Today in High Prairie – October 14, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 14, 2019

Thanksgiving Day.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 14, 2019

Aniya Billings

Rose Decorby

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 14, 2019

Danielle Freeman

Darcy Ruecker-Hoover

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 14, 2019

1644 – William Penn, Founder of Pennsylvania

1712 – George Grenville, Introduced 1st tax to America

1890 – Dwight D. Eisenhower, US President

1890 – Frank Conroy, Call of the Wild Actor

1925 – Lawrence Herkimer, “Grandfather of Cheerleading”

1927 – Roger Moore, James Bond Actor

1939 – Ralph Lauren, Chaps Fashion Designer

1940 – Cliff Richard, English Rock Vocalist

1945 – Colin Hodgkinson, Whitesnake Musician

1946 – Justin Hayward, Nights in White Satin Singer

1946 – Dan McCafferty, Nazareth Musician

1951 – Marcia Barrett, Boney M Vocalist

1952 – Harry Anderson, Night Court Actor

1953 – Greg Evigan, BJ & The Bear Actor

1959 – A.J. Pero, Twisted Sister Drummer

1967 – Stephen A. Smith, Sports Journalist

1974 – Natalie Maines, Dixie Chicks Musician

This Day in Local History – October 14, 2019

Oct. 14, 1914: The Grouard Board of Trade hears from J.L. Cote that he has secured the branch line of the ED&BC Railroad despite opposition. The line is to turn northwest at Sucker Creek and go through Grouard. Meanwhile, steel laying is discontinued at Swan River until freeze-up.

Oct. 14, 1946: Bishop H. Routhier blesses the beautiful statue of Our Lady of the Cape, his gift to Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission.

Oct. 14, 1953: A meeting is held at the Peace River Victory Hotel in an attempt to form a senior hockey league. People attending agreed to meet again Oct. 25. The meeting was the first in organizing what would become the NPHL.

Oct. 14, 1961: A tea is held to celebrate the silver anniversary of St. Mark’s Anglican Church W.A.

Oct. 14, 1970: South Peace News reports construction begins on a new drive-inn owned by Dennis Basarab and Dennis Prpich called Jenny’s Drive-Inn.

Oct. 14, 1970: Fred Dumont becomes mayor of High Prairie.

Oct. 14, 1983: The High Prairie Community Youth Centre closes its doors.

Oct. 14, 1984: The Sucker Creek Indian Band opens a youth centre.

Oct. 14, 1987: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce opposes town council’s plan to construct brick sidewalks.

Oct. 14, 1992: South Peace News reports construction of the shale track at E.W. Pratt and PRJH schools begins and will be finished in two weeks.

Oct. 14, 1998: Ernest Arthur Halldorson, 33, is sentenced to life in prison with no hope of parole for 15 years after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of Riana Otto, 32. Otto was found strangled just east of town during her daily morning jog May 26.

Oct. 14, 1999: Three Driftpile teenagers, Judy Willier, 16, Ann Willier, 13, and Rena Laboucan, 12, find over $1,100 at Freson IGA and return the money to the rightful owner.

Oct. 14, 1999: Tolko Industries purchases a mill in High Level.

Oct. 14, 2005: The Alberta government announces it has set aside $29.2 million for a new hospital in High Prairie.

Oct. 14, 2006: High Prairie is chosen as the host town for the Alberta Citizens on Patrol Association annual general meeting.

Oct. 14, 2006: High Prairie Staff Sgt. Mike Pierson announces he is leaving for Stony Plain as soon as he sells his home.

Oct. 14, 2008: Incumbent MP Brian Jean wins the Athabasca riding and forms part of a Conservative minority government.

Oct. 14, 2009: South Peace News publishes a story on the famous ‘Canada Barn’ near Guy, which is featured on Royale tissue boxes.

Oct. 14, 2014: Former High Prairie resident Robin Lambert wins the top Canadian ceramist vote.

Oct. 14, 2014: High Prairie town council elects Michael Long to chair its meetings in the coming year, thus ending the tradition of the mayor chairing all meetings.

Oct. 14, 2015: Hazel Rosychuk passes away at the age of 80 years. She was a former long-time employee at South Peace News.

Oct. 14, 2017: High Prairie Horseshoe Club president Ray Provost wins two awards from the Alberta Horseshoes Pitchers Association. Prevost wins Sportsman of the Year and Most Improved Man for 40-foot.

Oct. 14, 2017: South Peace News reporter Richard Froese wins the Media Award from the Alberta Horseshoes Pitchers Association for his efforts in promoting the sport.

This Day in World History – October 14, 2019

1586 – Mary Queen of Scots goes on trial for conspiracy against Elizabeth.

1884 – George Eastman patents paper-strip photographic film.

1893 – Harry Wright suggests umps keep ball-strike count a secret.

