Today in High Prairie – October 11, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – October 11, 2019

ASQ Clinic & Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 10 a.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

HP Pleasantview Lodge Thanksgiving Tea/Pie Sale at 2 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 11, 2019

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 11, 2019

Aniika Ruecker

Dylan Beaupre

Leslie Miller

Melody Senetza-Purvis

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 11, 2019

1758 – Wilhelm Olbers, Famous Asteroid Discoverer

1821 – George Williams, Founder of YMCA

1844 – Henry John Heinz, Heinz [Ketchup] Founder

1884 – Eleanor Roosevelt, Human Rights Advocate

1919 – Jean Vander Pyl, Wilma Flintstone’s Voice

1944 – Gary Mallaber, Steve Miller Band Rocker

1946 – Daryl Hall, Hall & Oates Band Singer

1949 – Greg Douglas, Steve Miller Band Rocker

1957 – Jon Moss, Culture Club Drummer

1966 – Luke Perry, Beverly Hills 90210 Actor

1967 – Tazz, WWE Announcer

1967 – Peter Thiel, PayPal Co-Founder

1969 – Ty Murray, 5-Time World Rodeo Champ

1984 – Martha MacIsaac, Superbad Actress

This Day in Local History – October 11, 2019

Oct. 11, 1912: Sidewalk construction in Grouard begins near the Bank of Commerce.

Oct. 11, 1913: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns writes an editorial suggesting a railway loop be built. He suggests a “dismal outlook” for the town if the main line bypassas. “The town is not satisfied with branch propositions and has left no stone unturned to secure the main line which the company has thus far refused to consider. They claim it impossible to build a branch line to Grouard citing costs.” Burns suggests a loop be built from Sucker Creek to Grouard and back down to join the main line.

Oct. 11, 1919: Father Henri Giroux arrives in Joussard to serve as director at St. Bruno Mission School.

Oct. 11, 1967: A general meeting is held at Joussard public school to settle the question of amalgamation of Joussard public school and the Joussard Indian residential school. Joussard people vote 100 per cent in favour, Sucker Creek asks to have another meeting on the reserve so more people can attend.

Oct. 11, 1969: Ralph Emard and Clayton Auger claim to see a UFO while hitchhiking back from Edmonton at the Little Smoky junction 25 miles west of High Prairie at 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 11, 1973: A building containing 80 tons of fertilizer collapses by the elevators in High Prairie.

Oct. 11, 1973: Falher, back from a 10-year absence, and Fairview rejoin the NPHL. High Prairie’s Larry Shaben is elected NPHL president.

Oct. 11, 1984: The teachers at Prairie River Junior High School show the boy’s volleyball team just who is best as they win a grudge match 15-12, 15-9.

Oct. 11, 1989: The I.D. No. 17 Central advisory council approves a $79,400 tender for the Enilda fire hall.

Oct. 11, 1991: The Peace River Health Unit issues a warning to residents asking them to be aware of a man posing as a doctor.

Oct. 11, 1995: South Peace news reports cell phone service is extended to High Prairie.

Oct. 11, 2000: Residents of Silverwood Crescent send a letter to High Prairie town council asking that their part of town be blocked off Halloween night for safety reasons. Council turns down the request.

Oct. 11, 2000: South Peace News features High Prairie resident Arone Axsen’s efforts to nurse a dog back to health after it was dragged behind a vehicle and badly injured March 30.

Oct. 11, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to build the new water treatment plant in the O’Brien subdivision.

Oct. 11, 2006: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the grand opening of its new water treatment plant.

Oct. 11, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Crystal Sekulich resigns to take a job on the town office.

Oct. 11, 2014: The High Prairie Renegades football team plays their first-ever home game and lose to the Grande Prairie High School Composite Warriors 24-0.

This Day in World History – October 11, 2019

1138 – Earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, kills an estimated 230,000.

1521 – Pope Leo X titles King Henry VIII “Defender of the Faith”.

1687 – Hungary accepts Habsburg sovereignty.

1737 – Earthquake kills 300,000 and destroys half of Calcutta, India.

1811 – The Juliana, 1st steam-powered ferryboat, begins operation.

1852 – University of Sydney, Australia’s oldest university, opens.

1873 – Toronto Argonauts lay 1st game, lose to U of Toronto.

1881 – David Houston patents roll film for cameras.

1887 – A. Miles patents elevator.

1890 – 1st 100 yard dash under 10 seconds run by John Owen in 9.8 sec.

