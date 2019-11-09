Today in High Prairie – November 9, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 9, 2019

Enjoy the snow!

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 9, 2019

Jill Hill

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 9, 2019

Brett Klyne

Cody Gallagher

Lyla Smith

Nadine Owchar

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 9, 2019

1801 – Gail Borden, Inventor of Condensed Milk

1864 – Dmitry Ivanovsky, Discoverer of Viruses

1918 – Choi Hong Hi, Founder of Taekwondo

1918 – Thomas Ferebee, Enola Gay Bombardier

1934 – Carl Sagan, American Astronomer

1941 – Tom Fogerty, CCR Rocker

1948 – Alan Gratzer, REO Speedwagon Drummer

1948 – Michel Pagliaro, Canadian Rock Singer

1951 – Lou Ferrigno, Incredible Hulk Actor

1954 – Dennis Stratton, Iron Maiden Guitarist

1973 – Gabrielle Miller, Corner Gas Actress – Lacy

This Day in Local History – November 9, 2019

Nov. 9, 1912: The Grouard News reports a company building a railway connecting the Pacific Ocean and Hudson Bay may not follow the lakeshore and run through Grouard. No reason is cited.

Nov. 9, 1912: The Grouard News reports the ED&BC railroad will reach Grouard in two years.

Nov. 9, 1912: Grouard police warn residents to not let cattle run at large in the village.

Nov. 9, 1915: Inspector Field leaves Grouard after being transferred to Peace River Crossing to run the RNWMP detachment. He lived in Grouard for 18 months.

Nov. 9, 1955: Grimshaw is accepted into the NPHL at a meeting in Peace River’s Victory Hotel. Doug Prenovost is elected league president taking over from Lee J. Boyd.

Nov. 9, 1960: Pleasantview Lodge is officially opened. It’s one of 31 similar lodges opened in Alberta that day. Mayor Terry Anderson says the lodge’s opening is one of the best things to ever happen in the north country. Agnes Groves is matron of the lodge.

Nov. 9, 1969: A motor vehicle accident three miles west of town claims the life of 17-year-old Linda Canaday. The car driven by Larry Dakin hit an icy patch, slid across the road into the ditch, overturned and hit a power pole.

Nov. 9, 1969: The High Prairie Broomball League begins play. Three teams enter the league with a fourth possible.

Nov. 9, 1972: High Prairie’s Darlene Dupuis leaves for Edmonton, then Toronto, to represent Edmonton in the Miss Canada Pageant.

Nov. 9, 1972: Dale Cox is elected president of the High Prairie 4-H Horse Club.

Nov. 9, 1980: The Baptist Education Centre opens.

Nov. 9, 1981: UGG’s decision to not rebuild is called a “cop-out” by High Prairie town council.

Nov. 9, 1984: Two men are charged with attempted murder following a car chase near Kinuso that included shots being fired at police and ending with suspects fleeing on foot.

Nov. 9, 1990: Dennis and Maureen Basarab hold customer appreciation days and announce the sale of Pioneer Home Hardware to John and Jamie Hiscox.

Nov. 9, 2005: ATCO Electric holds a grand opening ceremony of their new offices in the town’s east end. ATCO moved into the office last December.

Nov. 9, 2010: The chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band, Clarence Louis, tells Driftpile First Nations they must become self-reliant. “Welfare never is and never was part of First Nations culture,” he says.

Nov. 9, 2010: Canada’s Next Top Model runner-up in 2009, Linsay Willier, attends the Driftpile School career fair.

Nov. 9, 2011: South Peace News reports that the Peace Library System rates its top 25 books in its first 25 years. First is the Harry Potter series. Judging is completed by residents and library staff members.

Nov. 9, 2012: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen is appointed chair of the Northern Alberta Development Council.

Nov. 9, 2013: The Lakeland Eagles fail to show for a game in Fort St. John and are forced to pay a $4,000 fine or face suspension from the NPHL. The fine is paid.

Nov. 9, 2014: Stan Sware passes away at the age of 79 years. A well-known farmer and accomplished musician, he was very involved in community affairs.

This Day in World History – November 9, 2019

1541 – Catherine Howard [Henry VIII’s 5th wife] sent to Tower of London.

1681 – Hungarian parliament promises protestants freedom of religion.

1799 – Napoleon pulls off a coup and becomes the dictator of France.

1842 – The first U.S. design patent for typefaces and borders is issued.

1861 – 1st documented Canadian football game at U of Toronto.

1864 – 1st export of goods from Burrard Inlet, B.C. to a foreign country.

1888 – Jack Ripper’s 5th [probably last] victim, Mary Jane Kelly, killed.

1904 – 1st airplane flight to last more than 5 minutes.

1906 – Theodore Roosevelt 1st US President to visit another country.

