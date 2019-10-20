Today in High Prairie – October 20, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 20, 2019

Attend the church of your choice.

Cribbage at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 20, 2019

Lavern Lizee

Diane Ukrainetz

Gerald Paddon

Marvyn Calliou

Yvette Gagnon

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 20, 2019

Taylor Matin.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 20, 2019

1632 – Christopher Wren, St. Paul’s Cathedral Designer

1819 – The Bab, Babi Faith Founder

1891 – James Charwick, Discovered the Neutron

1891 – Jomo Kenyatta, Founding Father of Kenya

1895 – Rex Ingram, The 10 Commandments Actor

1904 – Tommy Douglas, Canada’s Father of Medicare

1913 – Barney Phillips, Dragnet Actor

1913 – Grandpa Jones, Hee Haw Musician

1931 – Mickey Mantle, New York Yankee

1932 – William Christopher, MASH Actor Father Mulcahy

1934 – Jerry Orback, Law & Order Actor

1945 – Hector the Bulldog, Looney Tunes Character

1950 – Tom Petty, Heartbreakers Musician

1951 – Al Greenwood, Foreigner Keyboardist

1958 – Eric Scott, The Waltons – “Ben”

1959 – Razor Ramon, WWE Wrestler

1971 – Snoop Dogg, Rapper

This Day in Local History – October 20, 2019

Oct. 20, 1969: Remaining staff at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard begin the disheartening task of dismantling, sorting and packing equipment and supplies after the closure of the school is announced four days earlier.

Oct. 20, 1976: The High Prairie Opportunity Corps building burns to the ground.

Oct. 20, 1978: Faust RCMP investigate the murder of Paul Nobert, 20, of Joussard.

Oct. 20, 1979: Ed’s Men’s Wear has its close-out sale.

Oct. 20, 1980: The Alberta Ballet Company performs in High Prairie.

Oct. 20, 1984: A delegation by John Brodrick approaches High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont on plans for a second ice surface.

Oct. 20, 1985: The High Prairie Cross Country Ski Club holds a meeting to prepare for the coming season, despite the fact no snow has fallen.

Oct. 20, 1986: Don Lorencz is elected mayor of High Prairie.

Oct. 20, 1986: Ron and Diane Ukrainetz purchase the Macleods store and move to town from Kelowna.

Oct. 20, 1987: Cree Airways denies rumours it is in financial trouble. It stops flights into town before the end of the month.

Oct. 20, 1989: J.L. Photography celebrates its grand opening with one-hour photo finishing.

Oct. 20, 1993: South Peace News reports Rick and Trudy Quartly open Shell Snack and Car Wash.

Oct. 20, 1993: South Peace News reports that High Prairie recreation Supt. Lauren Craven announces plans to leave town for a village administrator position at Evansburg.

Oct. 20, 1997: Randy Anderson and Dwayne Taylor open A&W in the town’s east end.

Oct. 20, 2005: Ellen Badger, chair of the High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society, tenders her resignation.

Oct. 20, 2006: A picker truck being used at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre construction site is vandalized.

Oct. 20, 2007: Rueben Ben Kohn dies in his home at the age of 78 years. He founded and owned Ben’s TV repair service and was active in many organizations including the United Church, Christian Business Men’s Fellowship, Toastmasters, the High Prairie Association for Community Living and Marigold Enterprises.

Oct. 20, 2008: High Prairie hosts a second Common Ground forum. It’s encouraged to promote cultural awareness, youth programming, education and community celebrations.

Oct. 20, 2009: Alberta Health Services staff inform Festival of Trees organizers the event will be canceled this year at the hospital because of the H1N1 flu outbreak.

Oct. 20, 2011: The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society holds an open house to honour Louisa Rich for her contributions to the organization.

Oct. 20, 2015: Steve Rosychuk passes away at the age of 90 years. He was a former long-time employee of Bissell Bros. Lumber.

Oct. 20, 2018: The High Prairie Outlaws win their first game in franchise history after destroying the hometown Grande Prairie Raiders 64-0. It is also the first-ever win for the High Prairie & Area Football Society. The senior Renegades were also winless in their history.

This Day in World History – October 20, 2019

1603 – Chinese uprising in Philippines fails after 23,000 killed.

1786 – Harvard University organizes 1st astronomical expedition in US.

1817 – 1st Mississippi “Showboat” leaves Nashville on maiden voyage.

1818 – 49th parallel forms as border between US & Canada.

1820 – Spain sells part of Florida to US for $5 million.

1835 – HMS Beagle leaves Galapagos Archipelago to sail to Tahiti.

1847 – Famous court case: William Nelman, 12, poisons grandpa with arsenic.

1864 – US Prez Abraham Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving as a holiday.

1903 – US wins disputed boundary between District of Alaska & Canada.

