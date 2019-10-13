Today in High Prairie – October 13, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 13, 2019

Attend the church of your choice.

Cribbage at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

EDSRC meeting at Enilda Mud Bowl at 6:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 13, 2019

Max Janzen

Steven Van De Burgt

Jacob Gibb

Randy Badger

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 13, 2019

Ash Flater

Kenver New

Lexi Sloat

Marilyn Davis

Melissa Bisson [Campion]

Phaton Davis

Taylor Saitz

Tyrell Cuthbert

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 13, 2019

1918 – Jack MacGowran, The Exorcist Actor

1920 – Laraine Day, Dr. Kildaire Actress

1925 – Margaret Thatcher, British PM

1926 – “Killer” Kowalski, Canadian Wrestler

1932 – Jack Colvin, Incredible Hulk Actor

1934 – Nana Mouskouri, Greek Singer

1942 – Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Owner

1944 – Robert Lamm, Chicago Rocker

1946 – Demond Wilson, Sanford & Son Actor

1948 – John Ford Coley, Nights Are Forever Singer

1956 – Chris Carter, The X-Files Producer

1959 – Marie Osmond, Paper Roses Singer

1962 – Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49er

This Day in Local History – October 13, 2019

Oct. 13, 1971: Fred Dumont is elected mayor in the Town of High Prairie election, defeating Dave Sandor 259-123. Councillors elected are Terry Anderson, Oliver Bell, Phil Heather, Rollie Johnson, Ike Lawrence and Larry Shaben. Returning officer Harris Blaikie reports only 384 of about 1,200 people bother to vote.

Oct 13, 1971: Gerald Doerksen, Francis Dow and Peter Czelenski are elected to serve the Village of Kinuso in the municipal election. Five days later, Doerksen is appointed mayor.

Oct. 13, 1971: High Prairie town council approves extended hours for the town’s liquor stores to open. The extended hours are supported by the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

Oct. 13, 1978: Lt.-Gov. Ralph Steinhauer opens the Kanahattikooskum Centre in Atikameg.

Oct. 13, 1979: The Prairie River Raiders win the High Prairie School Division junior soccer championships in Girouxville by defeating Donnelly 3-0 in the final.

Oct. 13, 1982: High Prairie’s Tami Bates is nominated for Miss Rodeo Canada.

Oct. 13, 1984: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team wins a tournament in Donnelly defeating the host club 7-15, 15-7, 15-13 in the final. The women’s team loses the semi-final to Donnelly 15-10, 15-9.

Oct. 13, 1992: Lyn-Mar Travel relocates next to Sears in the old House of Fashion premises.

Oct. 13, 2001: The St. Andrew’s Saints men’s volleyball team wins a tournament in Donnelly despite kicking three members off the team for school violations at an earlier tournament in Grande Prairie.

Oct. 13, 2006: The building formerly used as the bottle recycling depot is torn down after the new Bottle Stop Building is completed.

Oct. 13, 2011: Dwindling attendance at meetings concerns the Grouard and Area Historical Society. They decide to advertise meetings and update it membership list.

Oct. 13, 2015: Ron Matula wins the Big Lakes County byelection for Big Meadow – Enilda.

Oct. 13, 2015: High Prairie town council discusses a proposal where only councillors would vote for a mayor in the next election. Under the plan, High Prairie voters would elect all seven councillors, then council would elect a mayor from within.

Oct. 13, 2017: The NPHL is shocked to hear that the five-time defending champion Spirit River Rangers leave the league due to lack of players.

Oct. 13, 2018: Ray Prevost wins the Builder-of-the-Year Award from the Alberta Horseshoe Pitchers Association. South Peace News reporter Richard Freose wins his second straight Media Award from the same association.

This Day in World History – October 13, 2019

1710 – English troops occupy Acadia [Nova Scotia].

1773 – The Whirlpool Galaxy was discovered by Charles Messier.

1792 – “Old Farmer’s Almanac” is 1st published.

1843 – B’nai B’rith founded.

1884 – Greenwich established as the universal time meridian of longitude.

1914 – Garrett Morgan patents his safety hood device

[later a gas mask]

.

1923 – Angora [Ankara] becomes Turkey’s capital.

1924 – Mecca falls without struggle to Saudi forces.

1943 – Italy declares war on former Axis partner Germany.

