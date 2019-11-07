Today in High Prairie – November 7, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 7, 2019

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 7, 2019

Bob Dlugosz

Tessa Fells

Sherry Gardner

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 7, 2019

Caleb Greene

Jodi Lodge

Mark Giroux

Robert Willier

Travis Conrad

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 7, 2019

1687 – William Stukeley, Investigated Stonehenge

1855 – Edwin Hall, Discovered Hall Effect

1867 – Marie Curie, Discovered Radium

1879 – Leon Trotsky, Russian Red Army Founder

1918 – Billy Graham, American Baptist Evangelist

1927 – Hiroshi Yamauchi, Nintendo President

1942 – Johnny Rivers, Secret Agent Man Singer

1943 – Joni Mitchell, Canadian Singer – Clouds

1957 – Christopher Knight, Brady Bunch Actor

1964 – Dana Plato, Diff’rent Strokes Actress

This Day in Local History – November 7, 2019

Nov. 7, 1912: A meeting is held to form a hockey team and a three-team league at the Grouard Western Hotel.

Nov. 7, 1962: Grimshaw and Peace River, concerned over the future of the three-team NPHL, apply for entry into the SPHL but are denied.

Nov. 7, 1969: The newly-formed High Prairie Committee of Community Concern meets at the Provincial Building. Topics discussed include child neglect, broken homes, diseases and death.

Nov. 7, 1969: The High Prairie Broomball League begins play for the coming season with three teams, possibly a fourth, to join.

Nov. 7, 1975: The Alberta Liquor Control Board suspends the liquor licence of the Lakeside Hotel in Faust from Nov. 10-22.

Nov. 7, 1979: South Peace News reports on plans for a $4.5 million water project to provide better water for the town.

Nov. 7, 1986: High Prairie businesses JJ Video and EG Frames celebrate their grand opening.

Nov. 7, 1988: The High Prairie Recreation Board holds a special meeting and accepts with regret the resignation of Supt. Martin Dalsin, who leaves due to indifference in philosophy between himself and the way board members want the board to operate.

Nov. 7, 1990: Bea Keithley becomes the first female member of the High Prairie Lions Club.

Nov. 7, 1992: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win seven straight matches to win a volleyball tournament in Peace River.

Nov. 7, 2001: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Fish and Wildlife officers are grounded in the office for two weeks due to budget cuts.

Nov. 7, 2006: The High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre begins to use pet therapy to treat its clients.

Nov. 7, 2012: A 17-year-old pedestrian is struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near Freson IGA. The student emerged from behind a parked semi and was hit. He suffered a concussion and minor injuries.

Nov. 7, 2012: The Stan Sware Sr. Family receives the ATB Financial Farm Family Award in Edmonton.

Nov. 7, 2015: Ed Kowalchuk’s name is hoisted to rafters at the High Prairie Sports Palace during a ceremony honouring him as a builder and long-time executive member of the High Prairie Regals.

Nov. 7, 2015: High Prairie’s Gary Couch collects his Cowboy Mounted Shooters Association title in Edmonton at the awards banquet. Couch wins Canadian M4 High Points, Canadian High Points in Rifle, Canadian High Points in Shotgun, and Canadian Overall Cowboy.

Nov. 7, 2016: Roy Brideau starts his job as Big Lakes County CAO.

This Day in World History – November 7, 2019

921 – Treaty of Bonn: East France & West France recognize each other.

1492 – Meteorite lands in France; oldest one with known date of impact.

1665 – 1st edition of “London Gazette” published as “The Oxford Gazette”

1775 – Lord Dunmore promises freedom to male slaves who join British army.

1800 – It becomes illegal for women in Paris to wear trousers w/out permit.

1805 – Lewis and Clark sight the Pacific Ocean.

1872 – Mary Celeste sails from Staten Island found abandoned 4 weeks later.

1873 – Alexander Mackenzie becomes the second Prime Minister of Canada.

1874 – 1st cartoon depicting elephant as Republican Party symbol.

1885 – Canadian Pacific Railway completed at Craigellachie, B.C.