1906 – Lee DeForest demonstrates his electrical vacuum tube [radio tube].

1910 – 1st appearance of cork centered baseball in World Series.

1935 – 400,000 demonstrators against fascism in Madrid.

1935 – Communist forces end their Long March in China.

1936 – Spanish government moves to Barcelona.

1955 – Harry Belafonte records “Day-O” [Banana Boat Song].

1956 – Continental record high of 58F at Esperanza Station, Antarctica.

1956 – Hannes Lindemann begins trip across Atlantic in a 17-foot craft.

1957 – Lester B. Pearson 1st Canadian to be awarded Nobel Peace Prize.

1963 – South Africa begins trial of Nelson Mandela on conspiracy.

1964 – Riot at Rolling Stones show in Paris: 150 arrested.

1967 – A purported bigfoot is filmed at Bluff Creek by Roger Patterson.

1973 – Queen Elizabeth II opens Sydney Opera House.

1975 – US Supreme Court ruling: teachers can spank pupils after warning.

1975 – Soviet orbiter Venera 9 becomes 1st spacecraft to orbit Venus.

1992 – 1st World Series game outside of US – Toronto beats Atlanta.

1993 – Highest scoring World Series game: Toronto 15, Philly 14.

2011 – Former leader of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi, killed.

2013 – 78 people are killed by cattle raiders in Jonglei, Sudan.

2015 – Migrants arriving in Greece top 500,000 for the year.

2017 – Report: Pollution linked to 1 in 6 deaths worldwide.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 20, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Try to be careful of missing the forest for the trees today. You may be concentrating on a detail in your personal or professional life that isn’t as crucial to the big picture as you think. This kind of obsessive thinking is probably keeping you from progressing. Let it go. Sometimes it’s necessary to sacrifice a battle in order to win the war.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might feel as though your head is in the clouds today. After the frantic pace you’ve kept up at work, your mind has decided to take some time off. People may have to repeat questions several times before you respond. They’ll think you’re funny, and so should you. Try to relax and have fun in your dizzy state!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Expect to hear from people you haven’t heard from in some time. Make a cup of tea and savour every correspondence. You could feel nostalgic for the “good old days” when life seemed simpler and more of your friends were nearby. Pick up the phone and give one of them a call. Your old pal will be delighted to hear from you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Try to be extra patient and affectionate toward your loved ones today. A child, lover, or pet needs some of the special attention and reassurance that only you can provide. Try to make this a priority over professional obligations. Remember that your loved ones are the most important things in your life. When you need them, they’ll always be there for you!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your intuition is quite high right now, enabling you to accurately tune in to others’ hopes and dreams. This can be a bit tricky in a social situation, however. Someone could be saying one thing when you know they’re thinking something else! Don’t dwell on other people’s thoughts too much. Instead, direct your thoughts to how happy you are now.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It’s likely that you’ve been feeling the urge to exercise your imagination. As much as you enjoy your profession, there isn’t much chance to stretch your mind and show your creative visual side. With some time off, you could pick up paints and brushes or pen and paper and begin an art project of some kind. With all the houseguests and visitors dropping by, expect encouragement!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a good day to let go. If someone has hurt or disappointed you, it’s time to forgive and move on. Holding a grudge isn’t going to get you anywhere. In fact, it’s probably eating away at your heart and keeping you from moving ahead in other areas. If things are meant to work out with this person, they will. If they don’t, it isn’t meant to be.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Resist the urge to go on a shopping spree today. You’re likely to make impulsive purchases. You may be trying to fill a void or compensate for another area of your life that isn’t going as well as you’d like. Try instead to do a little meditation and bring the real problem into clearer focus. Take a walk or do some yoga. It will do your spirit more good than the mall.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re feeling especially sensitive today. Your intuition is operating at a very high level. With people wearing their hearts on their sleeves now, it’s very easy to tap into others’ emotions. You and your mate are especially in sync, which will make for a wonderful evening. Take advantage of the aspects and broach a sensitive subject you’ve wanted to discuss.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’re in a fun and festive mood with today’s planetary aspects. Tonight you should plan a house full of people, because you’re going to need an audience. Your flair for drama is working overtime. You’ll have jokes to tell and anecdotes to pass on. Your guests will appreciate the free floorshow!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is a good day for meditation. You’ve probably been trying to distract yourself from unresolved issues through shopping or eating. Try taking some time today to think about what’s really bothering you. It would do you some good to get outside and connect with nature. Try taking a long walk in a park. You’re much more likely to find perspective there than at the mall.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your creativity is at a peak, though you may not be aware of it due to your focus on your work and social life. But don’t be surprised if you have a vision, seemingly from out of the blue. You’ll likely feel inspired to stop what you’re doing and paint or write. Excuse yourself and spend some time alone with your muse. You’ll be delighted with the results.