Today in High Prairie – October 15, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 15, 2019

Parent n’ Tots at McLennan at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 1-3 p.m.

Parent n’ Tots at Joussard at 1 p.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Outlaws at Broncos at 6:30 p.m.

HP Community Band meets in the PRJH Band Room at 7 p.m.

Town of Falher council meets at 7 p.m.

Town of McLennan council meets at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 15, 2019

Brian Pardell

Rosemarie Korol

Curtis Smith

Ryla Soto

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 15, 2019

Mark Nagao

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 15, 2019

1265 – Temur Khan, Kublai Khan’s Successor

1829 – Asaph Hall, Discovered Mars’ Moons

1879 – Jane Darwell, Huckleberry Fin Actress

1900 – Fritz Feld, Jack Benny Show Actor

1920 – Mario Puzo, The Godfather Novelist

1924 – Mark Lenard, Mr. Spock’s Dad Actor

1934 – John Coleman, Weather Channel Co-Founder

1935 – Willie O’Ree, 1st Black to Play in NHL

1937 – Linda Lavin, Alice Actress

1943 – Penny Marshall, Laverne & Shirley Actress

1946 – Richard Carpenter, The Carpenters Vocalist

1950 – Chris De Burgh, The Lady in Red Singer

1955 – Tanya Roberts, Charlie’s Angels Actress

This Day in Local History – October 15, 2019

Oct. 15, 1913: Grouard town council instructs police to place placards on each house where there is a sign of infectious or contagious diseases.

ct. 15, 1969: Fred Dumont defeats Reg Burgar and becomes mayor of High Prairie. Councillors elected are Oliver Bell, Annah Holt, Chris Lewis, Jack Sanders, Dave Sandor, and Larry Shaben.

Oct. 15, 1969: The Peace River Record-Gazette reports that Marvin Belcourt of the Peace River Stampeders is suspended for one year after his incident with an official the previous spring.

Oct. 15, 1969: South Peace News reports on the completion of the Heart River Bridge over the channel north of town.

Oct. 15, 1970: Arthur Smith is elected president of the High Prairie Curing Club.

Oct. 15, 1977: D&B Janitorial, owned by Wayne Dalke and Pat Bradley, opens for business in High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1981: Nadim Rahime opens Nad’s Barber Shop and Pool Hall.

Oct. 15, 1981: Workers break for supper while rebuilding the UGG elevator and fire breaks out destroying the building. It’s the third time in 21 months UGG is hit by fire.

Oct. 15, 1984: The Swan River Reserve group home opens. The move is seen as a step for LSL Indian Regional Council to take over the child welfare system.

Oct. 15, 1986: South Peace News reports the Heart River Water Co-op line is installed.

Oct. 15, 1988: Cathy Hubar opens Cathy’s Cottage behind JJ Video.

Oct. 15, 1990: Dennis and Christine Zahacy purchase JJ Video.

Oct. 15, 1994: The St. Andrew’s Saints host their annual Invitational Volleyball Tournament. The E.W. Pratt Chargers sweep both the men’s and women’s titles.

Oct. 15, 1995: Construction of the Treaty 8 House is completed at Sucker Creek.

Oct. 15, 2000: Darren Robert Clark Fjeld, 32, dies in a farm accident north of High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 2001: The proposed Rec-Plex vote passes in High Prairie 458-151, in the M.D. of Big Lakes 831-371, and in East Prairie 38-4 but fails in Gift Lake 75-28.

Oct. 15, 2007: An Ontario man, Jason John Clayton, beats a drunk driving charge in High Prairie provincial court after Judge Thomas R. Goodson declares his charter rights were violated. Police took evidence before reading Clayton his charter rights.

Oct. 15, 2007: Faust resident Angie Dow says she was “humiliated” at the polling station during municipal elections when she was asked to go home and get her I.D. She has lived in Faust for about 20 years.

Oct. 15, 2009: High Prairie’s Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of High Prairie School Division.

Oct. 15, 2011: REAC members agree at their meeting in Faust to ask for more tests at the Swan Hills Waste Treatment Centre. “Let them prove they are not contaminating,” says member Jule Asterisk.

Oct. 15, 2012: A night of petty vandalism at Kinuso results in windows being smashed in 13 vehicles.

Oct. 15, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes council chambers fills to overflowing to hear the pros and cons of council’s wolf bounty.

Oct. 15, 2014: The High Prairie Regals executive meets and decides to ask the NPHL for a leave of absence. Lack of money to pay existing bills and begin the new season is the determining factor. The leave of absence is granted. The move ends 58 straight years of operation by the club.

This Day in World History – October 15, 2019

1520 – King Henry VIII of England orders bowling lanes at Whitehall.

1582 – Many Catholic countries switch to Gregorian calendar, skip 10 days.

1641 – Paul de Chomedy de Maisonneuve claims Montreal.

1674 – Torsaker witch trials begin in Sweden: 71 beheaded and burned.

1783 – Jean Pilstre de Rozier makes 1st tethered balloon ascent.

1815 – Napoleon arrives on island of St. Helena to begin his exile.

1846 – Dr. William Thomas Green Morton’s 1st public use of ether.

