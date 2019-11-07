Today in High Prairie – November 8, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 8, 2019

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 10 a.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 8, 2019

Spencer Konelsky

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 8, 2019

Boden Churchill

Joseph Nygaard

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 8, 2019

1431 – Vlad the Impaler, Count Dracula – Transylvania

1656 – Edmond Halley, Halley’s Comet Discoverer

1836 – Milton Bradley, American Game Manufacturer

1847 – Bram Stoker, Dracula Author

1885 – Tomoyuki Yamashita, “Tiger of Malaya”

1892 – John Miljan, The Ten Commandments Actor

1900 – Margaret Mitchell, Gone With the Wind Actress

1920 – Esther Rolle, Good Times Actress

1922 – Christiaan Barnard, Did 1st Heart Transplant

1923 – Jack Kilby, Invented Handheld Calculator

1924 – Joseph Flynn, Batman Actor

1927 – Patti Page, Tennessee Waltz Singer

1931 – Morley Safer, 60 Minutes Newscaster

1942 – Angel Cordero Jr., Hall of Fame Jockey

1945 – Don Murray, The Turtles Drummer

1946 – Roy Wood, ELO Vocalist

1951 – Mary Hart, Entertainment Tonight Hostess

This Day in Local History – November 8, 2019

Nov. 8, 1977: An inquiry into the death of Leonard Joseph Emard at the High Prairie Hospital March 23 rules the death was accidental.

Nov. 8, 1987: Dwayne Sidney Savill, 27, is killed in an accident southwest of town after his vehicle rolls.

Nov. 8, 1989: South Peace News reports cancer-causing PCBs are stored at an old Faust mill site.

Nov. 8, 1994: Ivan Cunningham scores 30 seconds into overtime to give the Lakeland Eagles a 7-6 win over visiting Grimshaw in the team’s first-ever NPHL game. Bobby Carifelle scores the franchises’ first goal.

Nov. 8, 1997: Wilhelmina Boehler turns 100 with a celebration at Pleasantview Lodge.

Nov. 8, 2000: Police search for an armed robber who robbed Rollie’s Sports Plus in the early afternoon. A store clerk requires stitches after being slashed in the incident.

Nov. 8, 2000: Annie Goulet, of Grouard, dies at the age of 101 years at J.B. Wood Nursing Home.

Nov. 8, 2006: South Peace News reports that horse thieves strike at a farm on the Snipe Lake Road between Oct. 26-30.

Nov. 8, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes councillors vote to increase their pay just in time for Christmas. The reeve’s honourarium increases by $100 a month to $800 while the deputy reeve’s salary increases by $150 a month to $650. Councillors pay goes to $500 a month from $400. Increases also go into effect retroactively to Nov. 1 for meetings.

Nov. 8, 2006: The Grouard Awasisak Working Group Society gives $35,600 to 10 community groups after deciding to disband.

Nov. 8, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO John Eriksson announces to council his retirement effective the following June.

Nov. 8, 2011: Sunset House resident John Le Blanc accepts his 2011 Dodge Challenger SXT as the grand prize winner in A&W’s Cruisin’ the Dub contest.

Nov. 8, 2017: South Peace News reports on the closure of the High Prairie and District Museum until further notice for renovations. The east wall of the building is in bad need of repair.

This Day in World History – November 8, 2019

392 – Roman Emperor Theodosius declares Christian religion state religion.

1731 – In Philadelphia, 1st library in the North American opens.

1734 – Vincent la Chapelle forms Free Masons Lodge in Netherlands.

1789 – Bourbon Whiskey 1st distilled from corn.

1880 – Sarah Bernhardt, French actress, makes her US debut.

1895 – Wilhelm Rontgen produces and detects X-rays.

1904 – Patent received for separable electric attachment plug.

1910 – First U.S. patent for an electrical insect destroyer granted.

1923 – Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party stage “Beer Hall Putsch”.

1935 – “Mutiny on the Bounty” starring Charles Laughton premieres.

1939 – Failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler in Munich.

1942 – Adolf Hitler proclaims fall of Stalingrad from Munich beer hall.

