Today in High Prairie – October 19, 2019

What’s Happening Today – October 19, 2019

E.W. Pratt Invitational Volleyball Tournament [Day 2]

Shamrocks at Outlaws at E.W. Pratt Field at 1 p.m.

Let’s Get Cooking at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Jamboree at Triangle Hall 15 km west of HP 7-11 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 19, 2019

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 19, 2019

1863 – Auguste Lumière, Made 1st Movie

1909 – Robert Beatty, A Space Odyssey Actor

1920 – LaWanda Page, Sanford & Sons Aunt Esther

1932 – Robert Reed, Mike in The Brady Bunch

1948 – Patrick Simmons, Doobie Brothers Vocalist

1960 – Dawn Coe-Jones, Canadian Pro Golfer

1962 – Evander Holyfield, World Boxing Champ

1978 – Chris Seller, Rap Rocker

This Day in Local History – October 19, 2019

Oct. 19, 1912: The Grouard News reports the Navigator steamboat on Lesser Slave Lake closes for the season.

Oct. 19, 1912: The Grouard News reports a new bridge may be built in the spring. The existing approach is poor and teams of horses have trouble getting onto the bridge.

Oct. 19, 1914: Grouard town council grants a franchise for the installation of electric lights in town.

Oct. 19, 1919: The Great War Veterans’ Association of Canada grants a charter to the High Prairie Branch, which in 1958 became known as the Royal Canadian Legion.

Oct. 19, 1961: Falher’s Hank Therriault is elected NPHL president at a meeting in Falher. Fairview’s team is renamed the Elks.

Oct. 19, 1962: Herb Marquardt, owner of High Prairie Sales and Service, reports his business is vandalized. He says his place has been robbed so many times in the last five years he has lost count.

Oct. 19, 1970: The High Prairie Pre-School Association opens its doors by the library with Joyce Wiswell as supervisor.

Oct. 19, 1977: Dr. Phil Rutter becomes mayor of High Prairie defeating Fred Dumont.

Oct. 19, 1983: South Peace News reports the East Prairie Metis Settlement asks the Alberta government for its own school.

Oct. 19, 1984: Six die in an airplane crash south of Joussard including Alberta NDP leader Grant Notley. Also dead are Christopher Vince, 30, and Gordon Peever, 34, both of High Prairie; Elaine Noskiye, 39, of Whitefish; and Fairview residents Patricia Blaskovits, 52, and Terry Swanson, 28. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben survives the crash.

Oct. 19, 1984: Bill Phillips, resident supervisor of the Group Home in High Prairie, is fired for hitting a 14-year-old boy Oct. 1.

Oct. 19, 1988: South Peace News reports town manager John Jarvie announces his resignation effective mid-November.

Oct. 19, 1990: Indian Affairs Minister Tom Siddon and chiefs of the eight Indian bands in LSLIRC sign a five-year $100 million agreement in Driftpile giving them more power to control their destiny.

Oct. 19, 1992: Diana Oliver is elected mayor of High Prairie.

Oct. 19, 1996: High Prairie RCMP celebrate the grand opening of their new $1.7 million detachment on the town’s west end.

Oct. 19, 1998: George Keay is elected mayor of High Prairie in the municipal election. A question to ban parking along Highway 2 in town passes 415-328.

Oct. 19, 2001: Master Paving completes the paving of the skateboard park just north of the Sports Palace.

Oct. 19, 2006: A gas leak forces about 150 residents from their Birch Crescent homes. Children jumping on the meter dislodged the line causing it to leak.

Oct. 19, 2007: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is once again acclaimed to the chair of HPSD at their organizational meeting.

Oct. 19, 2011: South Peace News reports that St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard is getting an $800,000 facelift.

Oct. 19, 2014: High Prairie’s most prominent citizen, Gordon Buchanan, passes away at the age of 85 years. He operated Buchanan Lumber Enterprises for 58 years before selling this year, and was well-known for his philanthropy and generosity.

Oct. 19, 2014: Grace Burgar passes away at the age of 85 years. She was a co-founder of South Peace News and very active in the High Prairie Community Beautification Association and Light-Up, as well as the Royal Purple.

Oct. 19, 2014: The High Prairie Church of the Nazarene holds a ceremony installing Pastor Brian Gilroy.

This Day in World History – October 19, 2019

1216 – King John of England dies and is succeeded by his son Henry, 9.

1492 – Christopher Columbus sights “Isabela” in Bahamas.

1512 – Martin Luther becomes a doctor of theology.

1722 – Frenchman C. Hopffer patents the fire extinguisher.

1812 – Napoleon’s forces begin their retreat from Moscow.

1856 – James Kelly and Jack Smith fight bareknuckle for 6:15.00.

1901 – Santos-Dumont proves airship manoeuverable by circling Eiffel Tower.

1911 – Royal Mint in London sends dies for Canadian $1 coin to Ottawa.

1926 – John C. Garand patents semi-automatic rifle.

