early at 7:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting. Deputy mayor Debbie Rose helps cut the ribbon with staff.

This Day in World History – October 21, 2019

1520 – Explorer Ferdinand Magellan 1st Europeans to sail into Pacific.

1553 – Volumes of Talmud are burned.

1727 – Russian & Chinese accord to correct boundaries.

1805 – Battle of Trafalgar: Horatio Nelson defeats French/Spanish fleet.

1824 – Joseph Aspdin patents Portland cement.

1854 – Florence Nightingale is sent to the Crimean War.

1895 – The Republic of Formosa collapses as Japanese forces invade.

1915 – 1st transatlantic radiotelephone message occurs.

1918 – Margaret Owen sets world typing speed record of 170 wpm.

1944 – Canadian troops occupy Breskens.

1945 – Women in France allowed to vote for 1st time.

1948 – Facsimile high-speed radio transmission demonstrated.

1948 – UN rejects Russian proposal to destroy atomic weapons.

1957 – Jailhouse Rock starring Elvis Presley opens in Memphis.

1958 – 1st women in British House of Lords.

1960 – 1st British nuclear sub HMS Dreadnought launched.

1966 – 116 children after coal waste heap slides in South Wales.

1970 – 777 Unification church couples wed in Korea.

1975 – Elton John is given a star in Hollywood.

1980 – Mikhail Gorbachev elected member of Politburo.

1980 – Phillies win 1st World Series in their 98-year history.

1988 – Philippine former first couple Ferdinand & Imelda Marcos indicted.

1989 – Buck Helm found alive after being buried 4 days after earthquake.

1993 – Military coup by Burundi President Ndadaye; 525,000 Hutus flee.

1994 – North Korea signs pact to end their nuclear projects.

2012 – Kateri Tekakwitha canonized as the 1st Native American saint.

2014 – Oscar Pistorius jailed 5 years for killing his girlfriend.

2017 – Spanish government suspends Catalonia’s autonomy.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 21, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your mental acuity is high today. A recent innovation of yours could bring you some much-deserved recognition. Your mind is especially sharp at this point, and ideas come thick and fast. You have tremendous talent. If you focus it, you’ll make some positive inroads toward building your success.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you’ll feel inspired to express yourself in fun, creative ways. Don’t be afraid to let loose with your wild sense of humour. You could play a prank on a friend that makes him or her laugh and creates good feelings. Or you could share some jokes with others that make them smile and feel better. You enjoy playing the clown, and you’re good at it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Expect a visitor to put you in touch with people who could make a real difference in your life. Changes are manifesting more quickly than you realize. Certainly all that’s occurring is exciting, but the speed may have you feeling a little apprehensive. Fear often accompanies success. You can’t move ahead without taking some risk. You’re up to this challenge!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today’s celestial configuration may leave you feeling more spiritually inclined than usual. As your thoughts turn to more positive horizons, you’ll be optimistic about your future and the future of humanity. Don’t hesitate to express these opinions to others. They’ll be cheered by your point of view.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is bound to be an interesting day as you meet some new people who have fascinating ideas about esoteric subjects. Listen closely and later jot notes on the conversation. Don’t be surprised if you get some good news about advancing in your professional field. It looks as though a raise or promotion is coming.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It’s time to admit that your hectic lifestyle is catching up with you. Today you must start to get organized. Waiting until the last minute to take care of important tasks only causes anxiety. Make a list of everything you need to get done and prioritize it. Consider yourself lucky if you can confine the list to one page!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your inbox is probably crammed with party invitations. There’s no such thing as a simple RSVP for you. Every call to accept or decline results in a lengthy conversation as you catch up with relatives and old friends. It’s possible that you’ll receive a communication today that turns your life in a new direction. Doors that you’ve never considered may be opened wide for you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The planetary energies today are emphasizing family. This may be a good time to do some research, delving more deeply into your roots. Have you picked your grandmother’s brain about her mother and grandmother? You’ll be surprised at what you learn. You’ll feel more connected with your family, and you may learn some facts that make you proud of your heritage.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your hard work is finally paying off. You can expect to receive acknowledgement and advancement, along with a possible salary increase or substantial bonus. You should receive the good news soon. Celebrate tonight with family and friends. They could also have some good news of their own to report, which makes for happiness all around.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a day for good news, particularly regarding the home. It’s likely that some positive changes are occurring or are about to occur. You may be considering a move or a major renovation. Whatever it is, all signs indicate that the changes are for the better. One way or another, by this time next year you’ll be living in a bigger, better house.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Good news from distant lands could have you feeling good about your life and eagerly anticipating the future. Your thinking is sharp and clear. This is a good day to make plans, particularly if they involve travel or education. If you have the feeling that the coming weeks bring some dramatic changes for the better, your instincts are likely correct. You have reason to celebrate.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – When you give your imagination free rein, you have a creative way of expressing yourself. Today you might feel like doing some public speaking or creative writing. You may devise a unique way to make a presentation or put together a proposal. Communicating in a more intimate way will warm your heart and the hearts of your audience. Don’t hold back.