Today in High Prairie – October 17, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 17, 2019

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

CRC Baby & Me at Peavine at 1 p.m.

60’s Scoop Events at HP Library 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

HP & Area C of C meets at Amiro’s Steak House at noon.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

Pratt Volleyball Food Drive & Games at 6 p.m.

HP Museum Board meets at the museum at 6:45 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 17, 2019

Shae Payne

Kristi Hunt

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 17, 2019

Ryder Churchill

Tracey Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 17, 2019

1833 – Paul Bert, Aerospace Medicine Pioneer

1848 – William Cummings, Curveball Inventor

1900 – Jean Arthur, Shane Actress

1902 – Irene Ryan, Beverly Hillbillies “Granny”

1903 – Nathanael West, Day of the Locusts Author

1914 – Jerry Siegel, Superman Comics Writer

1915 – Arthur Miller, Death of a Salesman Author

1918 – Rita Hayworth, Gilda Actress, Sex Symbol

1920 – Montgomery Clift, From Here to Eternity Actor

1921 – Tom Poston, Newhart Actor

1930 – Robert Atkins, Atkins Diet Creator

1938 – Evel Knievel, Motocycle Daredevil

1941 – James Seals, Seals & Crofts Singer

1945 – Dave Cutler, Edmonton Eskimos

1947 – Michael McKean, Laverne & Shirley Actor

1948 – George Wendt, Cheers Actor “Norm”

1948 – Margot Kidder, Lois Lane in Superman

1959 – Dolph Lundgren, Rocky IV Actor

1969 – Rick Mercer, CBC’s The Mercer Report

This Day in Local History – October 16, 2019

Oct. 17, 1937: Dr. J.B. Thornton Wood arrives in High Prairie and sets up his medical practice.

Oct. 17, 1962: Fred Ragan and Lyle Carson are elected to High Prairie town council replacing retiring councillors Rawleigh Brunelle and Russell Popel.

Oct. 17, 1971: The NPHL raises ticket prices to $1.25 for adults from $1 and to 75 cents from 50 cents for children.

Oct. 17, 1973: South Peace News reports Preventive Social Services director Lee Anderson resigns to take up a job in southern Alberta.

Oct. 17, 1979: South Peace News reports that a new, permanent wharf and launch ramp is being constructed in Joussard. Cost of the project is pegged at just under $145,000.

Oct. 17, 1979: High Prairie Councillor Gary Ruecker resigns.

Oct. 17, 1981: MLA Larry Shaben is roasted at a party fundraiser in town.

Oct. 17, 1981: The St. Andrew’s Saints win their second straight High Prairie School Division soccer championship in Donnelly by winning four straight games.

Oct. 17. 1983: High Prairie voters say no to fluoridation of the town’s water during the municipal election 321-215.

Oct. 17, 1990: South Peace News reports that Spruce Point Park receives $50,000 for marina improvements from Lesser Slave Lake Community Futures.

Oct. 17, 1991: Only 30 people attend a meeting in Sunset House and express no interest in leaving I.D. 17 for I.D. 16.

Oct. 17, 1997: KBS-TV announces it’s bringing eight more channels into town to serve customers.

Oct. 17-18, 2009: Karen Nielsen and Marla Willier win top prizes at the High Prairie Quilt Guild’s annual show and sale at St. Andrew’s School. Nielsen wins in the Small Category, Willier in Large Category.

Oct. 17, 2010: One person dies and three are injured in a single vehicle rollover near Joussard. Dannyl Lang-Okemow, 20, of Sucker Creek, perishes in the accident.

Oct. 17, 2012: Buchanan Lumber is forced to temporarily lay off workers at the mill due to lack of logs. Weather conditions make it impossible for the company to get to logs in the bush and bring them to the plant for processing.

Oct. 17, 2014: High Prairie’s Annie Blackhurst wins the Peace Zone Scrabble title and qualifies for the 2015 Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Lethbridge Feb. 19-22.

Oct. 17, 2016: An unidentified High Prairie man was left in limbo after a High Prairie provincial court judge was at odds to decide if he was fit to stand trial or not. A report said the man currently was not, but could be trained to be fit to stand trial. The case was not resolved by year’s end.

This Day in World History – October 17, 2019

1346 – King David II of Scotland caught, spends 11 years, Tower of London.

1662 – Charles II sells Dunkirk to France for 320,000 English pounds.

1831 – Felix Mendelssohn’s 1st Piano concert in G, premieres.

1855 – Bessemer steelmaking process patented.

1860 – First British Golf Open, Willie Park shoots 164 to win.

1878 – John A. Macdonald re-elected as Prime Minister of Canada.

1885 – Baseball sets all players salaries at $1,000-$2,000 for 1885 season.