1907 – Test tokens are struck in 1st production of Canadian coins.

1910 – 1st air freight shipment undertaken by the Wright Brothers.

1917 – October Revolution in Russia; Lenin & Bolsheviks seize power.

1918 – United Press erroneously reports WW I armistice had been signed.

1931 – Chinese People’s Republic proclaimed by Mao.

1932 – 1st broadcast of “Buck Rogers in the 25th century” on CBS Radio.

1962 – Glenn Hall set NHL record of 503 consecutive games as goalie.

1963 – First use of the instant replay machine invented by CBS.

1967 – Surveyor 6 launched for soft landing on moon.

1973 – NJ becomes 1st state to allow girls into little league baseball.

1990 – Mary Robinson elected as 1st female president of Ireland.

1991 – Magic Johnson announces he has HIV virus & retires from LA Lakers.

2000 – Margaret Atwood wins the Booker Prize for “The Blind Assassin”.

2002 – Iran bans advertising of United States products.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 7, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Try not to read too much into other people’s words today. You may have spent hours tearing apart every off-the-cuff remark. You may build up a wild scenario in your head regarding what that person is thinking. Instead of trying to sneak up on the answer through the back door, try the direct approach. Simply ask your question.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Long-term trends are coming to an important climax now. This dramatic period is highlighted by the added amount of information being thrown your way. Try to make small adjustments to your direction that incorporate this new information. Be aware of the prevailing winds and your relationships will be much better off.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Take a break from what you’re doing. Look at what people are doing around you. Check your plans in relation to those of others and see if there’s a way you can combine forces and kill more birds with fewer stones. Cooperation instead of competition is the lesson that needs to be emphasized today. The better you learn this today, the better off you’ll be tomorrow.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Get involved with the energy of today so you don’t get left out of the loop. Your contribution to the group is important. You should foster positive relationships among all parties. Think big. You can do no wrong by expanding your mind out into the minds of others. Make a commitment to quench your thirst for knowledge and freedom through information.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You can add more tools to your toolbox today. Express your concerns and you’ll find helpful remedies present themselves. Keep the lines of communication open and let the information flow. There’s a great expansiveness that comes when you think for yourself – and think big. Don’t get bogged down with the emotional side of things. Concern yourself with the facts.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Join others before you make your big travel plans. The smallest idea can be quickly transformed into a huge plan of attack, thanks to the prevailing winds of the day. There’s a light, communicative feeling in the air encouraging cooperation. If you find that people aren’t chiming into the group effort, you may want to excuse them from the group.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Don’t get stuck doing just one thing today. The more varied your activity, the easier it will be for you to integrate the different pieces of the puzzle. This is a day to think big. The more you know, the greater an asset you’ll be when it comes time to solve the biggest problems. Learn how to multitask effectively.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might be in a whirlwind today, and there will be information buzzing around asking you to do this and go there. You’re the one most perfectly suited to deal with the tone of the day. Stay lively and upbeat. Don’t get stuck on any one thing. Keep the energy moving. The answer will be right there waiting for you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might be jumping around today. This is one of those situations in which you don’t want to stay in one place for too long. Each place is an individual step that leads to where you want to go. Keep your eyes focused ahead and keep on going. Stagnating will leave you lost in the middle of nowhere.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your audience will be attentive to you today. Take the lead and others will follow. Be yourself and project your voice into the auditorium of eager listeners. Information will flow freely, and you shouldn’t discount any ideas from the peanut gallery. Be open to questions and comments from others. Their participation is vital to your performance.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You could feel confident today, and you should have a strong idea of exactly what it is you want. Information is power. Others are working to wield power over you. Don’t let them get away with it, especially today. Encourage synergistic behaviour among all parties. You can accomplish a great deal by working together instead of against one another.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your mind will expand today. You’ll feel like there’s a ton of information crammed into your head that needs processing. Regarding big projects, try to finish them as quickly as you can. The best policy is to pace yourself. If you wait until the last minute to finish, the quality of your work will suffer. Make a plan and maybe even a timeline. Set small deadlines as you go along.