1962 – Canada’s government orders the nickel changed back to round shape.

1965 – “Days of Our Lives” premieres on TV.

1974 – Earl of Lucan disappears, never seen again, after nanny murdered.

1974 – “Greatest Hits” 11th studio album by Elton John is released.

1980 – Voyager 1 space probe discovers 15th moon of Saturn.

1984 – Anna Fisher becomes 1st “mom” to go into orbit.

1990 – 100,000 additional US troops are sent to Persian Gulf.

1990 – Saddam fires army chief & threatens to destroy Arabian peninsula.

1992 – 300,000 demonstrate against racism in Berlin.

2004 – “Greatest Hits” album by Shania Twain is released.

2011 – Potentially hazardous asteroid passes 324,600 km from Earth.

2013 – 6,000 people are killed after Typhoon Haiyan hits Philippines.

2016 – Republican Donald Trump is elected US president.

2017 – Indian officials close all Delhi schools due to smog.

2017 – Surfer Rodrigo Koxa surfs biggest-ever wave at 24.4 meters.

2018 – Deadliest fire in Californian history begins; 88 die.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 8, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Issues regarding romance could be a big part of the picture today. The scales could tip either way in terms of your success at this game. The decision is up to you. You’re probably better off keeping things light and entertaining. Reveal the scope of your passionate and powerful emotions on another day.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Matters of the heart are in your favour today. You should prepare for a day full of social activities and good conversation. Your creative spirit may also be heightened. You can’t go wrong picking the right item in a clothing store or flea market. Your taste for the elegant is impeccable, so feel free to indulge.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might focus on romance today, but it’s possible that you’re having problems figuring out a way to express your feelings. There’s power influencing the scene, and certainly no shortage of passion. You might find that there’s a bit of superficiality to the situation that makes it hard to commit with all of your energy.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – When it comes to issues regarding romance, don’t hold back today. Things are working in your favour. You shouldn’t hesitate to act forcefully and confidently. Show others that you’re serious. Don’t back down as things heat up even more. This is a sign that things are progressing in your favour and you shouldn’t mistake this intensity for anything but true passion.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The centre of your power might find it difficult to commit to anything today. Issues regarding love and romance could arise, and you may feel the need to start something moving in this department. You may be indecisive about which way to go. Spruce up and get out in the social arena. You can let someone else take the lead from there.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – In matters involving love and romance, things might get a little sticky today. You might want to charge ahead with a plan, while a close partner wants to sit, discuss, and work things out together. Tempers might flare. You’d do well to be ready to compromise. A hotheaded approach will do more harm than good.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Love will probably be on your mind most of today, so give your heart your full attention. You’re having trouble communicating with a loved one now, so try to be patient. He moves left and you move right. You move left and she moves right. Each time you bump into each other. Let the other person make the first move.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Issues regarding love and romance are in your favour. There’s a strong force spurring you to take action. Heed this helpful energy. Feel free to display yourself openly in the social arena. Talk among friends could be rewarding for you now. All sorts of connections are favoured for you today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Tension in the romance department may arise for you. You want to get things started in a relationship that’s important to you, yet something always seems to stand in the way of the plan. Instead of trying to sidestep your way into the picture, take a direct approach. If you don’t try, you’re just as bad off as if you’d tried and failed. Go for it.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel the urge to put your loved one on a pedestal today. You want to see him or her as the perfect mate for you. You’re willing to go to great lengths to bring this person pleasure. You’re wearing your rose-coloured glasses, so very little will convince you of anything but the fact that things are perfect and beautiful.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Romance isn’t going perfectly for you. Things may be a bit unclear in this realm. Events may crop up today that will make it hard for you to ignore the issue any longer. Communication is key to helping you sort through the feelings associated with these issues. Don’t be too judgmental in your approach.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Love and romance are most certainly in the cards today. Play the hand you’re dealt and you should come away from the table victorious. There’s some transformation that may take place regarding issues of the heart. Don’t compromise yourself in any way. Settle for nothing but the best. This is a day to shine.