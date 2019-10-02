Today in High Prairie – October 2, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 2, 2019

HP Interagency meeting at Provincial Building at 9 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.-noon.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Sunset House at 10 a.m.

Storytime for Kids 3-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Enilda at 1 p.m.

Marigold Farmer’s Market from 1-6 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 2, 2019

Madison Nesom

Bruce Willier

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 2, 2019

Holly Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 2, 2019

1800 – Nat Turner, Slave Rebellion Leader

1869 – Mahatma Ghandi, Indian Pacifist

1890 – Groucho Marx, American Comedian

1896 – Bud Abbott, American Comedian

1896 – Liaqat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s 1st PM

1930 – Dave Barrett, Former BC Premier

1938 – Rex Reed, Movie Critic

1942 – Steve Sabol, Won 25 Emmy Awards

1945 – Don McLean, American Pie Singer

1950 – Michael Rutherford, Genesis Pop Bassist

1951 – Sting, The Police Musician

1954 – Lani O’Grady, 8 is Enough Actress

1955 – Philip Oakey, Human League Vocalist

1960 – Glenn Anderson, Edmonton Oiler

This Day in Local History – October 2, 2019

Oct. 2, 1913: Grouard town council agrees to hire lawyer C.F. Newell, of Edmonton, to present Grouard’s claim before the Railway Commission and Alberta legislature to secure the main line through the town and defend the rights of the town. This occurs after the ED&BC Railroad announces it is not coming to Grouard. Grouard town council tries to secure a loop.

Oct. 2, 1915: The Peace River Land and Trading Company, better known as Diamond P., closes.

Oct. 2, 1969: Alex Komisar is re-elected president of the FUA at the annual meeting at the Anglican Parish Hall.

Oct. 2, 1971: Merv Kurtz is installed as Exalted Ruler of the High Prairie Elks at their meeting. Vic Chodzicki is installed Leading Knight.

Oct. 2, 1975: Leniency of the courts in granting bail was cited as the main criticism at the Kocon-Sartorius inquiry held in High Prairie. Both died in a kidnapping-suicide earlier in the year.

Oct. 2, 1975: Slave Lake is awarded the 1976 Peace Winter Games at a meeting in Falher.

Oct. 2, 1982: The NPHL holds its organizational meeting and institutes a 10-minute sudden death overtime period to break ties.

Oct. 2, 1983: Hazel Agatha Morden Wood, 66, dies at her home of a heart attack. She was one of the town’s prominent citizens and wife of Dr. J.B.T. Wood.

Oct. 2, 1987: The High Prairie courthouse celebrates its official opening. The first trials are held Oct. 5.

Oct. 2, 1992: Melissa Smith, Robert Jezewsky, Haney Sharkawi and Steven Leepile all win medals at the West Coast Invitational Taekwondo tournament in Vancouver.

Oct. 2, 1993: The new E.W. Pratt gymnasium in christened as the Chargers host their annual Invitational Volleyball tournament. Slave Lake wins the women’s title while Rocky Lane wins the men’s crown.

Oct. 2, 1995: Joussard Area Development Association president Camille Goutier writes the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce inviting them to hold the Golden Walleye Classic in their community but the plan never materializes.

Oct. 2, 2000: John Gould begins his job as the first M.D. of Big Lakes fire chief.

Oct. 2, 2006: Paula Cowell begins her job as High Prairie recreation director.

Oct. 2, 2006: Ray Dupres is elected by acclamation to the M.D. of Big Lakes council to serve Enilda after nominations close.

Oct. 2, 2006: Another piece of High Prairie’s history goes up in dust as the Regional Services Building is torn down. The building is also the former town office.

Oct. 2, 2007: South Peace News publishes photos of the construction of the new municipal services facilities in Faust and Grouard.

Oct. 2, 2013: Joussard School celebrates the official sign unveiling of their new school. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen attends and says a strong lobby from the school, HPSD and parents helped make the new school a reality.

Oct. 2, 2015: Jeff and Mary Burgar receive their Silver Quill pins – 18 years late! When the Burgers received their Silver Quill Awards in 1998 the pins did not exist. Instead, a certificate was presented. CCNA provided the Quills and South Peace News staff presented Jeff and Mary Burgar with their own Quills at a potluck lunch.

Oct. 2, 2016: Outrage is expressed after an abused and wounded dog is left in a dumpster at Peavine.

Oct. 2, 2018: Whitefish Lake First Nation turns sod on its new $2.3 million community hall.

This Day in World History – October 2, 2019

1535 – Jacques Cartier discovers Mount Royal [Montreal].

1608 – Hans Lippershey applies for patent for 1st known early telescope.

1614 – French King Louis XIII declared an adult at 13.

1627 – Last Emperor of Chinese Ming dynasty, Chongzhen, comes to throne.

