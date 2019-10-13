Today in High Prairie – October 12, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 12, 2019

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 12, 2019

Carolyn Holloway

Clarence Geertsma

Summer Shanalee Gladue

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 12, 2019

Ethel Ruecker

Isabell Wolff

Janelle Tomnuk

Julia Twin

Maddox Courtoreille

Steven Lamouche

Tanner Nygaard

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 12, 2019

1860 – Elmer Ambrose, Gyrocompass Inventor

1923 – Jean Nidetch, Weight Watchers Founder

1935 – Luciano Pavarotti, Italian Operatic Tenor

1942 – Melvin Franklin, The Temptations Musician

1945 – Dusty Rhondes, WWE Wrestler

1950 – Susan Anton, Golden Girl Actress

1966 – Jonathan Crombie, Anne of Green Gables Actor

1969 – High Jackman, X-Men Actor

1970 – Kirk Cameron, Growing Pains Actor

This Day in Local History – October 12, 2019

Oct. 12, 1912: A British Columbia capitalist says growth in Grouard exceeds Edmonton and other cities.

Oct. 12, 1912: The Grouard News reports of repeated complaints of the bridge east of town. The approach is poor so teams of horses have trouble getting onto the bridge.

Oct. 12, 1912: Oscar See tells the Grouard News he has purchased lumber to build a skating rink and one-sheet curling rink opposite the livery barns on Main Street.

Oct. 12, 1913: William H. Bockus arrives in Grouard to open a jewelry store.

Oct. 12, 1913: St. Bruno Mission is blessed in Joussard.

Oct. 12, 1961: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and discusses the quality of TV coverage for the town. It is heard CBC officials will come to town and conduct a survey and tests to see what would be required to bring TV to the area.

Oct. 12, 1968: Eugene Lablanc is the first boy at Joussard’s Ste. Anne Parish to be ordained into the holy priesthood. The next day, he celebrates his first Mass at St. Anne Church in Joussard.

Oct. 12, 1976: The Enilda UGG elevator is torn down.

Oct. 12, 1977: Air service begins from the High Prairie Airport three times a week.

Oct. 12, 1987: Winds of over 100 kilometres per hour knock down power lines and spread controlled fires thereby keeping Alberta Forestry and Alberta Power crews busy.

Oct. 12, 1988: South Peace News reports that the new Armour Plate (acrylic) lanes are a big hit with bowlers at Enilda Mud Bowl. The lanes were installed during the summer.

Oct. 12, 1988: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz announces his objection to the High Prairie recreation board’s decision to raise the price of coffee to 50 cents from 25 cents at the Sports Palace concession booth. He says people are “threatening” to attend games with thermoses.

Oct. 12, 1994: South Peace News reports the construction of a regional landfill is almost a certainty following meetings over the last few weeks. The site would eventually be built south of Enilda.

Oct. 12, 1999: Tolko Industries loses a timber re-allocation by the Alberta government thereby killing a proposed plant expansion.

Oct. 12, 2005: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Subway is under the new ownership of Shawna and Jason Miller.

Oct. 12, 2005: High Prairie town council gives its blessing for Extra Foods to build in High Prairie.

Oct. 12, 2007: The High Prairie RCMP present three cheques totaling $5,100 from their annual charity golf tournament. The PARTY program, DARE program and High Prairie and District Victim Services each receive $1,700.

Oct. 12, 2010: Blue Northern Taxi begins serving the High Prairie region with Lorna Giroux as owner.

Oct. 12, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to pay for wine at the recent Gordon Buchanan tribute by a 5-4 vote. It leaves the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce to pay the bill.

Oct. 12, 2012: Two commercial fishermen, Brian Emes and Daniel Courtoreille, spend a chilly night on the north shoes of Lesser Slave Lake after getting lost in the fog and deciding to land.

Oct. 12, 2017: Fire destroys the home of Fred and Lyla Korol.

This Day in World History – October 12, 2019

1285 – 180 Jews refuse baptism in Munich Germany and are set on fire.

1492 – Christopher Columbus’s makes landfall on a Caribbean island.

1609 – Children’s rhyme “Three Blind Mice” published in London.

1823 – Charles Macintosh of Scotland begins selling raincoats.

1899 – South Africa Boer Republic declares war on Britain.

1900 – 1st modern submarine is commissioned by the U.S. Navy.

1901 – Theodore Roosevelt renames “Executive Mansion” as “The White House”.

1915 – Ford Motor Company builds its 1 millionth automobile.

1928 – 1st use of iron lung occurs.