1918 – Major tsumani shakes Caribbean.

1919 – 1st transcontinental air race ends.

1929 – JC Penney opens store #1252; now has stores in all 48 states.

1939 – Albert Einstein informs FDR of the possibilities of an atomic bomb.

1945 – 1st man-made object escapes atmosphere.

1958 – 2nd US moon probe, Pioneer 1, reaches 113,810 km, falls back.

1962 – 1st appearance of a Gabor sister on Merv Griffin Show.

1968 – Apollo 7 makes 163 orbits in 260 hours.

1972 – World Hockey Association plays first game: Oilers 7, Nationals 4.

1975 – “Saturday Night Live” premieres on NBC.

1980 – Cosmonauts Popov & Ryumin set space endurance record of 184 days.

1981 – Unknown rocker Prince opens for Rolling Stones at LA Coliseum.

1983 – Last hand-cranked telephones in US [Maine] go out of service.

1987 – 200,000 march for gay and lesbian civil rights in Washington.

1990 – Oil hits a record $40.42 per barrel.

1990 – Libya’s Qadhafi says Israel must be eliminated.

2000 – The 100th Space Shuttle mission [STS-92] is flown.

2001 – The Polaroid Corporation files for federal bankruptcy protection.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 11, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A major force confronts you now. It may seem like this energy will never stop. It might be mental or physical, but either way, you may be letting it consume too much of your attention. Try not to get caught in drama that doesn’t really involve you. Remedy the things you can change and leave the rest. Take responsibility for your actions and let others worry about theirs.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Keep your eyes open today. Be on the lookout for opportunities and invitations. Don’t act too hastily. This is a key time in which life seems to be moving more quickly than ever. Change may be just what you need to foster your growth. Don’t just grab the first thing that comes your way. Examine your options closely, make sure you’re confident about the situation – then act.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Unexpected events may throw you for a loop today, but these incidents could be part of a bigger trend that you should pay attention to. There’s great opportunity at hand, and you shouldn’t ignore it. Small things may indicate some major change that needs to happen in your life before this new energy can take hold. Clear out the cobwebs and welcome a breath of fresh air.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There’s a powerful movement of energy in your life now. Major overhauls and subsequent undertakings are just waiting for you to give the green light. Realize the potential of instigating a significant change in your life. Don’t shy away from the unknown. You understand the need for upheaval. Chaos may be necessary in order to let new opportunities in.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Take charge of your life. Initiate action and major change in an important area. Large trends are being activated today, alerting you to the fact that there’s a great opportunity at hand. Take note of any sudden energy and unexpected events. Chaos and confusion may be the initial result, but change is a key ingredient for your future growth.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There’s electricity in the air today, which may spur you to make a significant change in one area of your life. Try not to rush on this one. Don’t change just for the sake of change, but really examine something that needs to shift. You have a great opportunity for growth now, so look for ways in which you can make major personal improvements.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’re at the start of a very expansive time in your life, and opportunities are available whether you realize it or not. You may get the feeling that there’s an area that needs a total overhaul. Major changes are a large piece of the puzzle. Revamp that which doesn’t work for you any more to make room for the future that awaits you. This is your time to shine.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Bizarre and unexpected events lie in store for you today, so don’t be surprised if not everything goes according to plan. Take note that these events may be part of a larger trend indicative of a tremendous opportunity. Heed the subtleties of this wave of energy. Latch onto it and see it as a major time of growth and expansion in your life.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You should team up with others and initiate action that resonates with your inner being. This might not be obvious now, but be on the lookout for unexpected events. These energies alert you to the fact that there’s a much larger trend moving through your life that you may not be aware of right now. Stand back from your everyday routine and get a better perspective on your direction.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – People of great power and drive may pop out of the woodwork today. They’ll confront you directly and perhaps challenge you in some way. You may be at a climactic point right now, and feel like you’re at a junction. Make adjustments now. Realize that change is a key ingredient for growth. Upheaval and action may be necessary.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be going through tremendous growth now. Focus on this and see where you need to make some changes. This may be interrupted by powerful energy from other people or situations. These issues are important. They’re alerting you to certain changes that may be overdue. Look at how this upheaval can bring about growth and success. Opportunities await.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There’s a free-spirited energy calling your name. Latch onto it and manifest creative abundance in your life. Perhaps a major opportunity for change is knocking on your door. Look through the keyhole before you invite anybody in, but realize that the answer you seek may not be wearing the costume you expect. Explore all options and be bold. Initiate action. Don’t shy away from change.