1953 – Burglar alarm-ultrasonic or radio waves patented.

1960 – Opponents of Fidel Castro executed in Cuba.

1963 – “”Beatlemania” is coined after Beatles appear at Palladium.

1966 – 173 US aircraft bomb North Vietnam.

1969 – 1st time 7 people in space.

1971 – 1st World Series night game [Pittsburgh 4 – Baltimore 3].

1972 – Plane crashes in Andes; 16 of 45 rescued 2 months later.

1982 – IOC OKs reinstatement of Jim Thorpe’s 1912 Olympic gold medals.

1984 – John Henry becomes 1st thoroughbred to win $6 million.

1987 – 1st military use of trained dolphins occurs in US.

1988 – Carbon dating tests shows Shroud of Turin to be a fake.

1997 – Andy Green’s jet-powered car reaches record 749.69 mph.

2010 – Copiapó mining accident in Chile: all 33 miners rescued.

2017 – Hungry bears kill 2 on Sakhalin Island, Eastern Russia.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 13, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Someone may approach you talking about investments. This person may make whatever he’s pushing sound like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Remember the adage, “If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is!” If you’re interested in what this person has to say, wait a few days and then check with an unbiased source. It always pays to be cautious!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you may feel like you’re brimming over with physical energy. You have a lot of energy, but it isn’t a good idea to go climbing mountains, running marathons, or swimming long distances right now. If you don’t pace yourself, you could be exhausted by midafternoon. You may be temporarily operating on nervous energy and limited stamina.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Responsibilities may be weighing on your mind today. Perhaps you’ve promised someone help but don’t have the time and energy to come through right now. Don’t be afraid to tell the person. Between the two of you, you can work something out that creates a win/win situation so your friend gets the needed help and you don’t tire yourself out. A little ingenuity is all it takes!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A tremendous burst of creative energy regarding a cherished project could hit today. Inspiration could strike, and you’ll want to turn as much of that into physical reality as possible. Don’t be disappointed if your insights are exhausted quickly and you hit a roadblock. Don’t try to force it. Stop working for now and take it up later. The inspiration will come again!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you could be in the public eye in some way. Perhaps you’re teaching a class, giving a lecture, or leading a discussion group. Whatever it is, don’t be surprised if you alternate between inspired and free-flowing articulation and total mental block. When the latter happens, ask for questions. That’ll give them a chance to speak and get your brain going again.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Too many errands to run? Too many calls to make? Don’t be surprised if you feel like you’re running in circles. You might be trying to juggle career concerns while making plans for a journey of some kind. Take time to relax. Go to a movie and forget everything for a while. It isn’t worth making yourself crazy.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Unexpected expenses, perhaps for house repairs, might require some budgetary juggling. You might have to rob Peter to pay Paul. This will probably offend your practicality, but it’s only temporary. With your sound financial sense, you’ll be able to balance your budget again soon. Your diet over the next few days may include a lot of peanut butter sandwiches.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Surliness on the part of a partner could catapult you into a gloomy mood. Your friend isn’t communicating very well, and you probably wonder if it’s something you said or did. Chances are it’s not. All signs indicate that it’s business. Don’t try to force your partner to share these concerns with you, as this will only cause further retreat. Your friend will talk when the time’s right.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Too much partying could have you feeling a little under the weather. The food and drink may have been great, but today you’d better eat plain but nourishing food. You may not be inclined to exercise, but a brisk walk or yoga class might be just what you need. It will also clear your head. You should be yourself again by midafternoon.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Friends and lovers alike may take unfair advantage of your good nature. Some may want you to do them favours. Others might want to use you as a sounding board for their problems. You won’t want to turn them away. If you can’t avoid them, you should learn to say, “I’ll help you later!” You can only be in one place at a time, and there are only 24 hours in a day.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Family members might have too much on their minds today and ask you for more help than you’re prepared to give. Make sure you stay calm and focused so you can decide which difficulties are most urgent and need to be handled first. Don’t be afraid to tell others your decision. When possible, give advice rather than help. Sometimes that’s all people really need.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might spend time helping a sibling or neighbour prepare for a trip. Or more than one person could ask you for advice on business matters, legal papers, investments, homework, or other intellectual concerns. Try not to spread yourself too thin or you won’t be much use to anybody, least of all you. If it doesn’t all get done today, there’s always tomorrow.