1933 – Alcatraz becomes a federal prison [unofficially].

1933 – John Dillinger escapes from jail.

1933 – Gangster Machine Gun Kelly sentenced to life imprisonment.

1941 – Soviet government moves from Moscow to Volga as Nazis close in.

1957 – Canadian PM Lester Bowles Pearson wins Nobel Peace Prize.

1960 – Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev bangs his shoe on desk at UN.

1960 – Japanese politician assassinated with a sword during TV debate.

1964 – 1st time 3 people in space.

1968 – Equatorial Guinea declares independence from Spain.

1969 – 1st time 5 people in space.

1972 – Mariner 9 takes pictures of Martian North Pole.

1977 – Psychic Romark attempts to drive blindfolded, smashes into cop van.

1980 – 7 stabbed at Blood, Sweat & Tears concert in LA.

1987 – George Harrison releases “Got My Mind Set On You”.

1991 – Wrestler Rip Oliver forced to retire after being injured by Crush.

1992 – Brett Hart beats Ric Flair for WWF heavyweight title.

1994 – Contact with NASA Venus orbitter Magellan broken.

1999 – World’s population reaches 6 billion.

2016 – Toronto’s Auston Matthews is 1st player to score 4 goals in debut.

2016 – James Charles, 17, 1st male face of make-up label CoverGirl.

2017 – Long-lost bust of Napoleon found: worth at least $4 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 12, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you been waiting to execute some paperwork regarding money? If so, you might finally be able to do it today. Your signature on these documents may represent the first step to increased income as well as a whole new life, perhaps even something as subtle as a transformed state of mind. The change could be as monumental as a move to a distant place. Make the most of it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Transformation of your life, even your very being, may have been in the works for some time. Today you could finally see it made manifest. Dreams come true, perhaps in an unconventional and unexpected manner. Don’t move too quickly or eagerly. Think carefully before committing to any plans. Don’t be afraid to consult others. Move cautiously and good fortune will follow.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Have you been concentrating strongly on spiritual studies for a while? Do you meditate regularly? If so, don’t be surprised if insights and revelations come to mind today. Write them down. There will be too many to remember. If you’re inclined toward writing, you might set your ideas down in a book, perhaps with publishing in mind. Doors open wide for you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you’ll meet a very compatible and exciting circle of new friends. These people may be from foreign countries, or they might be involved in professions in religion, law, or education. They’ll feel like kindred spirits. You’ll be able to talk with them for hours. Whatever their circumstances, these people could be your friends for life.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today an opportunity may come your way that causes you to consider changing your career. No matter what you’ve been involved with up to now, education could attract you, perhaps involving metaphysical or philosophical subjects. Is transforming your working life the right thing to do now? Only you know. Bear in mind that this opportunity may be a gift from the Universe. Follow your heart.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – New beginnings are heralded today, particularly where travel, education, and legal matters are concerned. Difficult decisions may need to be made. Don’t agonize over them. Whatever you decide should work out beautifully. Think carefully about your plans. Take care of any paperwork that you’ve put off before moving on to more interesting matters.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your dreams may hold the key to your future financial success. Though the symbols that your unconscious sends could be obscure, it would pay you to try to make sense of them. You may have had experiences in the past that enable you to make practical decisions now, especially concerning money. Make a list of your insights and check them out. You’ll find this useful!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The primary focus today should be on romance and commitment. Have you been thinking about getting married? If so, you could be surprised to learn that your significant other has been thinking the same thing. This could be the end of a long period of uncertainty. It’s apt to prove a very healing experience. Don’t be surprised if people tell you how attractive you look!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A new addition to your routine may be in the works. Whether this involves work that produces additional income or is of a voluntary nature, you can expect your tasks to change in some way, probably for the better. You could also be thrown in with people you find compatible.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A new romance is definitely in the air. This could be a renewal of the romance within a current relationship or, if you’re single, someone new and exciting might cross your path. This person could be from a distant place or in a profession such as law or education. Whatever your situation, the feeling is going to persist at least through next month.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Have you been thinking about moving? Perhaps you’ve even bought a new home. Whatever your situation, you may execute some paperwork today, perhaps an agreement with a realtor or contractor, or maybe escrow papers. This could be frustrating, as the wording of the documents might seem obscure. Get it out of the way. You won’t regret it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A new, exciting neighbour could move in near you. If you’re single, this person might be a potential romantic partner. If you aren’t, you could make a new friend. When you meet, you could hit it off immediately and talk for hours. But don’t monopolize this person’s time. You won’t want to disrupt the moving process. Don’t be shy about seeking this person out later.