1804 – Britain mobilizes to protect against French invasion.

1836 – After 5 years at sea, Charles Darwin returns to England.

1866 – J. Osterhoudt patents tin can with key opener.

1870 – Italy annexes Rome & Papal States; Rome made Italian capital.

1895 – 1st cartoon comic strip is printed in a newspaper.

1902 – Beatrix Potter’s “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” is published.

1910 – 1st 2 aircraft collide at Milan, Italy.

1936 – 1st alcohol power plant forms at Atchison, Kansas.

1940 – British liner Empress, loaded with refugees for Canada, sunk.

1946 – 1st network soap opera “Faraway Hill” begins broadcasting.

1949 – USSR recognizes People’s Republic of China.

1950 – 1st strip of Charlie Brown [later “Peanuts”] published in 9 papers.

1956 – 1st atomic power clock exhibited.

1957 – New volcanic island appears off Fayal Island Azores.

1957 – “The Bridge on the River Kwai” starring William Holden released.

1958 – Guinea [French Guinea] gains independence from France.

1959 – Rod Serling’s “Twilight Zone” premieres on CBS-TV.

1963 – West Germany condemns western grain shipments to USSR.

1971 – Homing pigeon averages a record 133 kph in an 1,100km race.

1984 – 3 cosmonauts return after a record 237 days in orbit.

1986 – Sikhs attempt to assassinate Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

1990 – Radio Berlin International’s final transmission.

1991 – Toronto Blue Jays clinch AL East title.

1991 – Toronto Blue Jays 1st sport franchise to draw 4 million fans.

2004 – Montreal Expos last win in franchise history, 6-3 over NY Mets.

2016 – Vin Scully calls his final LA Dodgers game [67 MLB seasons].

Today’s Horoscopes – October 2, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’re likely to have some intense experiences today. So what else is new? More people are receptive to your deep, investigative nature and they want to join you in your search. Collaborate with people at this layer of intensity and form strong bonds that will last long after the energy of the day is gone.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have a tremendous amount of physical vitality today, so use it constructively. Listen more closely to the things around you – the people, music, words, and even the birds. You’ll pick up the deeper meanings in these sounds today and feel them resonate in the core of your being. Embrace a feeling of oneness with the people and places around you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There are important lessons to learn today, so listen closely. You may have been thinking other people should grow up. Even if you haven’t spoken those words to them directly, you’ve thought them to yourself. Understand now that perhaps you’re the one who needs to do a little growing. Don’t write people off so quickly. There’s something important to learn from everyone.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today seems to have a rather aggressive atmosphere. Things may heat up quite a bit, so be prepared for blasts of intense energy coming at you from others. If you’re the one dishing it out, make sure you’re prepared to receive it right back. You’re much more sensitive than you look.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Forcefulness may not be a usual part of your nature, but if there is a day in which you feel comfortable throwing your weight around, today is it. Enough is enough. Take control of your actions and responsibility for the consequences. Use this day to build your confidence and act assuredly in all your dealings. You either want it or you don’t.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have a great deal of power today, so use it wisely. No one likes a bully. Don’t resort to grade-school tactics. Create friends, not enemies. Use your strength and leadership skills to help others instead of arguing with them. Try not to rock the boat with a loved one. Things could get pretty heated and the volcano might erupt.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Dive deep into yourself today. Bring more of your spirit into your universe. Realize that if you stay focused on one topic for just a little bit longer, you can extract another bit of knowledge. Go deeper today instead of just floating about on the surface. You’ll be richly rewarded by what you discover. An off-the-cuff comment can lead to an amazing conversation.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your words have tremendous impact today, so think before you speak. It’s easy to hurt others’ feelings if you don’t take them into account. Try to be careful in any phone conversation and always verify that you’ve made yourself clear, especially when giving directions. Go deeper today instead of just floating about on the surface. People will open up to you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you need to do any serious investigative work, today’s the day for it. Your powers of concentration are stronger than normal and you’re more interested in what lies below the surface. If you suspect another person’s actions or motives, this would be a good day to call him or her on it. Make sure that you’re both being honest.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’ll feel forceful today, so use this energy to plow through any projects and get ahead in the game. You’re definitely the ruler of everything you come in contact with. But even good rulers can be overthrown. People don’t like arrogant leaders. Don’t assume that someone is wrong just because he or she doesn’t agree with your point of view.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You can get many things accomplished today. The energy is very high intensity. Be careful about manipulating others. No one appreciates being ordered about, so be tactful. Try not to put on a show of superior knowledge. People will resent you for it even if your intentions are good [and you’re right].

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Take control of your decisions today. People might tell you what direction to take and what choice is best for you, but ultimately you’re the one who knows best. Stop looking to others for guidance about your life and start finding the solutions within you. You already know the answers. You have the map you need tucked away in your pocket. Use it.