1888 – Thomas Edison files patent for Optical Phonograph [the first movie].

1907 – First commercial transatlantic wireless service – Canada to Ireland.

1918 – Yugoslavia proclaims itself a republic.

1933 – Albert Einstein arrives in US as a refugee from Nazi Germany.

1941 – USS Kearney becomes the 1st US destroyer torpedoed in World War II.

1943 – Burma railway completed, built by Allied POWs and Asian laborers.

1956 – England’s 1st large scale nuclear power station opens.

1959 – Queen Elizabeth is fined $140 for withdrawing her race horse.

1961 – “Le Bateau” painting hung upside-down, not corrected until Dec. 3.

1963 – The Beatles “I Want to Hold Your Hand” debuts in London.

1969 – Soyuz 7 returns to Earth.

1972 – Chuck Berry’s “My Ding-a-ling” is #1 song.

1975 – 1st Space Shuttle main engine test at National Space Tech Labs.

1977 – Canada begins regular live TV coverage of Parliament.

1979 – Mother Teresa of Calcutta awarded Nobel Peace Prize.

1987 – 1st indoor World Series game at Minnesota Metrodome.

1988 – Phillip Morris announces $11 Billion tender offer for Kraft.

1989 – Earthquake in San Francisco (6.9) cancels 3rd game of World Series.

1991 – Angel Cordero is 3rd jockey to win 7,000 horse races.

1992 – 1st World Series with non-US team, Toronto loses 3-1 to Braves.

2006 – The United States population reaches 300 million.

2012 – Lance Armstrong loses endorsements in the wake of doping scandal.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 17, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Expect to hear some great news today. Some distant relatives may call to say they’re coming for a visit. Or you could find out about a trip that you and your family will take in the near future. Your spirits soar with the news, and you spread your excitement and positive spirit to others.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have a keen mind and you’re thirsty for knowledge. A recent accomplishment may make you look for the next challenge. Consider looking to your hobbies for the next big thing in your life. The little side projects that you enjoy working on could lead to a new field. You’re especially suited to research-oriented fields. You’re bound to succeed.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may be feeling nostalgic for old friends and faraway family. Even if you haven’t spoken to them in a while, pick up the phone and call them up. All signs indicate that anyone you talk to today will be very glad to hear from you. You’ll be surprised by how much you have in common. The conversation picks up right where you left off last time.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – With the current aspects, you can expect positive job changes. You’ve worked hard these past few months and contributed important ideas. Don’t be surprised if you get rewarded with recognition, raise, or promotion. Go out and celebrate with friends tonight. You deserve a night on the town. Nothing would give you more pleasure than treating your loved ones to dinner.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Take care that you don’t exhaust yourself. You could be doing too much for others right now. Your kind heart and generous nature often have you saying yes to requests when you should be refusing. Today you might want to rethink any obligations. Think of it this way – you’re not saying no to someone else, you’re saying yes to yourself!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you hit the ground running. You’re happy, energetic, and optimistic. You feel love for all mankind. Don’t be surprised if this brings new people into your life. You can’t blame them for wanting to be around you. You’re looking as good as you feel. You can feel the eyes following you as you walk down the street. Enjoy the attention!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’re a traditionalist at heart and happy to do the same thing year in and year out. Your partner could be tiring of the old routine. Today your friend may want to do things differently. There’s no need to be traumatized by this change. You might discover some new traditions that you can add to the old. Be flexible. You won’t regret keeping an open mind.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The love you feel for everyone today draws new people into your orbit. You’re in love with all, even people you couldn’t stand yesterday. If you’re in sales or a field that puts you in contact with many people, you can expect extraordinary success. People will do whatever it takes and pay any amount of money to connect with you. This applies to your personal life, too.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You have a gentle way of expressing yourself to your loved one. It isn’t your style to make grand gestures or buy extravagant gifts. You prefer to spend quality time together, talking and cuddling. Today you may be in an unusually romantic mood and confess the depth of your feelings. This will have just the effect you hope for!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be expecting some visitors. Happy as you are about this, you may be feeling overwhelmed by what remains to be done. Pace yourself. These friends are coming to see you, not check under the beds for dust bunnies. It’s more important to enjoy their company than stress about housekeeping minutia. Leave some time to relax so you’re refreshed for their visit.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your energy level is at an all-time high, so you may work harder than usual. You could be inspired to work around the house, cleaning, repairing, and straightening up. Visitors may drop by unexpectedly this evening. Even though you weren’t planning on having company for dinner, the house is in good shape and you play the host beautifully.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A shift in responsibilities may be needed at home. You or your partner may need more help with household tasks or want to abdicate responsibility for all the daily errands. Everyday chores can stress even the happiest of families. Try to work together to devise a plan that allows you to get everything done and still enjoy some fun together.