1860 – Grace Bedell, 11, writes to Abraham Lincoln, says “Grow a beard!”

1866 – Great fire in Quebec destroys 2,500 houses.

1878 – Edison Electric Light Company incorporated.

1880 – Cologne Cathedral, Germany completed, 633 years after it was begun.

1917 – Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari is executed by firing squad.

1919 – 14 horses begin 300-mile race for $1,000 prize money.

1928 – German dirigible “Graf Zeppelin” lands in Lakehurst, NJ.

1932 – Tata Airlines [later to become Air India] makes its 1st flight.

1935 – NHL’s St Louis Eagles fold.

1951 – E. Miramontes synthesizes the 1st oral contraceptive.

1951 – “I Love Lucy” starring Lucille Ball, debuts on CBS-TV.

1952 – “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White is published.

1956 – 1st plane to land safely on water.

1964 – Craig Breedlove sets auto speed record of 846.97 kph.

1969 – Madison Square Garden TV Network begins.

1969 – Vietnam Moratorium Day; millions nationwide protest the war.

1971 – The start of the 2,500-year celebration of Iran.

1975 – Iceland moves intl boundary from 50 to 200 miles.

1981 – Pro cheerleader Krazy George leads 1st audience wave.

1983 – Black Hawks & Maple Leafs score 5 goals in 84 seconds.

1989 – Wayne Gretzky passes Gordie Howe as NHL’s all-time top scorer.

1993 – Amstel brewery produces 1,000,000,000th bottle.

1997 – US launches nuclear powered Cassini to Saturn.

2001 – Galileo spacecraft passes within 112 miles of Jupiter’s moon Io.

2003 – China launches 1st manned space mission.

2018 – American retailer Sears files for bankruptcy

Today’s Horoscopes – October 15, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Was there a task you wanted to have completed by now that was delayed for reasons beyond your control? Don’t obsess over it. It isn’t your fault, and there’s nothing you can do about it. Find something else to do so that thoughts of this chore don’t creep in. Better yet, go out with a friend. If the Universe had meant for that task to be completed, it would have been!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Over the past few years you’ve been aware that both you and your chosen life path are changing. This hasn’t always been easy for you, because it sometimes means saying goodbye to parts of yourself that you’re rather fond of. Today the tension of the past week may get to you. Defuse the tension. Go for a workout, shop, or clean the house. Keep the emotions in check.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Are you planning to hear a sermon, lecture, or speech of some kind today? Don’t be surprised if what the speaker says turns out to be more hot air than useful information. He or she is probably more interested in venting feelings than presenting the facts. Opinions can be valuable, too, so listen. Take it all with a grain of salt until you’ve checked out the facts.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Dark dreams may haunt your sleep and cause you to awaken in the night. The dreams probably represent nothing more than your unconscious mind releasing the darkest of your worries, fears, and frustrations that you’ve been going through over the past week. A closer study of what the symbols mean to you could be enlightening. Write them down!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your partner may be worried because a family member is ill. This could cause your friend to be distracted. If this is a love partner, offer sympathy, but don’t expect any gratitude now. If this is a business partner, you may have to take on a heavier workload over the next week. The family member will recover, but your partner won’t be much good to anyone until then.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Have you resolved to give your house a thorough cleaning? You may have gone to the store and bought every conceivable type of cleaner. You’re determined not to quit until the house is spotless. Use natural cleaners if possible. Chemical substances could seem especially harsh today. Second, don’t try to do it all now. Take care of the worst and then leave the rest for tomorrow.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you’re in the mood for love, remember to be sensitive to your partner’s needs and give lots of love in return. Don’t forget that the old standbys of champagne and chocolate still work! Or a warm bubble bath – that’s sure to relieve any tension.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A woman, perhaps your mother, could visit you today. She may not be in a great mood, so perhaps you’d better take her out in public where she’ll have to maintain some self-control. If not, you could set yourself up for a scolding over something that seems inconsequential. Defuse the situation by encouraging her to talk about what’s really bothering her. It’s probably not you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Traffic in your neighbourhood could be congested beyond anything you’ve seen before. Perhaps an accident or road construction is blocking the street. It may be nearly impossible to get anywhere by car, even the grocery store. If you must go out, either walk or ride a bike or it might take an hour to do what would normally take a few minutes. Better yet – stay home!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’re romantic by nature, but today you’re probably more interested in sensuality than roses and champagne. Even the idea of inviting seduction seems too insipid right now. You’re more inclined to action. This is OK your lover is in the same frame of mind. Use your intuition to judge. If not, you might have to go for the champagne and roses after all.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You’re apt to feel rather tense today and blame it on boredom and discontent with your current life. You could spend much of the morning daydreaming, formulating outrageous plans to escape what you see as a rut. While doing this you might discover an idea that’s not only appealing but also workable. Consider it carefully over the next few days. You might want to go for it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do you feel like you’re about to explode? Tension may have built up through the week and now there may be no outlet for it. If you aren’t careful, you might take it out on those closest to you. Go for a workout or clean the house. Engage in any kind of physical activity and get the endorphins going so you can feel good again. Life’s too short to waste on being stressed and upset.