1926 – Russian Politburo throws out Leon Trotsky and his followers.

1943 – Streptomycin is isolated by researchers at Rutgers University.

1944 – Canadian troops liberate Aardensburg.

1950 – UN forces entered Pyongyang, capital of North Korea.

1951 – US President Harry Truman formally ends state of war with Germany.

1954 – 1st ascent of Cho Oyu, 6th highest mountain in the world.

1957 – Maurice “Rocket” Richard becomes 1st NHLer to score 500 goals.

1960 – Martin Luther King Jr. arrested in Atlanta sit-in.

1962 – Stalin monument removed in Prague.

1966 – Bobby Orr makes his NHL regular-season debut for Boston Bruins.

1967 – Mariner 5 makes fly-by of Venus.

1968 – Golden Gate Bridge charges tolls only for southbound cars.

1977 – Supersonic Concorde jet’s 1st landing in New York.

1980 – Steve McPeak rides 101’9” unicycle.

1981 – LA Dodgers beat Montreal Expos for NL pennant [Rick Monday HR].

1986 – Allan Border scores the 1,000,000th run in all test cricket.

1987 – Black Monday: stock markets around the world crash.

2003 – Mother Teresa of Calcutta is beatified by Pope John Paul II.

2005 – Saddam Hussein goes on trial in Baghdad for crimes against humanity.

2014 – A working human intestine is generated in a lab from stem cells.

2015 – Justin Trudeau becomes PM of Canada.

2017 – Jacinda Ardern, 37, becomes youngest New Zealand PM in 161 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 19, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Visits with friends and family are highlighted today. Regardless of whether they come to you or you go to them, you’re bound to have a delightful evening. This is exactly what you need after the frustration of a long day, complete with delays and mechanical difficulties. Put it all behind you. Pass the pizza, refill the glasses, and enjoy some deserved downtime.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your energy could be low today, making this an ideal day to stay in and read or get any paperwork finished. It isn’t glamourous, but at least it doesn’t require much energy. Any writing you need to do will be clear and fluid. You have a gift, and today it’s magnified. You should make good use of this auspicious day.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel frustration and loneliness today. All you want is to spend a quiet evening with your romantic partner, but you can’t find him or her anywhere. Planes are late and rush-hour traffic is especially bad. Cell phones don’t help. Your friend may as well be on the moon. Take heart and know that you’re missed just as much. When you do reconnect, the reunion will be electric!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may feel like the walls are closing in on you. Don’t let it happen. Do whatever you need to do to rejuvenate your spirits and motivation. You may have gotten bogged down in some rather dull responsibilities or obligations. You’re too bright to squander your mind that way. Take a break from routine and go for a night on the town. You’ll enjoy dancing the night away!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today could be a strange day as you find it increasingly difficult to concentrate. This is unlike you. You’re usually efficient and levelheaded. Blame it on the planets. Their configuration is the cause of the lethargy and ennui. Accept the fact that you won’t be moving at your usual pace. You can make up for lost time tomorrow.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You and your loved one might find it difficult to connect today. You’re busy with personal issues and obligations. While you have every intention of getting together for dinner, you don’t seem to be able to connect. It’s frustrating, but keep trying. When you finally do get together, the companionship will more than make up for the wait!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You have a generous spirit, but today you may be worried that you’ve been too generous. If you bought someone a large gift, you might be concerned that you’ve gone overboard. It’s too late to return it. Don’t worry about it too much. Your mate will love your thoughtfulness – and your credit card bill won’t come for another month!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’ve always been practical when it comes to financial matters, but sometimes consumerism can cause you some stress. Of course you want to show the special person in your life how much you care, but do you need to spend a lot of money to prove it? Find a balance you can both live with. You don’t need to buy a car. A small token of thoughtfulness would be appreciated.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re likely to feel pulled in two directions today. You’re at a high point in your career and don’t want to lose the momentum. At the same time, you feel strongly that you’d like to spend extra time with your loved ones. If only you could be in two places at once! Have you considered telecommuting for the next few weeks? Your family would enjoy having you around.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The energy is unusually slow, causing you to drag and your productivity to suffer. There isn’t much you can do about it. Prioritize your tasks so you accomplish what absolutely needs to be done. Everything else will have to wait until your “get up and go” returns tomorrow. In the meantime, energize yourself as much as possible with good nutrition and a brisk walk.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Trips will likely be mired in mechanical difficulties and delays of all types. You’ll get to your destination eventually, but you’re going to have to be patient. If you’re heading to the airport, be sure to bring a book – a long one – to make the wait more bearable. If you’re just heading across town, bring along your favourite music to keep your spirits up.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Don’t take anything at face value today. There’s an air of misinformation and misunderstanding, so avoid gossip. This could be easier said than done, as all the social events of the next several days put you in constant contact with known chatterboxes. Be pleasant, smile, and nod, but don’t ask any leading questions. Once you get them started, these people keep talking!