1907 – Cullinan Diamond presented to King Edward VII on his birthday.

1925 – German Nazi party forms.

1927 – Pastor of Have begins blessing of motorcars and motors.

1938 – Al Capp, cartoonist of Lil’ Abner, creates Sadie Hawkins Day.

1944 – Red Cross wins Nobel peace prize.

1955 – UN disapproves of South Africa’s apartheid politics.

1961 – PGA eliminates caucasians only rule.

1961 – The X-15 rocket plane achieves world record speed of 4,093 mph.

1967 – Surveyor 6 soft lands on moon.

1967 – The 1st unmanned Saturn V rocket is launched.

1969 – “Bridge over Troubled Water” single recorded by Simon & Garfunkel.

1976 – UN General Assembly condemns apartheid in South Africa [again!].

1979 – False alarm of a Soviet ballistic missile attack by NORAD.

1980 – Iraqi President Saddam Hussein declares holy war against Iran.

1985 – Garry Kasparov, 22, becomes youngest ever world chess champion.

1989 – East Berlin opens its borders.

1994 – Chandrika Kumaratunga chosen 1st female president of Sri Lanka.

1994 – Chemical element Darmstadtium discovered.

1998 – UK completely abolishes capital punishment for all crimes.

2004 – Video game Halo 2 is released.

2014 – Germans celebrate 25th anniversary of fall of the Berlin Wall.

2015 – San Diego’s SeaWorld announces it will overhaul killer whale show.

2015 – “Reclining Nude: painting fetches auction price at $170.4 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 9, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The extreme passion that rules you may meet opposition today as more information appears. Communication may colour the scene differently than you pictured in your head. Be patient and wait for all the spaces to fill in before you make any decisions about how to proceed. What is usually malleable and easy to affect may be a bit stubborn and rigid.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel pressured to make an important, decisive move today. Expansive options are coming into focus. You may experience opposition as you stand up for what you believe. Your desire for freedom gives you a positive outlook that others find inspiring. Don’t lose your adventurous spirit by thinking you need to tie yourself down to solid commitment.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Try not to approach everything negatively. By doing so you may cut yourself off from incredible opportunities. This is a time to be expansive. Spread your wings and feel free to lift off the ground. Take greater pride in your work. You’ll reach the goals that you strive for. Enjoy the path you’re on. The journey is the reward.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Long-term trends are lining up in your favour. You’re at a pivotal point in which you can latch onto something big and take off with it. Let your dreams expand. Telling people how to run their lives will get you nowhere. Lead by example. Follow your creative intuition and explore more of the things that make you truly happy.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There’s an incredible activation urging you to take hold. You may have many different projects brewing and be unsure where to focus your energy. Don’t feel like you need to make a decision now. Go with the flow, but don’t lose control. It’s important to maintain control while events unfold around you. Be flexible and adaptable.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There’s a powerful tension in the air today. This is a great force you can tap into and capitalize on. Communication can help expand key aspects of your life. Stretch beyond your current boundaries and don’t sell yourself short. Concentrate on inviting in wealth and prosperity. Long-term cycles and trends are lining up in your favour. It’s up to you to make them work for you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You won’t have any idea how to fight if you don’t know who your enemies are. Keep an eye out for people who try to bring you down. Their energy may be subtle so you might not even notice their influence at first. Today’s powerful planetary energy creates a manipulative power struggle that may hinder your expansion and prosperity. You have the will power to overcome these challenges.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A strong transforming force may be pulling you in opposite directions now. Long-term trends are coming to a climax. Karma that you haven’t resolved over the past few years may come back to haunt you. Today’s planetary lineup is turning up the heat on your present situation. You’re going to need your flameproof suit.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be indirectly affected by a struggle. A heated debate having to do with mistaken communication and extreme emotions might devastate your psyche unless you keep up your defences. The acting planetary energy is forming an arena for emotional turmoil. Whether you want to or not, you’re probably going to get sucked into it.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Use today’s electric feeling to fuel your passion. A subtle tension has been building for some time. You’ve reached a critical turning point. Don’t shy away from adventure because you fear failure. Change and open up your heart to the world. You may hesitate to make a move because you don’t want to make waves, but how else are you going to advance in life?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Don’t let other people’s arguments get in the way of your truth. Don’t doubt yourself. Stop worrying. Don’t be disgruntled if you aren’t fitting in with whatever is going on around you. This indicates that you may need to take another route. If you don’t like the music being played, start your own band. You have everything in your power to make it happen.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may work hard today to balance powerful forces. You may be torn between a lust for adventure and a need for communication. Either way, the bottom line is freedom to do and say the things you want. This is an important time to spread your wings despite any opposition. You can’t go wrong with anything involving higher learning, religion, or spirituality.