1913 – 439 die in Senghenydd Colliery Disaster: England’s worst-ever.

1926 – A. A. Milne’s book “Winnie the Pooh” released.

1943 – Japan declares the Philippines independent.

1943 – US 8th Air Force loses 60 B-17s during assault on Schweinfurt.

1947 – Chuck Yeager in Bell XS-1 makes 1st supersonic flight.

1952 – UN General Assembly 1st meets at its new headquarters in New York.

1957 – Everly Brothers’ “Wake Up Little Susie” reaches #1.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. announced as winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

1964 – Philips begins experimenting with colour TV.

1964 – Russian Premier Nikita Khrushchev replaced by Leonid Brezhnev.

1966 – 175 US airplanes bomb North Vietnam.

1968 – 1st live telecast from a manned US spacecraft [Apollo 7].

1968 – Scuba depth record at 133 meters set in Bahamas.

1969 – The UK introduces the 50 pence coin.

1978 – 1st TV movie from a TV series – “Rescue from Gilligan’s Island”.

1979 – 100,000 demonstrate in Bonn against nuclear energy.

1979 – NHL’s Wayne Gretzky scores his 1st NHL goal.

1986 – IOC decides to stagger Winter & Summer Olympic schedule.

1992 – Toronto Blue Jays beats Oakland A’s to win their 1st AL pennant.

1994 – NASA space probe Magellan burns up in atmosphere of Venus.

2007 – “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” premieres on cable TV.

2014 – WHO announces Ebola virus death toll at 4,447.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 14, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Someone once said that you can’t be too rich, but today you may think this statement is false, at least when it comes to a friend. This person may have just come into some money and be discombobulated by it. He or she may ask your advice, but probably not follow it! Don’t feel bad about it. It’s out of your hands. At least you can manage your own funds.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A romantic partner may appear to be more concerned with business than with you right now. Some decisions need making, and your friend could be preoccupied with them through most of the evening. Passion for you still runs strong, but it’s been shoved into the background for now. Don’t think that you’ve lost your appeal. Wait until tomorrow and all should be normal again.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re likely feeling strong, healthy, and energetic. You might be inclined to take on huge tasks, some of which are more appropriate for three people than one. Be careful. You could take on more than you can handle. The strength and energy you feel now could wilt under too heavy a load. Pace yourself!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you may be obsessed with romance. Racy novels could be especially appealing, and you might try some experiments with how you look in order to enhance your sex appeal. If you try to schedule an intimate encounter with a partner, don’t be surprised if there are obstacles, such as your friend’s work. You might have to wait until tomorrow!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your household could be a happy place tonight. Good food and lively conversation heighten the atmosphere as visitors and family members enjoy each other’s company. The only downside is that one of your gregarious friends may be feeling rather quiet tonight, listening when he or she is usually talking. Still, everyone’s having fun, even if it’s in a quieter way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Too much to do around the house could have you running around like crazy. You may need to make a lot of calls, see too many people, or execute some rather tedious paperwork. This could have your nerves on edge by midafternoon, so take a few minutes for yourself every two hours or so. Step outside in the fresh air. This will calm you and help you stay sane.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Did you celebrate last night? Happiness over a surprising turn of fortune is indicated, but so are a heavy head and hollow stomach from overindulging in food and drink! You probably would have indulged more if the conversation hadn’t been so intriguing. Take it easy today if you can. If you have a hectic day ahead, stay centered. Getting flustered can exacerbate your pain.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It’s hard to stay centered now. Your mind is on something wonderful that’s happening for you. Yesterday it was a fantasy and now it’s real! You may be walking around in a daze trying to make sense of it all. Eventually you have to come down and face reality again, but there’s no need to do it now. Things like this don’t happen very often.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – An impromptu gathering including some neighbours could take place today. Someone could start a round of gossip, and this could turn you off. You might wonder if they’re going to start in on you when you leave! Don’t stick around. Listening to such talk could give you a headache. Gossip is the last refuge of people who have no life.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A temporary separation between you and a lover could have you experiencing mixed feelings. You may need some time to yourself, but you’ll miss your friend! Your insecurity could come up, and you may start wondering if there’s someone else with your partner. Concentrate on your projects and enjoy the peace and quiet. You’re making mountains out of molehills.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This may be one of those days in which you don’t feel like doing anything and you can’t force yourself. While you’re out you’ll shop just enough to take care of essentials, and at home you’ll probably veg out in front of the TV. Don’t feel any guilt over it. We all need days like this. Take it easy, relax, and you’ll be your old self again tomorrow.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Spiritual concepts may seem elusive and incomprehensible today. You might have difficulty focusing on books and your mind could wander during lectures or meditation. Conversation should shed light on what’s unclear to you. Ask friends who follow the same path. If nothing else, you’ll enjoy the discussion.